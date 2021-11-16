Best outdoor ceiling fans with lights

Outdoor ceiling fans with lights offer multiple benefits in one, including excellent airflow in any outdoor or semi-outdoor patio space, in addition to adding a light source that doesn’t take up any space on the ground.

Which outdoor ceiling fans with lights are best?

Those looking for the best outdoor ceiling fan with lights for their patio, garden or other outdoor space are fortunate to have access to a wide range of products on the market. However, this doesn’t make it any easier to sift through the different features, lighting styles and airflow capacities offered by the many models out there.

If you aren’t sure which model you want, the Hunter Key Biscayne Outdoor Ceiling Fan with LED Light is a safe pick for almost anyone’s needs, featuring a simple modern look and all the functionality needed for the majority of users.

What to know before you buy an outdoor ceiling fan with lights

Where you’ll put your outdoor ceiling fan

Most importantly, you’ll need to consider where you plan to put your outdoor ceiling fan with lights before making your purchase. While the best outdoor ceiling fans can deal with some level of moisture, most ceiling fans require at least partial coverage from the elements, despite being outside. Other important factors include whether you want to mount your ceiling fan straight, at an angle or using an entirely different configuration altogether.

Fan airflow capacity

A ceiling fan’s airflow capacity is usually measured in the number of cubic feet per minute a given model can move. Airflow capacities on residential outdoor ceiling fans typically range from as little as 4,000 cubic feet per minute to as much as 6,500 cubic feet per minute, though those in commercial and industrial settings may offer even more.

Blade size

If you have limited space for your fan, the size of its fan blades are important to consider to make sure their path is free of any obstructions. Most ceiling fan blades for households tend to run from 50-56 inches, though you can also find a number of models with bigger or smaller fan blades if you need.

What to look for in a quality outdoor ceiling fan with lights

Multi-speed, reversible motor

Most ceiling fans today feature a multi-speed motor offering at least three different fan speeds. In addition, the best fans include the ability to run the unit in reverse, allowing the user to customize the space’s airflow even more.

Damp or wet rating

If a given ceiling fan model is going to be placed outside, it needs to be able to stand up against the elements. Most outdoor ceiling fans include a moisture rating of “damp,” though you can find some upgraded models offering a rating of “wet.” Indoor models, however, are largely rated for dry environments, as one might expect.

Lighting

A major component of any ceiling fan with lighting is the lighting it includes. While many ceiling fan models come with a built-in light, some simply include the light fixture, requiring users to purchase their own bulb or bulbs.

How much you can expect to spend on an outdoor ceiling fan with lights

Outdoor ceiling fans with lights span quite a wide range of prices and are a fairly hefty investment. While cheap outdoor ceiling fans with lights usually cost $100-$150, other high-tier models usually range from $150-$400, with some models costing over $500.

Outdoor ceiling fan with lights FAQ

Can outdoor ceiling fans with lights be dimmed?

A. Depending on which model you end up with and what kind of bulb the fixture includes, most ceiling fans with lights let the user dim the light. In order to do so, you’ll need to make sure the bulb itself is dimmable and the switch you use also allows you to customize the level of dimness.

Are there outdoor ceiling fans with lights and a remote control?

A. Yes, a number of outdoor ceiling fans with lights also include a remote control. However, if this is a necessity for your purchase, ensure that the model you end up with includes both a light and a remote control.

What’s the best outdoor ceiling fan with lights to buy?

Top outdoor ceiling fan with lights

Hunter Key Biscayne Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan with LED Light

What you need to know: This beautiful ceiling fan features a dimmable LED light fixture with a lantern-like cage and pull-chain controls for both the light and the fan itself.

What you’ll love: This fan’s “Whisper Wind” motor offers quiet operation with 54-inch fan blades and 6,239 cubic feet per minute of powerful airflow. It also includes dimmable LED light bulbs for ultimate lighting control, and pull-chain controls for the light and fan.

What you should consider: Some buyers thought this model was a bit too expensive and decided to buy other ceiling fan models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top outdoor ceiling fan with lights for the money

Prominence Home Auletta Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Light Fixture

What you need to know: With four 52-inch fan blades and a simple, white-frosted glass light fixture, this fan is damp-rated and comes at a totally reasonable price point while still offering strong airflow.

What you’ll love: This ceiling fan model from Prominence Home offers 5,568 cubic feet per minute of airflow on its highest setting, and it comes with two A15 bulbs for 800 lumens of light. Its blades and components all feature a slick black color that nicely contrasts the warmth of the light.

What you should consider: A few buyers reported that this ceiling fan was a bit noisier than they were hoping.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Obabala Patio Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Light and Remote Control

What you need to know: For those wanting a simple three-blade ceiling fan, this beautiful model from Obabala is great and offers 52-inch blades and a simple LED light kit for up to 1,500 lumens.

What you’ll love: This ceiling fan can generate up to 5,204 cubic feet per minute of airflow, offering a modern, walnut wood look perfect for any patio. The purchase also comes with a remote control, and the fan’s motor offers three speeds and reverse functionality.

What you should consider: This ceiling fan didn’t offer a high enough airflow capacity for some buyers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

