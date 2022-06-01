Which cotton throw blanket is best?

No matter what time of year it is, you can make yourself more comfortable with a cozy throw blanket. Throw blankets come in various materials, but cotton throw blankets are always a safe bet. They’re soft, breathable and easy to launder. And since cotton is naturally hypoallergenic and moisture-wicking, it’s an ideal material to provide an extra layer of comfort.

Finding the right blanket depends on how and where you want to use it, as well as what style, size and color you prefer. One of the best cotton throw blankets is the Pre-Washed Organic Muslin Cotton Throw Blanket. Its cozy, waffle-square pattern gives it a classic design that’s perfect for any decor style.

What to know before you buy a cotton throw blanket

Versatility

Throw blankets are great multipurpose items for your home. They can be decorative additions to complement the decor in your living room or bedroom. You can even mix and match your throw blankets with throw pillows to complete a color or design scheme.

Throw blankets are also functional, especially if you want to stay warm while sitting on the couch in the winter or relaxing on the porch during a cool summer evening. You may even want to use one as an extra layer for your bedding.

Size

Throw blankets typically aren’t big enough to fit a mattress, but they still come in various sizes. One of the most common sizes is 50 inches by 60 inches, but you can find smaller or larger ones for other purposes. However, even the largest throw blanket won’t cover more than one person.

What to look for in a quality cotton throw blanket

Color and design

Cotton throws are popular, so you should have no problem finding them in just about any color. You can also find them with different designs and patterns if you want to add some texture to your room’s decor.

Edging

The edging of cotton throws varies. Hemmed blankets are common, but you can also find throws with tassels and fringe if you’re looking for something with a little more style. Pay attention to care instructions for blankets with edging, as these may require more delicate washing.

How much you can expect to spend on a cotton throw blanket

You can find quality cotton throw blankets for between $30-$60. Small, basic cotton throw blankets cost around $10, while luxury blankets can cost over $200.

Cotton throw blanket FAQ

What’s the best way to wash a cotton throw blanket?

A. You should always follow the care instructions for your cotton throw blanket. It’s best to wash in a gentle cycle with cold water and mild detergent. Avoid bleach and fabric softeners because they can stiffen the fabric over time. Then, tumble dry at a low temperature.

How many throw blankets should I have in one area of the house?

A. Every room and design scheme is different, but a good rule of thumb is to keep things asymmetrical and in odd numbers. For example, if you have two pillows, you’ll want one blanket. If you have three pillows, you’ll want two blankets. If you want people to have access to multiple blankets, consider storing them in a basket.

What size throw blanket should I buy?

A. If you’re selecting a blanket for a couch, you want it to be bigger, so it stands out and won’t slip between the cushions. It’s best to use smaller throws when you want to add color and texture. You’ll want a larger, more throw if you plan on people using it to stay warm.

What’s the best cotton throw blanket to buy?

Top cotton throw blanket

Pre-Washed Organic Muslin Cotton Throw Blanket

What you need to know: Available in 10 colors and two sizes, this throw blanket with fringed edges makes an excellent addition for a couch or sofa.

What you’ll love: Lightweight, soft and made with four layers of muslin, the colors of this blanket won’t fade over time. It’s multi-purpose, and works great both indoors and outside. It’s easy to care for and gets softer after each wash.

What you should consider: This blanket is thin, so it might not be the best option if you’re looking for a throw that provides added warmth.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cotton throw blanket for the money

Americanflat Throw Blanket

What you need to know: Soft and lightweight, this quality shabby chic throw won’t unravel or shed.

What you’ll love: It comes in 25 colors and styles, and it features 2-inch fringes on each side. It’s versatile and can be used indoors as an accent piece or outdoors as a picnic blanket.

What you should consider: The blanket is delicate. Make sure you either wash it by hand or put it in a mesh bag before machine washing in cold water on the gentle cycle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Threadmill Premium Luxury Throw Blanket

What you need to know: This throw is soft, lightweight and features a herringbone design. It’s great for adults and children to use when lounging around the house.

What you’ll love: Available in 15 styles and colors and in three sizes, you’re bound to find one to match your design scheme. The breathable, moisture-wicking properties make this blanket ideal for year-round use. This throw will become softer and smoother after each wash while maintaining its sturdiness. It’s also fade-resistant, so it won’t lose its color over time. And the 100% satisfaction guarantee makes it a great gift choice for any occasion.

What you should consider: Some customers felt the blanket collected too much lint after they washed it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

