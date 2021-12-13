Best desk blotter

Dual sided desk blotters can help you differentiate how you spend your time at your desk. Choose one color for work and the other for recreation to train your brain to focus or relax.

Which desk blotters are best?

Desk blotters are traditional pieces of office equipment that every work surface can benefit from. While they were created to keep the ink from dripping or spilling onto your desk and pens from leaving scuff marks, they’ve become important for both protection and comfort while you’re working.

Desk blotters come in all colors, sizes and thicknesses, so you can be sure you’ll find something to match the rest of your workspace. If you need a desk blotter that will keep your desk clean and free of stains, check out the Leather Desk Pad Protector and Blotter from Aothia.

What to know before you buy a desk blotter

Your desk

Desk blotters come in many different sizes. Keep in mind your desk’s dimensions as well as your keyboard and monitor. If you’re someone who likes to keep your color scheme consistent, think about the things you already have at your desk. Some desk blotters are double-sided with two color options, so you can switch between them, depending on your setup and mood. However, these typically won’t be non-slip. There are a number of blotters that will easily add function and aesthetic appeal to your workspace.

Your equipment

If you keep many important items at your desk, make sure your desk blotter is wide enough to accommodate all of them. You won’t need a mouse pad with a quality blotter, so you won’t have to make space for that. On the other hand, if you like to keep all of your things neat and organized, you can look for one with spots, especially for your pens and other writing utensils.

Comfort

If you spend a lot of your day typing, you should get proper support from your desk blotter. It should be thick enough to rest comfortably on without disrupting your workflow. Some desk blotters have raised edges for you to rest your elbows on. Keep in mind that thicker, comfier mats will be harder to wrap up and transport, so you may need to go for a thinner model if you move your workspace around frequently.

What to look for in a quality desk blotter

Organization

Some desk blotters have notches for organizational purposes. For example, there are places you can put pens, chargers or even cups. These types will typically be more expensive than your average basic blotter. However, it’s great for reducing clutter and keeping everything right in its spot. If you’re someone who often has clutter at your desk, you can use your blotter as a clear space with just the work materials on which you need to stay focused.

Waterproofing

The main feature of a desk blotter is to keep ink and other liquid from getting onto and ruining your desk surface. That’s why it’s extremely important to find a desk pad with good waterproofing capabilities. This means the material should be thick and water-resistant, if not completely waterproof. With a good desk blotter, you won’t have to worry about ink or drink spills ruining your space. You can easily wipe them clean instead of having to scrub at stains.

Non-slip

The last thing you want when you’re in the zone at work is your desk blotter shifting around underneath your wrists. It should stay in place and never slip or slide around. Many desk blotters have a non-slip feature on the bottom, such as thick or textured material for increased friction. If you don’t want to spend extra money on this function, you can try using double-sided tape on the corners of the blotter. Conversely, if you work remotely and frequently move your space, this may not work as well for you.

How much you can expect to spend on a desk blotter

Desk blotters are relatively inexpensive pieces of desk equipment. Simple ones can cost between $8-$15, while those with more features can cost $30-$60.

Desk blotter FAQ

Are desk blotters good for gaming?

A. Some are. Gaming pads are best, but you may be able to find a blotter that is big and soft enough to comfortably use during game sessions. Just be sure to get a non-slip one; otherwise, you can be disturbed in the middle of the match.

How do you remove ink stains from desk blotters?

A. If you want to keep your blotter nice and tidy, you can spot treat the stains with rubbing alcohol or acetone.

What’s the best desk blotter to buy?

Top desk blotter

Leather Desk Pad Protector and Blotter from Aothia

What you need to know: Aothia’s durable and high-quality PU leather desk blotter offers complete desk protection.

What you’ll love: This blotter is waterproof and scratch-resistant and comes in over a dozen different colors. It’s comfortable and smooth for an enjoyable writing or work experience. Also, it has a friction resistance for a special non-slip design and is easy to clean.

What you should consider: Some customers experienced the edges curling up or had trouble using a mouse on the surface.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top desk blotter for the money

YSAGi Multifunctional Dual Sided Desk Pad

What you need to know: This desk blotter has a different color on each side.

What you’ll love: It comes in three different sizes and almost half a dozen color combinations. It’s water- and oil-resistant, making it durable and easy to clean. What’s more, it functions as a mouse pad as well.

What you should consider: It’s thinner than some customers expected. Also, the pink shades aren’t accurate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

K KNODEL Waterproof Office Desk Pad

What you need to know: This is a tough and durable PU leather desk blotter for the home or office.

What you’ll love: While waterproof and heat-resistant, this pad is easy to wipe down using a damp cloth. It’s non-slip, smooth and comfortable. In addition, it looks professional and also functions as a mouse pad.

What you should consider: Some customers experienced discoloration on their desk surface.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

