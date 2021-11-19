Best modern lamp shade

Lampshades were first used on public lanterns in Italy and Paris in the late 1700s.

Which modern lamp shade is best?

Each and every room and space in your home should have at least a couple of different sources of light, including a table lamp or floor lamp, and you need modern lampshades to add to the decor. The modern lamp shade you choose makes a huge impact on the appearance of the lamp, as well as the direction and intensity of the light the lamp casts.

The Royal Designs, Inc. Tapered Shallow Drum Hardback Lamp Shade is a first-class modern lamp shade. The linen fibers show when the light is on, and the shade turns tan.

What to know before you buy a modern lamp shade

Shape

Modern lamp shades come in several different shape options, including bell lamp shades, rectangular lamp shades, square lamp shades, empire lamp shades and drum lamp shades.

Material

Some of the most popular materials for modern lamp shades include card, cotton, linen, silk, parchment and paper.

Cleaning

As long as your lamp shade is not made of silk, you can carefully clean it when it gets extremely dirty. Simply fill a bathtub with warm water and add two teaspoons of gentle dishwashing soap before completely submerging the modern lamp shade.

Allow the lamp shade to soak for about 15 minutes. Wipe the shade down with a non-abrasive sponge or clean cloth. Drain the bathtub and refill the tub with clean water. Lift the modern lamp shade up and down to rinse away any soap residue. Then you can air-dry the modern lamp shade in a warm place with excellent airflow.

What to look for in a quality modern lamp shade

Lining

It’s important to find a modern lamp shade with the right lining since it impacts how much light the lamp casts.

Size

Measure the height and width of your lamp to figure out the proper size of the modern lamp shade for your lamp.

Color and pattern

The most popular colors for modern lamp shades are cream, eggshell, white and different shades of beige.

How much you can expect to spend on a modern lamp shade

Modern lamp shades range in price from less than $40 to more than $100. The most basic modern lamp shades cost less than $40, midrange modern lamp shades vary in price from around $50-$100 and the most high-end modern lamp shades go for more than $100.

Modern lamp shade FAQ

Can you paint a modern lamp shade?

A. Yes, you can absolutely paint a modern lamp shade. Painting a fabric modern lamp shade is a simple and fun way to switch up the appearance of your lamp as well as the entire space.

Spray paint is the simplest way to paint your modern lamp shade, but you could also paint your modern lamp shade with a paintbrush. You can choose to paint your modern lamp shade with fun geometric shapes, pain stripes or a solid color, or you can even develop an elaborate landscape or scene.

How do you choose between a smooth modern lamp shade and a pleated modern lamp shade?

A. Choosing between a smooth modern lamp shade and a pleated modern lamp shade is a matter of personal preference and taste. Pleated modern lamp shades work well with more traditional decor styles as well as relaxed, rustic or country looks.

There are more contemporary, sleek-looking and smooth-sided modern lamp shades, so they work fairly well with modern decor.

What is the fitter of the modern lamp shade?

A. The fitter of the lampshade is the metal framework that enables you to attach the modern lamp shade to the lamp. There are a few different kinds of fitters, including UNO fitters, spider fitters and clip-on fitters. UNO fitters include three prongs, which attach to the metal ring that sits on the light socket that holds the light bulb. Clip-on fitters have clamps that directly clip onto the light bulb.

Spider fitters come with three prongs that meet in the middle of the modern lamp shade. The fitters attach to a lamp harp, a U-shaped wire structure that surrounds the light bulb. Some modern lamp shades contain a harp, but you need to buy a harp separately for many of these shades if the lamp doesn’t already have a harp in place.

What’s the best modern lamp shade to buy?

Top modern lamp shade

Royal Designs, Inc. Tapered Shallow Drum Hardback Lamp Shade

What you need to know: This premium modern lamp shade from Royal Designs, Inc. provides incredible quality and beauty in a wide range of different styles.

What you’ll love: This Royal Designs, Inc. modern table shade offers brass-finish hardware and an attractive traditional design that complements nearly any modern lamp base. There are several different sizes and neutral color options.

What you should consider: This modern lamp shade is on the pricier side of the cost spectrum.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top modern lamp shade for the money

Brentwood Antique White Lamp Shade

What you need to know: This attractive modern lamp shade from Brentwood has an antique look at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: This Brentwood modern lamp shade features pleated fabric and a traditional shape that matches nearly any decor as well as white spider fitting to match the shade. The modern lamp shade offers the proper amount of light shading.

What you should consider: The color of this modern lamp shade seems like more of a bright white than an antique white.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Aspen Creative Spider Construction Lamp Shade

What you need to know: This modern lamp shade from Aspen Creative is the top choice if you want a vintage look and feel.

What you’ll love: This Aspen Creative modern lamp shade comes in packs of two lamp shades, three shades or four shades. The cylindrical lamp shades have gold accents that work in both cool-toned and warm-toned rooms.

What you should consider: The wrapping on the modern lamp shade might not always align to create a continuous pattern.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.