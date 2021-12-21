Best cordless steam mop

Most steam mops work well on linoleum or tile flooring. If you have deep grouts, consider using less steam as moisture can get trapped, creating unwanted mold and mildew.

Which cordless steam mop is best?

Even though cleaning may not be the most exhilarating task, the end result is always worth it. However, the time, sweat and frustration that goes into cleaning can make you feel like giving up halfway through.

Cleaning your home can be even more frustrating if you happen to come across a stain or a spot that won’t come out, no matter how hard you scrub. That’s when you want to have a steam mop handy. While there’s no fully cordless steam mop on the market, there are several options that allow you to clean with ease. The Shark Professional Steam and Spray Mop is a great option for cleaning stubborn stains. It’s a game-changer, especially for homes that have sealed hardwood floors or tiles.

What to know before you buy a cordless steam mop

Battery operated

While fully cordless steam mops are not available, there are several options out there that allow you to clean in all kinds of hard to reach places. Some steam mops have a rechargeable battery, which you can use for a short period when you aren’t close to an outlet. Otherwise, you can use cordless spray mops for hardwoods and tile or corded steam mops for carpeting and upholstery.

Weight and storage

Even though robot vacuums and mops do a great job of handling small messes, sometimes you have to get in there and do it yourself. While it’s unlikely that you need to steam your floors every day, finding one that’s comfortable to handle is essential.

Don’t let lightweight steam mops fool you. Even though the weight varies on each model, the constant backward and forwards motion can make the water slosh around. This constant fight against momentum can wear you down.

In addition to weight, storage space is also important. Typically, the more functions and features a cordless steam mop has, the heavier and bulkier it will be. For example, one with a spray function will be thinner and lighter than a handheld steamer that can vacuum, spray and mop simultaneously. Find models with telescoping or folding handles if you have limited storage space.

Water capacity

Ideally, the best steam mops have water tanks that can hold at least 10 ounces of water. That should offer around 20 minutes of steaming before requiring a refill. Of course, while a larger tank provides uninterrupted cleaning, it will be much heavier to maneuver.

Try to find a steam mop with a removable water tank to make cleaning more convenient. Removable tanks make it easier for you to fill the tank at the sink instead of bringing water to the steam mop.

Flooring

Before purchasing your steam mop, note what type of floor you have. Most steam mops work well on linoleum or tile flooring. However, if you have uneven tiles or deep grout, you’d benefit from a cordless steam mop that uses pressurized steam or has a spray function.

Also, if you have deep grouts, consider using less steam as moisture can get trapped, creating unwanted mold and mildew.

What to look for in a quality cordless steam mop

Batteries

Battery life is one of the most important parts of a cordless steam mop. If you purchase a steam mop with rechargeable batteries, it should provide at least 20 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning. Check the product description and user reviews for more information about battery performance.

Mop head

There are three main types of mop head designs: rectangle, triangle and swivel. Rectangle heads work well for large open areas, and triangle shapes work best for corners or tight spots. Swivel mop heads allow you to maneuver around items in your path.

Steam control

The best steam mops allow the user to control the amount of steam they need as well as temperature control. The best ones also allow users to control the speed or pressure of the steam.

How much you can expect to spend on a cordless steam mop

Depending on the brand and features, you can expect to spend between $70-$350 on a quality cordless steam mop.

Best cordless steam mop FAQ

How often should I steam my floors?

This all depends on the level of traffic you have in your home and flooring type. For example, heavily trafficked areas like the kitchen or living room may benefit from weekly steaming, while other unused rooms only need steam cleaning once a month. Additionally, you should clean tile floors more frequently but avoid oversteaming.

Should I use floor cleaners with my steam mop?

Some cordless steam mops suggest using branded cleaning solutions. However, most only require water. A powerful steam mop can handle sanitation since the high temperature and steam are powerful enough to blast away grime and dirt from your floors.

What’s the best cordless steam mop to buy?

Top cordless steam mop

Shark Professional Steam and Spray Mop

What you need to know: This versatile mop has a battery-operated mode for spray mopping and a corded option for sanitizing steam.

What you’ll love: This is as close as you can get to a cordless steam mop. It has a 350ml water tank and works with disposable and reusable pads. You can use this on most sealed floors and surfaces. This mop features three steam setting levels and only requires 30 seconds to heat up the water..

What you should consider: It requires distilled water for proper cleaning and it doesn’t stand up on its own.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Top cordless steam mop for the money

PurSteam 10-in-1 Multi-Purpose Steam Mop Cleaner

What you need to know: This corded steamer can steam almost every part of your house, even your clothes.

What you’ll love: It’s equipped with various attachments to steam your windows, mirrors, floors, carpets, grouts and more. The 340ml water tank offers 20 minutes of steam cleaning on its lowest setting and about 10 minutes of sanitation at full power. It heats up within 30 seconds and is safe to use on most steam-friendly surfaces.

What you should consider: The rounded corners on the mop head don’t clean floor corners very effectively.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bissell SpinWave Cordless

What you need to know: While this doesn’t steam, it’s a lightweight, cordless mop designed to make the chore effortless and efficient.

What you’ll love: The rotating pads do most of the work and leave practically streak-free floors. It has an 18V battery that offers 20 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning time. It’s only 11 pounds, so it’s easy to maneuver, and the massive 28oz water tank accommodates plenty of water.

What you should consider: If you have a larger home, the battery may not last long enough for a full clean in one go.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, and Kohl’s

