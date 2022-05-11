Which lint roller is best?

Also called a lint remover, a lint roller is a tool used to get rid of lint, hair and debris from upholstery, clothes and other surfaces. Most have a roll of sticky paper attached to a handle you can use to collect lint or other fibers with ease. Some come with refills or are reusable, while others are designed to deodorize fabrics.

The best lint roller for households with pets is the ChomChom Pet Hair Remover.

What to know before you buy a lint roller

Uses

The primary purpose of a lint roller is to remove pet hair, debris, dander, dust, lint and other debris from surfaces such as upholstery, clothes and rugs. However, you can also use them for other things, including to:

Spot clean upholstery or furniture

upholstery or furniture Clean the inside of a purse or backpack

of a purse or backpack Get rid of glitter inside drawers or on solid surfaces

inside drawers or on solid surfaces Pick up dead insects from the windowsill or corners of the room

from the windowsill or corners of the room Remove dust from delicate lampshades

from delicate lampshades Pick up crumbs , sand and debris from inside the car

, sand and debris from inside the car Collect lint or hair from curtains or blinds

or hair from curtains or blinds Remove fuzz from coat pockets

from coat pockets Brush a cat or dog with it to remove excess hair

Types

Here are the most common types of lint roller:

Adhesive lint roller: Sometimes called a tape roller, these have a roll of adhesive paper or sticky tape wrapped around a hard plastic or cardboard barrel. They work by rotating over a surface to pick up lint and debris. They usually require refills or are one-time use.

Sometimes called a tape roller, these have a roll of adhesive paper or sticky tape wrapped around a hard plastic or cardboard barrel. They work by rotating over a surface to pick up lint and debris. They usually require refills or are one-time use. Reusable tape rollers: These look and work the same way as other tape rollers, but they’re reusable, and don’t require refills. You do need to clean them after every use, though.

These look and work the same way as other tape rollers, but they’re reusable, and don’t require refills. You do need to clean them after every use, though. Lint brush: These have small bristles that can collect hair or lint from clothes, furniture, carpets and other textured surfaces. Some are foldable, automatic or have a rechargeable battery. Others are manual and require you to pick up the gathered debris after use.

These have small bristles that can collect hair or lint from clothes, furniture, carpets and other textured surfaces. Some are foldable, automatic or have a rechargeable battery. Others are manual and require you to pick up the gathered debris after use. Fabric shavers: Commonly known as fabric defuzzers or lint shavers, these are electric and use a rotating blade to collect lint and hair. They can also remove any pilling from the fabric.

Commonly known as fabric defuzzers or lint shavers, these are electric and use a rotating blade to collect lint and hair. They can also remove any pilling from the fabric. Lint roller mop or sweeper: These have a long handle that makes them convenient for collecting and removing lint or debris from surfaces without having to bend down.

These have a long handle that makes them convenient for collecting and removing lint or debris from surfaces without having to bend down. Rubber lint collector: This type uses static electricity to collect hair and debris. Similar to a sweeper, it requires regular emptying.

Refills

Reusable lint or tape rollers require refills to work. Some come with refills, which can last for several weeks or months. Others require a separate purchase.

Since most tape rollers come in a standard size, nearly any brand of refill should fit without an issue. However, if you’re using a specialty tool, it’s a good idea to check the dimensions or get refills from the same brand.

Some manufacturers list how many sheets each refill includes. Others mention how long the refill lasts, on average. For reference, a 60-sheet refill can last up to four months with daily use.

What to look for in a quality lint roller

Head size

Most traditional lint rollers have a head width of 2 to 5 inches. Smaller ones are more portable and can reach tight spaces, such as in between couch cushions or around corners. However, they require more frequent replacement or cleaning. Larger heads can pick up more lint and hair per sweep, but they don’t fit into smaller spaces as easily.

Sticky roller mops or sweepers generally have a much larger head size that let them cover more ground compared to handheld devices. These range from around 8 to 12 inches, on average.

Handle length

The handle length depends on the type of tape roller.

For example, handheld tape rollers are usually 6 to 9 inches long. This makes them ideal for spot cleaning household furniture or clothes. Since they’re on the shorter side, these aren’t recommended for bigger projects.

On the other hand, lint roller mops usually have a handle that’s between 2 and 4 feet long. Some also have an extendable handle for reaching hard-to-reach areas such as under the couch, table or chairs. They can cover a lot of floor space quickly. Due to their size, they can also miss smaller areas.

Keep in mind that the smaller the handle, the more portable it is.

Scented

Some tape rollers have deodorizing properties. This makes them great for those who want to eliminate unpleasant odors from clothes, upholstery, sheets, comforters, rugs or other household items.

Others are scented to make whatever you use it on smell nice. For example, the Gain Scented All-Purpose Lint Roller comes with scented sheets that leave a pleasant fragrance behind.

Usually, the scent or deodorizer is already on the sheets. Sometimes, though, they come with a spray that’s attached to the roller.

How much you can expect to spend on a lint roller

Most cost $5-$20. The main distinction in price is the type and how many refills are included.

Lint roller FAQ

Can I use a lint roller directly on my pet?

A. Yes, as long as your pet doesn’t mind the feeling of being brushed with one. Avoid using it on the animal’s face, though. Also, only use a handheld roller that doesn’t have chemicals or scents.

How do you clean an adhesive tape roller?

A. Put it in warm or room-temperature water and add a few drops of liquid dish soap. If needed, use a microfiber cloth to remove any debris or lint from the roller. Then let it air dry completely so you can use it again.

What’s the best lint roller to buy?

Top lint roller

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

What you need to know: This reusable roller is designed to remove pet hair and debris on furniture and clothes.

What you’ll love: Made specifically for pet owners, this eco-friendly roller uses a brush to collect hair, lint, dust and other debris. It has a waste compartment that’s easy to empty.

What you should consider: The storage compartment is small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top lint roller for the money

Scotch-Brite Lint Roller Value Pack

What you need to know: This set comes with five adhesive rollers and the option to buy six refills, making it perfect for those who need multiple rollers for their home.

What you’ll love: It can pick up hair, debris and lint with ease. It has an ergonomic handle that makes it comfortable to use as well. The sheets are easy to tear off once used.

What you should consider: It’s not adhesive enough to pick up tiny particles such as dust.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Unikon 802 Sticky Mop

What you need to know: With a 4-foot extendable handle, this adhesive mop roller is ideal for removing hair, lint and dust bunnies from the floor.

What you’ll love: Lightweight and adjustable, this roller mop works well on many different surfaces, including hard floors, rugs and furniture. The head width is 6.3 inches and can easily fit under furniture. It comes with 30 sheets.

What you should consider: Removing the adhesive sheets can be tricky.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

