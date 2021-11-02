Best steamer for clothes

Steamers for clothes enable you to easily steam away wrinkles from drapery and clothing with little to no effort.

Which steamer for clothes is best?

It takes some skill and time to learn how to iron wrinkles. That’s where a steamer for clothes comes into play. Steamers enable you to easily rid your clothes of wrinkles with little to no effort. The Jiffy J-2000 Garment Steamer is a stellar option if you are looking for a first-class steamer for clothes.

What to know before you buy a steamer for clothes

Types

There are three common kinds of steamers for clothes: travel steamers, standing steamers and handheld steamers. Standing models for clothes feature a large water tank that stands on the floor, as well as a flexible tube with a steaming head on the end and a pole that you hang clothing on to steam.

Handheld steamers for clothes are small enough to hold in a single hand. Travel steamers for clothes are also compact and easily pack away in your suitcase for travel.

Fast heating time

Most steamers for clothes can be heated up within two minutes, some in as little as 30 seconds. It’s important to find a steamer that heats up quickly.

Tank capacity

Steamers with larger tank capacities will run longer before needing to be refilled. Standing steamers for clothes usually hold about 40-90 ounces of water and run for 45-90 minutes at a time. Handheld steamers, on the other hand, typically only hold about 4-8 ounces of water and run for less than 10 minutes.

What to look for in a quality steamer for clothes

Steam temperature

Different steamers for clothes have various maximum temperatures, and some of these steamers have different temperature controls. Higher temperatures will easily remove wrinkles, but they could also damage your clothing.

Size and weight

It’s crucial to make sure that the steamer you choose is light enough to easily move around your home but small enough to fit the space where you want to store it.

Continuous steam

For some steamers, you need to hold a button down constantly for the steam to escape, which can quickly become uncomfortable. Instead, look for a steamer with continuous steam.

How much you can expect to spend on a steamer for clothes

Steamers for clothes tend to vary in price, depending on the kind of steamer and the quality. The most basic handheld steamers for clothes go for $20–$30, while high-end handheld clothing steamers cost about $40–$70. The most inexpensive standing steamers for clothes cost about $40–$60, while midrange standing steamers for clothes go for $70–$90 and high-end steamers for clothes range in price from about $100–$200.

Steamer for clothes FAQ

Which accessories should you look for when buying a steamer for clothes?

A. Most steamers for clothes feature a diverse range of different accessories, including press pads, fabric brushes, clothing hangers and lint rollers. You can also purchase the accessories separately.

Do you have to press down on your fabric when using your steamer for clothes?

A. You typically don’t have to press down hard on the fabric to remove wrinkles. Instead, you just need to touch the head of the steamer for clothes to the fabric, which will cause the wrinkles to drop out immediately.

There are some exceptions, though. For example, you should never touch the head of the clothing steamer to any velvet fabric. You should also always steam your silk clothing and accessories from the back of the fabric to avoid watermarks.

How should you clean your steamer for clothes?

A. Steamers for clothes can easily get clogged with mineral deposits like limescale. You can remove these mineral deposits and clean your steamer for clothes by filling up the well of the steamer with distilled apple cider vinegar or white vinegar and heating the steamer up.

Once the steamer is heated up, shoot all of the vinegar out into your sink. You should then fill up your steamer for clothes with water, heat it up and shoot all of the water out into the sink to rinse it out and remove any traces of vinegar.

What’s the best steamer for clothes to buy?

Top steamer for clothes

Jiffy J-2000 Garment Steamer

What you need to know: This professional-level garment steamer from Jiffy effortlessly smooths out difficult wrinkles.

What you’ll love: It comes with an automatic shutoff, a wide steam head, a larger water reservoir, a long hose and a wheeled bottom unit for improved maneuverability and mobility.

What you should consider: This clothing steamer is bigger than handheld and compact options, making it more difficult to travel with.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top steamer for clothes for the money

Conair Turbo ExtremeSteam Handheld Fabric Steamer

What you need to know: This budget-friendly fabric steamer from Conair combats wrinkles quickly and comes with useful attachments.

What you’ll love: This inexpensive steamer offers 15 minutes of steam, a fast heat-up time, an attached creaser that creates folds and pleats and built-in aluminum plates to keep your clothing looking professionally pressed.

What you should consider: Many customers find this clothing steamer too difficult to travel with.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Black+Decker Advanced Handheld Steamer

What you need to know: This handheld clothing steamer from Black+Decker is a solid and simple option that gets the job done.

What you’ll love: It features a fast heat time, a long 15-foot cord, an automatic shutoff and multiple attachments for improved versatility. The steamer is also compact and allows for either continuous steam or small bursts.

What you should consider: It can be difficult to empty the reservoir tank of all of the water.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

