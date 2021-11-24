An LED bulb can last up to 50,000 hours. That means depending on usage, an LED bulb can last 15 years or more.

What LED lamp is best?

Besides needing it to see, light creates atmosphere, affects our emotions and can make us better decision makers. Therefore, it is essential to have proper lighting in every room of your house. The most efficient and economical way to do that is with an LED lamp.

The best LED lamp is adjustable and dimmable so you get the precise amount of light where you need it. The top pick is Brightech’s Sky LED Torchiere because it is an impressively bright, wobble-free floor lamp that can fit in just about any room.

What to know before you buy an LED lamp

Types

Bedside lamp: A bedside lamp is a smaller LED lamp (usually no taller than 24 inches) that doesn’t need to get very bright. You may use it for reading or set it to a soothing color to help you relax. This type of model is adjustable so you can aim the light wherever you need it to be.

Desktop lamp: This type of lamp is very similar to a bedside lamp, only it is a little taller (usually up to 34 or 36 inches). A desktop lamp typically shines light down, so you can more easily see the work that you are doing at your desk. Like a bedside lamp, this model will not be overly bright. Some desktop lamps have a base while others are attached to the edge of a desk.

Floor lamp: The average floor lamp is 5 or 6 feet tall and can be used as either the main source of light or to brighten up a dark corner of a room. This type of LED lamp is often plugged into an outlet that is controlled via a light switch. Some models direct the light up, others direct it down, while others are adjustable.

What to look for in a quality LED lamp

Brightness

In LED lamps, brightness is expressed in lumens. For instance, a 60-watt incandescent light would be roughly equivalent to 750 lumens, while a 100-watt incandescent light would be about 1,600 lumens. When shopping for an LED lamp, make sure it has sufficient lumens for your needs.

Temperature

LED lamps are available in different color temperatures.

Dimmable

Throughout the day, your lighting needs may change. Because of this, the best LED lamps offer a variety of brightness settings to accommodate your changing needs.

Color-changing

Some LED lamps, especially models that are designed for bedside use, feature a color-changing option that allows you to create a more precise mood.

Adjustable

The more adjustment options that your LED lamp has, the better it can suit your lighting needs.

Permanent bulbs

Some LED lamps feature a permanent bulb that can’t be replaced. If you purchase a model with this feature, when the bulb expires, so does your lamp.

Auto-off

If you are prone to falling asleep with the lights on, consider purchasing an LED lamp that features an auto-off timer.

How much you can expect to spend on an LED lamp

The price of an LED lamp largely depends on the type you are interested in purchasing. A small bedside LED lamp costs between $15-$30, while a larger desktop model might be available for $30-$50. If you are looking for a floor lamp, most cost between $60-$100.

LED lamps FAQ

What benefits are there to purchasing an LED lamp?

A. LED lamps are energy-efficient lighting that can last a very long time. They do not produce much heat and are able to work in extreme temperatures. Additionally, LED lamps are not currently considered to be toxic waste, so they can be disposed of with regular trash.

What is meant by LED color temperature?

A. LED temperature is very similar to the “warmth” setting on your photo editor. On one end of the scale it produces a bluer (cool) hue, while on the other it’s more of an orange (warm) cast. For a bluish color, look for an LED lamp in the 5,000 to 6,500K (Kelvin) range; for a white color, look for an LED lamp in the 3,500 to 4,100K range; and for an orange tint, look for an LED lamp in the 2,700 to 3,000K range.

What’s the best LED lamp to buy?

Top LED lamp

Brightech’s Sky LED Torchiere

What you need to know: A bright and stylish LED floor lamp that is comparable to a 200-watt incandescent light, it is suitable for even a large room.

What you’ll love: This floor lamp features a wobble-free, weighted base for stability. Also, the lamp has three brightness settings and features a pivoting head so you can direct the light wherever you’d like it to go.

What you should consider: When operated from a wall switch or via smart technology, there is a slight delay after turning on the lamp. Additionally, the dimmer function is only available when using the lamp’s built-in switch.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top LED lamp for the money

Zanvia LED Desk Lamp

What you need to know: An adjustable, eye-friendly LED desk lamp, it features multiple levels of brightness.

What you’ll love: This desk lamp has five color modes along with seven brightness levels. The lamp body is totally adjustable, allowing you to direct the light wherever you need it. Additionally, the lamp has a built-in USB charging port for your devices.

What you should consider: It’s only available in white.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

UNIFUN Touch Lamp

What you need to know: This small, touch-control, color-changing bedside lamp has four levels of brightness.

What you’ll love: This flicker-free, eye-safe bedside lamp can be set to cycle through a broad spectrum of colors. You can pause the light on whichever color you’d like.

What you should consider: The battery life could be longer, but it’s not a big issue as long as you have a power outlet near your bed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

