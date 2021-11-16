Echinacea is a plant that is native to the midwestern region of North America. Taken as a tea, echinacea can provide symptomatic relief for colds and the flu.

Which echinacea teas are best?

Echinacea angustifolia, Echinacea pallid and Echinacea purpurea: no matter which scientific varietal you choose, echinacea is a powerful ally for your immune system. Commonly referred to as coneflower, this vibrant plant provides good medicine through both its roots and its leaves.

If you want to harness the potential benefits of this plant, the best echinacea tea to start with is Traditional Medicinals Organic Echinacea Plus Elderberry — a delicious and effective formulation that provides immune support and relief from the symptoms of cold and flu.

What to know before you buy an echinacea tea

You may already know about the benefits of herbal teas for relaxing and warming the body, but echinacea tea is a powerful flu-season fighter that boosts your immune system before you get sick. Here are some things to consider when shopping for echinacea tea.

Loose or in a teabag

When you are selecting the best echinacea tea, first decide if you would prefer the convenience of a prepackaged tea bag or the flexibility of loose tea. Teabags are more portable, but loose tea allows you to customize the strength of your tea and gives you the freedom to create soothing herbal infusions.

Single herb or blend

While many herbalists suggest that you start with a single herb to measure its effectiveness, some people prefer echinacea in a blend. This might be especially good for those who don’t care for the flavor of echinacea alone.

Hot or cold

Echinacea can be prepared as a cup of hot tea as needed. You can also make an herbal infusion by packing a jar with dried echinacea and covering it with boiling water. Allow to cool and steep for 24 hours, then strain and drink as you would iced tea.

What to look for in a quality echinacea tea

Beneficial ingredients

In addition to the immune support provided by echinacea, the best echinacea tea often features other beneficial ingredients, including:

Elderberry

Lemon balm

Ginger

Peppermint

Cinnamon

These not only add delicious flavor but also come with a host of warming, supportive benefits, too.

Organic ingredients

As with most herbal remedies, the best echinacea tea is one that only includes organic ingredients. Look for a label that says USDA organic certified, as well as a seal that indicates all ingredients are non-GMO.

No artificial flavors, preservatives or colors

Even if your echinacea tea is a blend with bold flavors, it should not include any artificial flavors, preservatives or colors. There are plenty of delicious herbs to include in the tea blend. This makes adding additional sweeteners unnecessary, too.

How much you can expect to spend on echinacea tea

A single box of echinacea tea will cost between $3 and $5. You can save money by buying multi-packs of tea.

Echinacea tea FAQ

What are the potential benefits of echinacea?

A. Some of the researched-backed potential health benefits of echinacea include:

How much echinacea tea should you drink each day?

A. As with every type of supplement or herbal remedy, it’s always best to talk to your doctor before starting to drink echinacea tea. There is no reported risk of interference with medications, but if you are treating an underlying health condition, it’s always best to be sure.

And while there are no known interactions with medications, some people are allergic to echinacea. Others might experience nausea, dizziness or mild stomachaches at higher doses of echinacea. If you are allergic to echinacea (or any type of flower in the daisy family), do not consume it in any amount. For mild side effects, if they occur, limit your intake of echinacea tea until they pass.

People who are pregnant or nursing should talk to their doctor before consuming echinacea tea.

The recommended dose for maintaining a healthy immune system is between two and three cups of tea daily. If you are fighting a cold or flu, drinking up to five cups a day can help shorten the duration of your illness and lessen the severity of your symptoms. It’s also worth noting that drinking this amount of tea helps you to stay hydrated, which is another great benefit for staying healthy.



What are the best echinacea teas to buy?

Top echinacea tea

Traditional Medicinals Organic Echinacea Plus Elderberry

What you need to know: Stock up for cold and flu season with this six-pack of immune-boosting tea.

What you’ll love: This tea provides proven immune boosting benefits of elderberry and echinacea. It’s refreshingly tart and made from ethically-sourced, non-GMO ingredients.

What you should consider: Some people prefer echinacea tea that isn’t cut with other products.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Top echinacea tea for the money

Yogi Tea Echinacea Immune Support

What you need to know: This echinacea blend is a sweet mix of immune-boosting and energizing herbs.

What you’ll love: This tea has a blend of herbs that warms and supports the immune system. It is USDA certified organic and includes no artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners.

What you should consider: Some people did not like the flavor of this blend.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Worth checking out

Frontier Co-op Organic Echinacea

What you need to know: Stock up on single-herb loose tea with this 1-pound package of organic echinacea.

What you’ll love: This loose tea is 100% organic and has a mild, minty taste. Brew it as-is hot or cold, or add other loose teas to create your own personal blend.

What you should consider: This is a pound of loose tea and will last you for a long time.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

