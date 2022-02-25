Best world map wall art

World maps come in many different sizes. Take time to determine how much space you have and where you want to display it so you can pick the right size for your space.

Which world map wall art is best?

The world is a big place. A world map allows you to see it in its entirety, making them perfect for a school classroom, a family room or a den. If you want a beautiful and informative way to admire and study the earth’s geography, there are plenty of world maps for you to choose from.

Manufacturers tend to make art print world maps on thicker paper. They’re extra colorful and hold everyone’s attention. For a classic antique look, the Rand McNally Classic World and United States Map is a great choice, which includes a map of the world and the U.S., respectively.

What to know before you buy world map wall art

Map types

Physical maps show the natural landscape and water bodies associated with geography. Topographical maps include elevation changes. Some maps show different climates, while other artistic maps display the world in bright colors and interesting designs. Artistic world maps tend to make for great art pieces and discussion items.

Projection methods

Artists use various projection methods to render the three-dimensional world on a two-dimension map. Some projection methods focus on geographical accuracy, while others may have some distortions. Artistic projections tend to capture the entire earth, which may misrepresent some aspects due to the limitations of the map’s parameters. Take time to look at plenty of world maps to find the best one for your needs or decor.

Frames

Most world maps don’t come with a frame, so you will likely need to purchase one separately if you want yours framed. Some world maps come in unique sizes, which may require a custom frame. However, many laminated maps are sturdy enough to hang without a frame. Laminated maps are also easy to take down from the wall, in case people want to have a closer look.

What to look for in quality world map wall art

Map information

Most maps have a directional compass to help you locate where everything is, as well as symbols noting major landmarks. There is usually a legend that indicates what the different symbols mean. And many maps have labels to note capitals and large cities that many people are familiar with.

Size

World maps come in many different sizes. Take time to determine how much space you have and where you want to display it so you can pick the right size for your space. Once you have the right size picked out, make sure to hang it just above eye level, so it’s easy for others to see.

Longitude and latitude

If you want to be able to pinpoint certain places on the earth, consider a map with a grid that shows longitude and latitude. This is a fun and educational way to note where different places are located and help younger explorers find the distance between major landmarks and their homes.

How much you can expect to spend on world map wall art

You can find various world maps posters between $25-$50. Thicker, more artistic maps range from $50-$100. If you want a highly detailed map that’s more of an art piece, expect to spend between $100-$200.

World map wall art FAQ

Why do some countries appear bigger than they really are?

A. Different projection methods can make certain countries look bigger than they actually are in real life. If your goal is to have more artistic world map wall art, you may not get an exact representation of each country.

How do I know if my map is up-to-date?

A. World map change over time. Some countries change their name while others may unite with another country to form a larger one. Maps tend to have dates on them, letting viewers know when it was created. Look for the most current date to ensure you get the most up-to-date world map.

What is the best world map wall art to buy?

Top world map wall art

Rand McNally Classic World and United States Maps

What you need to know: The classic look of these maps is perfect for detailed wall art and gives a clear, accurate map of the world and the U.S.

What you’ll love: Rand McNally is a well-known map manufacturer. This map measure 32 inches by 50 inches. They have bright colors and large labels for easy identification. They come printed on 80-pound paper and arrive rolled, not folded.

What you should consider: The material is a bit thin, so it is best to have a protective frame or cover to prevent tears.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top world map wall art for money

Swiftmaps World Classic Elite Map

What you need to know: If you want a durable map of the world you can use both on and off the wall, this is a great option. It’s perfect for educators and classrooms.

What you’ll love: This map has very bright colors and excellent detail. The map is laminated, so you can write on it easily with dry-erase markers. It measures 3 feet by 2 feet.

What you should consider: The size is a bit small, so it may not be a good option for a large wall space.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

National Geographic World Decorator Wall Map

What you need to know: You can use this beautiful world map in a classroom or as wall art in your home.

What you’ll love: Everyone knows National Geographic, and will appreciate the bright colors and clear labels for each country. The map measures 46 inches by 30.5 inches and has 1.6-millimeter lamination. It doesn’t require a frame and stands up well to creases.

What you should consider: There are a few countries that don’t have accurate sizing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

