Best laundry ball

As wool laundry balls roll around in your dryer, they absorb moisture while also allowing hot air to circulate better, which means clothes dry faster.

Which laundry balls are best?

As consumers move to more sustainable products, laundry balls are sweeping the laundry world. These felted balls made of wool and plastic are a great solution to the dryer sheet waste problem. Not only are they a reusable solution, they may even work better.

A great way to get started on the laundry ball trend is to try our top choice, Woolzies Wool Dryer Balls. Made of 100% wool, these also have the option to add essential oils so your laundry smells fresh and clean. You can enjoy these sustainable laundry balls for up to 1000 washes.

What to know before you buy a laundry ball

Rather than adding to a landfill, you can be part of the solution and still have static-free clothes thanks to laundry balls. There are two types: felted wool and plastic. Wool laundry balls are the most popular and are cost-effective.

Laundry balls, also known as dryer balls, offer a chemical-free solution for drying your clothes. They won’t leave any residue on your clothes, so your skin can be irritant-free. Their bulk also helps keep your clothes separated in the dryer, allowing hot air to circulate more easily for faster drying times.

Material

There are pros and cons to both wool and plastic laundry balls. Wool laundry balls are all-natural, incredibly durable and can be used for all clothing types. Plastic laundry balls work the same as wool laundry balls, but will not leave the occasional bit of wool fiber on clothing. However, they cannot be used with essential oils.

Longevity

Most wool laundry balls have a lifespan of about 1,000 washes. Some companies estimate that wool laundry balls will last between 2-3 years. The benefit of plastic laundry balls is you have an almost infinite number of washes, so long as you don’t lose them.

Fragrance

If you love a good-smelling load of laundry, you may want to go with a wool laundry ball. They offer you the option of using an essential oil to add a pleasant fragrance to your clothing without chemicals. Plastic balls don’t have that option.

What to look for in a quality laundry ball

Percentage of wool

With any wool laundry ball you’re considering, check that it’s 100% wool. This will help ensure it’s chemical-free. It also indicates that it is of higher quality. Additionally, wool is a sustainable product.

Number per package

The number of laundry balls you need is dependent on how large your laundry loads are. For smaller or medium-sized loads, you can typically get away with using three laundry balls. For larger loads, you’ll want at least six, but likely more if your load is especially large. Depending on the brand you choose, you will likely find laundry balls sold in sets of either three or six.

Lifetime

When you decide on a set of laundry balls, check how long they are expected to last. It’s good to know when you may need to replace them. Most wool laundry balls have a lifespan of about 1,000 washes or 2-3 years.

Pesticide and chemical-free

The biggest advantage to using laundry balls is they are usually chemical-free. It’s important to check the manufacturer’s label to see whether their laundry balls are pesticide and chemical-free. This will help ensure the product does not contain irritants, which is especially important if you have sensitive skin.

Large size

Laundry balls come in different sizes, depending on the brand you choose. Typically, larger balls are better. They will separate your clothes more easily, as well as catch more lint. You’ll also be able to use fewer balls if they are larger.

Carrying bag

One of the biggest challenges of using laundry balls is not losing them. It’s easy to pull your laundry from the dryer and have a laundry ball roll away. Look for a set that has a carrying bag that you can keep in your laundry room to store your laundry balls.

How much you can expect to spend on laundry balls

Laundry balls typically cost between $9-$30 for a set. Depending on the number of laundry balls in the set, that equates to about $1.50-$10 per ball.

Laundry balls FAQ

Do laundry balls really work?

A. Laundry balls absolutely work and they’re a great alternative to dryer sheets. They have proved to be very effective at handling static cling while they remove wrinkles and capture lint. They can also reduce your drying time by up to 25%.

Are wool or plastic balls better?

A. Both wool and plastic laundry balls have their benefits and disadvantages. Plastic laundry balls aren’t as eco-friendly as wool laundry balls. However, they are very durable and they won’t leave any fibers in your laundry. Wool balls, on the other hand, are definitely environmentally friendly and are actually more durable than plastic. You can also infuse wool laundry balls with essential oils to add a pleasant scent to your laundry.

How many balls should I use?

A. The number of laundry balls you should use depends on the size of your load of laundry. For a small or medium-sized load, plan on using about three. For a larger load, you may need five to seven balls. For an especially large load, you could use as many as 12 laundry balls. The size of the balls also makes a difference. You can use fewer balls if the ones you’re using are larger.

What are the best laundry balls to buy?

Top laundry balls

Woolzies Wool Dryer Balls

What you need to know: Woolzies Wool Dryer Balls are highly praised as one of the best sets of laundry balls on the market, especially in thanks to their gentle fragrance options.

What you’ll love: These are made of 100% wool, guaranteeing they are chemical-free. The best part about Woolzies is they come with essential oils for adding scent to your laundry.

What you should consider: They only come with three scent options, though you can buy your own essential oils to use with them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath and Beyond

Top laundry balls for the money

SnugPad Organic Wool Dryer Balls

What you need to know: If you’re just starting to use laundry balls, the SnugPad Organic Wool Dryer Balls set is a great option, especially if you’re on a budget.

What you’ll love: Made of all-natural, 100% New Zealand wool, these laundry balls are known for being a great starter set and also for their size. Because they are larger, you can use fewer balls in your laundry and still have the same results.

What you should consider: Some users say that these don’t work for all loads of laundry.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls

What you need to know: The Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls set of six is one option that’s also giving back to the world.

What you’ll love: These are 100% New Zealand wool, but they are felted by women and minorities in Nepal who earn a fair wage. They are chemical-free, and the company guarantees they will shorten your drying time.

What you should consider: While some pet hair will stick to the ball, they may not remove it from your clothes completely.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

