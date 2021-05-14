The best home security system in 2021

With over two million home burglaries a year, having a home security system is the best way to protect your home. Optional features can include carbon monoxide detectors and alarm systems.

Home security systems

Your family’s safety is your top priority. A home security system is a practical and proactive step every homeowner can take to protect their home and family. With two million homes robbed every year in the United States, the demand for home security systems is growing. Technology has evolved to make it seem like you’re home, even when you’re thousands of miles away.

If you’re thinking about investing in a home security system, you may have some questions about what features to look out for. Whether you want to know how they work or why they’re game-changers, you can find the information here. This handy buying guide covers everything you need to know about home security systems. Our top recommendation is the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera, with its crisp 4K quality and premium battery life.

What to know about home security systems

How home security systems work

Home security systems use several innovative elements to protect your home from potential burglars and alert you in the event of someone trespassing onto your property. Most home security systems are fitted with motion sensors to detect movement, triggering an alarm and sending you a notification.

Home security systems work with a control panel that allows you to arm and disarm the system depending on your needs. Newer models include voice-activated control panels and key fobs. You can set your home security system up to alert local authorities or an alarm monitoring company if there is a security breach.

Advantages of home security systems

When you have a home security system installed, you have extra peace of mind that your home is secure and protected. If you choose to opt for a professionally monitored home security system, your home will be monitored around the clock, even when you’re not there.

There’s a home security system out there for everyone, whether you want security cameras or shock sensors. Most systems can be personalized with add-ons to allow you to tailor your security preferences.

Over 80% of burglars check for a home security system before trespassing onto someone’s property, with 60% deliberately avoiding homes with a security system. The best way to protect your home is to take the proactive step of installing a security system.

What to consider when buying a home security system

High-decibel siren/alarm

When most security alarm systems are triggered, they set off a high-decibel siren or alarm to deter your intruder from hanging around your property. It’ll alert you or your neighbors to a security breach. Depending on your system, you could have your alarm system connected to an alarm monitoring company or the local authorities.

Glass breakage detectors

If an intruder is going to come into your home, they’ll rarely take the front door. A glass breakage detector feature will allow your home security system to recognize the noise of glass being broken.

Control panel

The control panel is perhaps the most critical factor in your home security system. It’s at the heart of the system and the element you’ll be dealing with the most. With some of the latest security systems, you can add voice commands and key fobs for added practicality. You can personalize nearly every element of your control panel to meet the needs of your property.

How much can you expect to spend on a home security system?

You can expect to pay in the range of $100-$500 for your home security system. It all depends on what kind of model you choose. It’s worth noting that most security systems will require you to add other services like alarm monitoring and maintenance.

Home security systems FAQ

Will my pet trigger my home security system?

A. The majority of home security systems are ‘pet-immune,’ meaning that the monitor sensors will recognize it’s your pet instead of an intruder. This feature works by taking into account the movement, speed and mass of the object to identify a pet. If you’ve got pets that roam freely around your property, you’ll want to double-check that your system is pet immune.

Can I use a home security system in a rental property?

A. Wireless home security systems are ideal for rental properties as they can be easily installed, set up and removed with ease. You don’t have to worry about making any alterations to your property or leaving the system behind when you move out.

What is the best home security system?

Top home security system

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera

What you need to know: This home security system has a crisp 4K camera, superior battery life and an easy-to-use interface.

What you’ll love: You get crystal-clear night vision and six-month battery life with two-way communication. It’s even got an emergency siren and 180-degree viewing angle.

What you should consider: The Arlo Ultra 2 is one of the more expensive security camera systems, and you’ll need to add on an intelligent plan subscription.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top home security system for the money

Ring 8-Piece Home Security System

What you need to know: One of the most cost-effective home security systems. Includes eight pieces to cover almost every side of your home.

What you’ll love: The Ring professional monitoring service is available for an affordable monthly fee. The system is compatible with Alexa and can send alerts directly to your phones.

What you should consider: This system is too large for some windows and does not have an easy disarm feature or duress signal.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

SimpliSafe 8-Piece Wireless Home Security System

What you need to know: This model doesn’t require a subscription, has plenty of features and has an affordable price tag.

What you’ll love: You can add-on features like a carbon monoxide detector. It’s easy to set up and use, with a wireless emergency signal virtually impossible to block.

What you should consider: If you would like the external siren, you’ll have to purchase it as an add-on.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

David Heiling is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.