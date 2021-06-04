Best Ring doorbell 2021

You’ll always be at home with a Ring doorbell. Whether it’s an unexpected visitor or a delivery, a Ring doorbell gives you a live video feed of your front door with a fully synchronized app.

The best Ring doorbell for 2021

Connect your phone to a security camera and answer the door with ease while keeping pesky intruders and porch snatchers away. With a Ring doorbell, you always know what’s happening at your front door. It can alert you to courier deliveries and any unwanted guests who might be hanging around your porch. Ring doorbells give you a live update on what’s happening at your home through a synchronized smartphone app.

If you’re thinking about investing in a Ring doorbell, you may have some questions about what features to look for. The top choice is the Ring Video Doorbell 4, with its pre-roll video capture and answering machine-style preset messages.

What to know about Ring doorbells

How Ring doorbells work

Just like an everyday doorbell, you can install your Ring doorbell just outside your front door. What makes it innovative is its built-in security camera that gives you a live video image of your front door, so you can see who is on the other side.

Your Ring doorbell will alert you through the app if someone rings your doorbell or is outside your front door. It’s connected through your Wi-Fi system and sends alerts to you through the smartphone app, which sends you the live video link. A Ring doorbell comes with a two-way audio system so you can speak to the person at your doorstep.

Advantages of Ring doorbells

Ring doorbells give you added convenience by allowing you to see who is at your front door at all times. The video recording gives you security camera footage, preventing potential burglaries or vandalism to your home. If anything happens, you’ll have the footage for up to 60 days. This added layer of home security means you’re always at your front door.

What to consider when buying a Ring doorbell

Appearance

The appearance of your Ring doorbell won’t impact its functionality, but you’ll want to think about how it will look with the rest of your home. A Ring doorbell usually has a rectangular design with a sleek finish that compliments most modern homes. Ring offers several different finishes for their faceplates. Your model may have more than one faceplate, allowing you to change the look. Options include polished brass and satin nickel.

Power source

One of the primary practical considerations is the power source for your Ring doorbell. Different models come with battery, hardwired and Ethernet power sources. The battery-powered option comes with an internal battery or removal battery pack, both of which will need to be occasionally recharged.

The hardwired option uses your existing doorbell wiring and has either a 16-volt or 24-volt VAC transformer, meaning you don’t have to worry about charging. The ethernet-powered option connects your Ring doorbell to the internet. You’ll need a professional to help you install a hardwired Ring doorbell.

Installation

Depending on the power source, you can usually install your Ring doorbell yourself. Many people do it in under 30 minutes. If you’re opting for a high-end model, you’ll need an electrician to help you install your Ring doorbell.

How much does a Ring doorbell cost?

You can expect to pay between $180-$500 for your Ring doorbell, depending on its features and power source. A battery-powered option usually costs less than $200, while the hardwired Ring doorbells are around $270. If you want an ethernet-connected doorbell, you can expect to pay nearly $500 or more.

Ring doorbell FAQ

Is the Ring doorbell app compatible with different devices?

A. The Ring doorbell app works with Android devices that run version 4.0 and above. It’s compatible with Windows devices running a Windows 10 system and Apple devices installed with iOS 8 or newer. You can install your Ring doorbell app on any Apple device.

Is a Ring doorbell compatible with a smart lock?

A. Depending on your smart lock, a Ring doorbell may be compatible. This setup will allow you to unlock your door, even when you’re not at home. If you’re looking for this option, you’ll want to check the specifications for your Ring doorbell before purchasing to ensure it’s compatible.

How long will the battery on my Ring doorbell last on one charge?

A. The internal battery in a Ring doorbell will usually last for up to 12 months. If you use your Ring doorbell more frequently, your battery could run out in six months or less. You’ll receive an email alert when your battery is starting to run low on charge, and the app will also show an alert. You can check the battery level at any time using the app.

What is the best Ring doorbell to buy?

Top Ring doorbell 2021

Ring Video Doorbell 4

What you need to know: This Ring doorbell has pre-roll video capture and operates with an answering machine-style preset message option.

What you’ll love: You get 1080p HD night vision with preset audio replies, along with an easy and convenient setup. The camera records for four seconds before the motion detector is activated.

What you should consider: You’ll need an electrician to help you with the wiring installation for this Ring doorbell.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Ring doorbell for the money

Ring Video Doorbell

What you need to know: The most basic but cost-effective option of Ring doorbells. It’s versatile and budget-friendly.

What you’ll love: It has 1080p video and features two-way video. This Ring doorbell has a rechargeable battery and offers Wi-Fi connectivity. It’s available in both bronze and nickel.

What you should consider: It does not have a swappable faceplate, unlike other Ring doorbells.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ring Doorbell 3

What you need to know: It comes with a full range of features and gives you multiple control options.

What you’ll love: It has speedy Wi-Fi connectivity with clear 1080p video, including night vision. This Ring doorbell has an easy setup and offers 2-way communication with swappable faceplates.

What you should consider: The night vision is okay to use but could be of higher quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

