Frigidaire dehumidifier vs. GE dehumidifier

For the most part, a dehumidifier is a set-it-and-forget-it appliance — set the desired humidity level and let the machine do its thing. However, to keep your home air at its healthiest levels, and to get peak performance as well as the longest life, do not forget to clean your dehumidifier every two to three weeks.

Which dehumidifier is better: GE or Frigidaire?

A dehumidifier removes moisture from the air. It reduces the occurrence of mold, mildew and dust mites and eliminates respiratory irritants to help you breathe easier. It can also make your home smell fresher.

Frigidaire and GE both make quality home dehumidifiers. If you are trying to choose between the two brands, it comes down to the bells and whistles and budget. In general, Frigidaire models have more high-tech features, but that benefit comes with a higher price tag.

Frigidaire dehumidifiers

Frigidaire is a reliable manufacturer that makes customer-satisfying products across a broad range of price points. While you may still find older models on the market and notice some sellers offer a discount on current models, the MSRP of Frigidaire’s current line of dehumidifiers ranges from $219-$529. As expected, at the lower end, the dehumidifiers are best for lighter duty tasks, while the higher-end models can remove as much as 70 pints of water from the air each day.

Frigidaire dehumidifiers can be basic, offering the consumer just the essentials, or they can be packed with a number of convenient features such as Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, low-temperature operation and have a child lock that keeps settings from being accidentally changed. While these features are all very useful, you do not have to purchase the highest-priced dehumidifier to be satisfied — the low-end models still deliver.

What you’ll love about Frigidaire dehumidifiers

The company offers a range of dehumidifiers with a variety of features that can help ensure you get exactly what you need.

Some models work with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Some models include Wi-Fi connectivity so the dehumidifier can be controlled via an app.

Frigidaire dehumidifiers feature an easy-access, front-loading bucket with a splash guard, a washable filter and built-in handle.

For convenience, Frigidaire dehumidifiers offer the option of having a continuous drain.

What you should consider about Frigidaire dehumidifiers

Frigidaire dehumidifiers are priced higher than GE dehumidifiers.

It is possible to purchase a model that is loaded with features you do not need.

Top Frigidaire dehumidifiers

70-Pint Dehumidifier with Wi-Fi

If you are looking for the Frigidaire model that is packed with bells and whistles, this smart appliance should top your list. Designed to handle rooms up to 4,500 square feet and remove up to 70 pints of water from the air per day, this is a heavy-duty dehumidifier.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

50-Pint Dehumidifier

This 50-pint dehumidifier offers the best bang for your buck. It is Energy Star qualified, has a built-in ionizer, can remove 50 pints of moisture from the air each day and works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Where to buy: Sold by Staples

35-Pint Dehumidifier

For smaller damp spaces, this 35-pint dehumidifier is the one to get. It has an automatic shut-off, a washable filter, a continuous drain mode and three fan speeds. The at-a-glance front water-level indicator is an appreciated convenience.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

GE dehumidifiers

GE is also a reliable brand, but the company doesn’t offer as many options for dehumidifiers as Frigidaire. The three current models range from removing 20 pints of water from the air each day to removing 50 pints. At the low end, the MSRP is $169, while the top model is only $279.

While GE dehumidifiers have all the necessary features required for satisfactory performance, most models aren’t outfitted with an excessive amount of extras, which is what helps keep the price down.

What you’ll love about GE dehumidifiers

GE has a small, medium and large offering, so you can find a model that is sized to match your dehumidifying needs.

The smaller selection of models facilitates the decision-making process.

In general, GE humidifiers cost less than Frigidaire dehumidifiers.

The display is large, crisp and easy to read.

GE dehumidifiers feature an easy-access, front-loading bucket with a splash guard and a washable, slide-out filter.

Each GE dehumidifier has three operating speeds to fine-tune performance.

What you should consider about GE dehumidifiers

GE doesn’t offer as many options as Frigidaire.

While GE dehumidifiers have all of the essential features, the models aren’t as high-tech-oriented as Frigidaire.

Top GE dehumidifiers

50-Pint Dehumidifier

This is GE’s largest model, built for spaces up to 1,500 square feet and able to remove up to 50 pints of moisture from the air each day. It is best for large wet areas such as a basement.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

35-Pint Dehumidifier

If you need a mid-range dehumidifier, something capable of handling very damp spaces up to 1,000 square feet, this is the best GE model for you. It is Energy Star qualified and features a large, easy-to-read display.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

20-Pint Dehumidifier

This lighter-duty dehumidifier is best for small damp rooms. It features an alert that lets you know when it is time to clean the filter, as well as one that lets you know when the reservoir is full.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Should you get a Frigidaire or GE dehumidifier?

Frigidaire and GE dehumidifiers are both reliable brands. There are models in each product line that are Energy Star qualified and offer a lower noise level. Buckets and filters from both manufacturers can be easily removed and the dehumidifiers are simple to operate. Where the brands differ is in cost, higher-tech features, availability and selection.

Frigidaire is more readily available, has a wider selection, offers more convenience-oriented features and is higher priced. GE dehumidifiers are not currently geared for a smart home and there is a smaller selection of models available. However, since the focus is on dependable performance (not the latest gadgets), the price is lower.

In short, if you are feature-oriented, Frigidaire will be better for you, but if you just want a unit that does what it needs to do and you aren’t concerned with extra options, you can save money by purchasing a GE dehumidifier.

