Best outdoor-paint brand

Which outdoor-paint brand is best?

When it comes to outdoor projects, it’s important to invest in an outdoor paint that can withstand the elements. Whether you are looking to paint your home, patio furniture or add a touch of artistry to your outdoor area, you need a paint that will last for years, protect your project and match your style. With a variety of brands on the market, there are plenty of options when it comes to choosing your ideal outdoor paint.

If you are looking for a durable and protective outdoor-paint brand, check out BEHR Premium Plus.

What to know before you buy an outdoor-paint brand

Durability

No matter what you are planning to use your outdoor paint for, you are going to want to invest in a brand that has a reputation for being durable. Since outdoor paint is routinely exposed to rain, sun and harsh temperatures, you need a paint that can withstand the elements. Most outdoor paints boost a weatherproof formula, but you will want to check over the recommended surfaces before purchasing. Since different brands use different formulas, each brand can only offer guaranteed weatherproof performance based upon the surfaces that it is recommended for.

Paint formula

While researching outdoor-paint brands, be sure to look into the different paint formulas to see if the paint will meet your needs. Most outdoor-paint brands either use an oil-based or acrylic formula. Both formulas offer high-quality durability and can be used on a variety of surfaces, but oil-based formulas tend to have a more rough looking finish, while acrylic offers a more gloss finish.

While looking into the formulas, be sure to also check if the outdoor-paint brand you choose features a paint and primer mix. Since the primer is what helps to prep the surface, purchasing a brand that features a mixed formula is the best way to save yourself time and money without sacrificing a high-quality paint job. If you opt for a brand that offers separate paint and primers, be sure to choose a primer that has a similar formula to your paint.

Application

Most outdoor-paint brands have a formula that can be applied using a variety of different paint tools. However, some brands do have specific application instructions that will impact the paint finish and curing. To save yourself from having to purchase expensive paint tools, opt for a paint brand that can be applied using whatever tools you already have, such as rollers, sprayers or brushes.

What to look for in a quality outdoor-paint brand

Color options

Depending on your intended use, you may find it worthwhile to opt for an outdoor-paint brand that features a variety of color options. While most brands have a decent amount of variety when it comes to neutral colors, there are some high-quality brands that feature significantly more color variations. If you are planning on using your outdoor paint to create some unique color patterns, opt for a brand that features a more diverse color palette.

How much you can expect to spend on an outdoor-paint brand

Expect to spend $20-$60 on most outdoor-paint brands.

Outdoor-paint brand FAQ

How many coats of exterior paint do you need?

A. Typically, two coats of exterior paint should be all that is needed to ensure vibrant coverage. However, the two coats rule only applies if you are painting over a well-prepared, primed surface. If you have not prepared the surface, expect to need around four coats of exterior paint.

How long does outdoor paint take to cure?

A. While outdoor paint can dry relatively quickly, it can take up to 30 days for outdoor paint to fully cure. The type of paint you use and the weather does impact the cure time, so be sure to always check the forecast and research your paints before beginning an outdoor project.

What’s the best outdoor-paint brand to buy?

Top outdoor-paint brand

BEHR Premium Plus

What you need to know: This high-quality outdoor paint and primer makes this brand the ideal one stop shop for all your outdoor painting needs.

What you’ll love: The 100% acrylic paint and primer offers a long-lasting gloss finish for an elegant look. With a moisture, fade, stain and corrosion resistant finish, this paint is sure to hold up in any climate. The enhanced adhesion formula creates peel resistant coverage, ensuring that your outdoor project will stay in pristine condition for quite a while. A 1-gallon can provides up to 400 square feet of paint coverage. There are a variety of color options available under the BEHR Premium Plus brand.

What you should consider: This paint is ideal for wood, vinyl or fiber cement sidings or stucco, brick and masonry fences. For the best coverage, be sure to read over the recommended application tips before purchasing this product.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top outdoor-paint brand for the money

Diamond Brite Paint

What you need to know: This affordable outdoor-paint brand is the ideal choice for anyone looking to add a pop of color to their outdoor living area without breaking the bank.

What you’ll love: The industrial grade, oil-based outdoor paints ensure heavy-duty coverage for your outdoor projects. With 12 color options, there is some variety when it comes to choosing your ideal outdoor paint. The durable formula ensures long lasting protection against fading, cracks or peeling. This paint can be used on wood, concrete, plaster, masonry, hardboard or metal surfaces.

What you should consider: To ensure the best coverage, it is recommended that consumers use an oil base primer before using this paint. There is not much variety when it comes to finish options.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top outdoor-paint brand

Rust-Oleum Outdoor Spray Paint

What you need to know: Weatherproof and rustproof, Rust-oleum spray paint offers the ideal outdoor paint protection.

What you’ll love: Available in a variety of colors and finishes, there are plenty of options when it comes to choosing the ideal look of your outdoor paint project. Using a durable outdoor formula that ensures long-term weather and rust-proof protection, this paint brand is sure to last a while. This brand can be used both indoors and outdoors on a variety of surfaces, including metal, wood or plastic.

What you should consider: Each can offers about 25 square feet of paint coverage, so it may not be the ideal option for large projects.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

