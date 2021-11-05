Best Ninestars trash can

Modern trash cans like Ninestars are loaded with features to assist with recycling, simplify emptying and eliminating unpleasant odors.

Which Ninestars trash cans are best?

Choosing a new trash can shouldn’t be a difficult decision. Of course, there are many types to choose from, with designs suitable for kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, and offices. Ninestars manufactures a variety of high-quality trash cans in various sizes and for different purposes.

There are several key factors to consider when choosing a trash can, from the size and capacity to the material and finish and the type of lid you prefer. The Ninestars Touchless Heavy-Duty Trash Can is ideally sized for a kitchen at 37 inches in height. It’s durable, made from stainless steel, and has a motion-activated lid with a waterproof sensor. Alternatively, there are several others to choose from with varying capacities for different rooms.

What to know before you buy a Ninestars trash can

Types

Depending on where you plan to use a trash can, there are several types available. Compact trash cans without lids are ideal for a bedroom or office, as these rooms generally don’t produce much waste. In a bathroom or a kitchen, a trash can with a lid is often preferred to hide the contents and to contain odors. Kitchens usually produce the most waste, so a large trash can or one with a separate recycling compartment is recommended.

Capacity

The size of the trash can relates to its internal capacity, which is measured in gallons or liters. A compact trash can suitable for a bedroom or office usually has a 5- to 15-liter capacity. Kitchen trash cans start at around 30 liters and increase up to 80 liters for large families. Dual trash cans are usually the largest and have separate compartments for recyclables.

Material

Modern trash cans are available in various materials. Plastic is a hard-wearing material and relatively cheap, and it makes a good choice for areas of high moisture, such as bathrooms. Some traditionally styled trash cans feature painted metal, whereas the most popular material is stainless steel, which is strong, resistant to corrosion and can match with kitchen appliances and fixtures.

What to look for in a quality Ninestars trash can

Lid

Once you decide on the most appropriate material and size of your new trash can, you need to think about the lid. The simplest use a swing or lift lid, however, these are generally considered to be unhygienic. Step trash cans use foot pedals to lift the lids. The most advanced trash cans have motion sensors to lift the lids, which eliminate the need to touch anything with your hands and prevent transferring germs and bacteria.

Location

The size of the trash can may limit its uses in terms of location. If you want to place it under a countertop or in a cabinet, ensure there’s enough room to fully lift the lid. Some trash cans use butterfly lids that open from the middle and need less room to function. In bathrooms, the most common location is next to the toilet, so ensure there’s enough room without impeding its use.

Extra features

Besides motion-activated lids, modern trash cans are available with some handy extra features. In a kitchen, a trash can with a carbon filter and a tight-fitting lid help eliminate odors. A plastic inner liner assists with emptying and preventing leaks from fouling up the insides. Those with inquisitive pets may appreciate a trash can with a weighted base and a lockable lid.

How much you can expect to spend on a Ninestars trash can

A simple metal or plastic trash can is available for as little as $30. A heavy-duty trash can made from stainless steel can cost up to $100, whereas one with a motion sensor and a carbon filter can be as much as $200.

Trash can FAQ

How can I prevent odors in my trash can?

A. Emptying your trash daily is the best measure to prevent odors. A trash can with an internal liner is beneficial, as you can wash the liner after you empty it. Some trash cans use carbon filters to absorb odors and you need to replace these periodically.

How can I keep pets out of the trash?

A. This depends on the design of your trash can. Plastic trash cans tend to be lightweight and pets can knock them over easily. If you want a trash can with an automatic lid, then choose one with an upward-facing sensor so that your pets can’t activate it. A lockable lid also provides the best protection against pets getting into the trash.

What are the best Ninestars trash cans to buy?

Top Ninestars trash can

Ninestars DZT-80-35 Touchless Heavy-Duty Trash Can

What you need to know: This stainless steel trash can measures 37 inches in height and has an 80-liter capacity.

What you’ll love: It features a hands-free, motion sensor-activated lid and has a weighted, nonskid base and a removable liner.

What you should consider: The automatic lid is powered by batteries, so you’ll have to replace them each time they go out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Ninestars trash can for the money

Ninestars AMZ-7-2 Motion Sensor Trash Can

What you need to know: Ideal for a bathroom, this plastic trash can is available in a range of colors and has a leakproof liner and base.

What you’ll love: You can open the lid with a push-button or a motion sensor. It has a waterproof design, which makes it suitable for wet areas, such as rooms with showers.

What you should consider: It’s very lightweight and easy to knock over.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ninestars Touchless Infrared Motion Sensor Trash Can Recycler

What you need to know: A good option for a busy kitchen, this trash can has two liners inside for regular trash and recyclables.

What you’ll love: It has a stainless steel base with a fingerprint-resistant coating. The motion-activated lid is tight-fitting to seal in odors.

What you should consider: This trash can has a black plastic lid, which doesn’t match the body.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

