Best gold table lamp

Consider whether you want a table lamp that’s gold in color all over or you’re happy with subtle gold accents.

Which gold table lamps are best?

Nobody wants to spend all evening under the glare of a harsh overhead light, which is where table lamps come into play. You may have already decided that a gold table lamp would suit your home decor, but which one is best?

Gold is a warm and versatile accent color, so you’ll find a vast range of gold table lamps to choose from. Learning more about table lamps and getting some recommendations will help you with your purchase. The JONATHAN Y July metal table lamp is a classic, elegant option.

What to know before you buy a gold table lamp

Style

The term “table lamp” can be used as an umbrella term to describe any lamp that sits on a table rather than on the floor. This would include desk lamps, banker’s lamps, reading lamps and other small lamps that provide task lighting. However, most people think of table lamps as a particular style of light, namely accent lamps that sit on a side table or similar to provide accent lighting. These lamps are usually more decorative than those used for task lighting and have shades that diffuse light rather than directing it to a particular spot to read or work.

Size

The size of your chosen table lamp should be in proportion to your furnishings. Generally speaking, you should select an option that is no more than one and a half times the height of the piece of furniture it sits on — smaller is fine but not so small the lamp looks comically tiny. The edges of the shade shouldn’t overhang the furniture, and the bottom of the shade should be roughly at your eye level or slightly below when seated, so you can comfortably sit and read, chat, work or watch TV without the glare from the bulb getting in your eyes.

Materials

Gold table lamps aren’t actually made from gold — this would cost a fortune. They’re usually made from metal or ceramic with gold-colored paint or coating. There’s no major difference between metal and ceramic lamps, other than ceramic lamps are easier to break if they get knocked to the floor, so choose whichever look you prefer.

What to look for in a quality gold table lamp

Shade shape

Table lamps usually have barrel shade with straight sides or conical shades with sides that slope inward towards the top. Barrel shades diffuse an even amount of light upwards and downwards, while conical shades diffuse more light downwards than upwards.

Dimmer

Although not essential, some people like to have a dimmer switch on their table lamp to adjust the brightness.

Easy access switch

The switch should be easy to access, whether that’s in line with the cable or on the lamp’s body.

How much you can expect to spend on a gold table lamp

You can find basic gold table lamps starting at around $20-$30, while designer options can cost in excess of $500. That said, most are priced at less than $100.

Gold table lamp FAQ

Where should I position table lamps?

A. You can place them in various positions in the home to create a lighting scheme. They’re often placed on side tables in living rooms, but you can also put one or two on sideboards or other pieces of furniture that are positioned up against a wall to give your lighting scheme more layers. In the bedroom, it makes sense to place table lamps on bedside tables so you can easily turn out the lights when it’s time to sleep. That said, you can also break the rules and position table lamps in places you wouldn’t expect them, which can be effective.

What color schemes does gold go with?

A. Gold is a versatile hue that works well with a range of color schemes. In rooms with white walls and furnishings, a hint of gold adds a sophisticated color pop without looking garish. If bold colors are more your jam, gold looks incredible against jewel tones, such as emerald green, sapphire blue and ruby red. Gold can bring warmth to almost any color scheme.

What’s the best gold table lamp to buy?

Top gold table lamp

JONATHAN Y July Metal Table Lamp

What you need to know: With a bold base and a white shade, this lamp looks great in rooms with white walls or other neutral color palettes.

What you’ll love: The gold-colored metal base has an opulent quatrefoil design, while the shade is white and barrel-shaped. The lamp comes with an energy-saving bulb that works with Philips Hue and Alexa smart outlets.

What you should consider: A small handful of buyers received damaged or faulty lamps, but this is rare and it’s possible to get a refund or replacement in these cases.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath and Beyond

Top gold table lamp for the money

Silverwood The Hive Gilded Table Lamp

What you need to know: An affordable gold lamp that looks and feels sturdy for the price.

What you’ll love: The gold-colored base features a tessellating hexagon pattern that looks like a honeycomb. It comes with an ivory barrel shade and features a simple rotary switch to turn it on and off.

What you should consider: This lamp is smaller than some buyers expected so check the measurements before you purchase.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

nuLOOM Scarlett Wired Iron Table Lamp

What you need to know: With a gold base and black and gold metal shade, this lamp has contemporary appeal.

What you’ll love: This lamp looks great and is a little different from more traditional options. Since the shade is made from metal, it’s easy to keep clean and won’t fade or stain over time.

What you should consider: The shade doesn’t dim light all that effectively, so it’s best to use a low-wattage bulb.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath and Beyond

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.