Best Christmas bathroom decor

Which Christmas bathroom decor is best?

If you are looking to expand your decorations this Christmas, try the bathroom. Bathrooms are an often overlooked spot for holiday decorating, but there are many ways to make it as festive a spot as any other part of your home. You can add a few small pieces or transform your entire bathroom into a winter wonderland. From shower curtains to rugs, the perfect decor for you is out there. The GreenDisplay Multicolor Christmas Ball Soap/Lotion Dispenser is a top choice for many and makes for a great addition to any holiday bathroom.

What to know before you buy Christmas bathroom decor

Storing your regular bathroom items

If you are planning to go full-out decorating your bathroom for Christmas this year, then you’ll most likely have to store some of your regular bathroom items. You need to clean and thoroughly dry items like soap dispensers and shower curtains before storing them for the Christmas season. This will help prevent mold from growing. Keep items in a cool, dry place until you’re ready to return them to your bathroom for everyday use.

Accent decorations

The easiest way to bring some Christmas cheer to the bathrooms in your home is by adding a few festive accent decorations. You can do this by placing some Christmas figurines on your counter or changing out regular items for Christmas-themed ones. A little can go a long way to make your bathroom ready for the holiday season.

Full bathroom decorations

If you want to transform your entire bathroom for the holiday, you can find full decorative bathroom sets. These sets often come with rugs, a shower curtain and a toilet seat cover. There are also countertop sets that include a toothbrush holder, soap dish and soap dispenser. You can combine these sets with accent pieces for a complete Christmas look.

What to look for in quality bathroom decor

Towels

Christmas towels are an easy place to start when decorating your bathroom. You can find towels in all the traditional Christmas colors, like red, green and plaid patterns. They often feature small embroidered images of Christmas trees, Santa Claus or the more recently popular holiday gnomes. Try finding towels that are both festive and functional.

Shower curtains

Shower curtains are a unique way to bring some Christmas cheer to your bathroom. Christmas shower curtains feature Christmas scenes from the classic to the humorous. You can find images from your favorite Christmas movies or other scenes such as wintery villages, elegant reindeer and snowflakes. Most curtains will fit a standard size shower, but remember to check the dimensions you will need before purchase.

Bath mats

Bath mats might not be the most obvious decoration choice, but even these items come in the Christmas variety. You can use simple mats in red or green, or you can purchase mats printed with fun Christmas patterns. Don’t forget to wash your mats regularly, as they can grow mold and harbor germs.

Accessories

Mix in some smaller bathroom accessories to compliment your larger decorations. Soap dispensers, figurines, toothbrush holders, wooden signs and shower curtains holders can make for cute details.

How much you can expect to spend on Christmas bathroom decor

Most decorative items for your bathroom will cost you $15-$30. Full bathroom decoration sets will cost you between $30-$60. Higher-end and brand name decor will be the most expensive of options.

Christmas bathroom decor FAQ

When should I put out my Christmas decorations?

A. You should put up your decorations whenever the spirit strikes you! Many people choose to put theirs out the day after Thanksgiving or in the beginning of December, but you can put yours up as early as you like. It is also popular to decorate for Christmas whenever you first put up a tree.

Are there any decorations I should avoid using in my bathroom?

A. Only keep your linens in the bathroom while they are in use. Bathrooms are the most common place in the house where mold grows, and linens are especially susceptible. Always wash your decorative towels before storing them for prolonged periods of time.

What’s the best Christmas bathroom decor?

Top Christmas bathroom decor

GreenDisplay Multicolor Christmas Ball Soap/Lotion Dispenser

What you need to know: This cute soap or lotion dispenser looks like a stack of Christmas ornaments.

What you’ll love: The ornaments that make up this dispenser are red, green and white Christmas ball ornaments covered in glitter and snowflakes. The waterproof and shockproof resin material makes the dispenser durable.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported receiving a color other than what they ordered.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Christmas bathroom decor for the money

LizzyFishSigns Santa’s Always Watching Wash Your Hands Wood Sign

What you need to know: This is a fun, decorative Christmas sign for those with a sense of humor.

What you’ll love: Santa peeks over the bottom of this sign to see if you washed your hands. The sign reads: “He’s always watching. Wash your hands.” You can choose from various sizes and colors of wood. Each sign comes with a peg stand or twine for hanging.

What you should consider: Buying the biggest version of this sign will double the price.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

The Holiday Aisle Christmas 3 Piece 100% Cotton Towel Set

What you need to know: This set of towels features a cute Christmas tree pattern.

What you’ll love: You’ll love the classic red color of the cloth and the green trees embroidered on the front. Made from 100% cotton, there are three towels in this set, including a washrag, hand towel and bath towel.

What you should consider: There have been rare reports of the towels being thinner than desired.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

