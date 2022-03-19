Which vegan multivitamin is best?

Although a well-planned vegan diet with a focus on whole foods is an extremely healthy one, it’s important to take a vegan multivitamin to fill the handful of gaps left by nutrients that aren’t readily available in plant-based food.

When selecting a vegan multivitamin, you should know what to look for and what to avoid. If you’re searching for a potent, high-quality multivitamin from a trusted manufacturer, the Solgar Formula VM-75 Multivitamin is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a vegan multivitamin

Vitamin and mineral content

Some vitamins and minerals aren’t available or are rarely found in plant-based food, making them the most important additions to vegan multivitamins. Vitamin B-12 isn’t found in any vegan food, unless it’s been fortified, but it can be found in decent quantities in vegan vitamin supplements. Other vitamins and minerals that are rarely found in vegan food are vitamin D, vitamin K2, iodine, zinc, selenium and magnesium. Standard vitamin D3 isn’t vegan, so vegan multivitamins should contain either vitamin D2 or a vegan version of vitamin D3.

Although vegans can take standard multivitamins that don’t contain non-vegan ingredients, these vitamins aren’t formulated with the needs of vegans in mind and aren’t necessarily the best options.

Daily value percentage

The daily value percentage tells you how much of your daily value of each vitamin and mineral is found in a multivitamin. If a multivitamin contains 50% of your daily value of iron, you’ll still need to get another 50% from food sources. The recommended daily value can be conservative and some vitamins are safe to take in large doses. You’ll sometimes find 1,000% or more of your daily value of a particular vitamin or mineral in an especially potent multivitamin.

Natural vs. synthetic

Some multivitamins contain vitamins that come from whole food sources while others contain synthetic vitamins. Although both ultimately provide the same functions in your body, those that come from natural sources may be more bioavailable — which means they’re easier for your body to absorb. For more information, check out the full guide to vitamins at BestReviews.

What to look for in a quality vegan multivitamin

Formulations

Vegan multivitamins can be found in a range of formulations, including regular tablets, chewable tablets, capsules, gummies and liquid formulas. Although standard capsules and gummies usually contain gelatin (which isn’t vegan), you can find plant-based alternatives. Tablets are, by far, the most common formulation and often the most affordable.

Easy-swallow tablets

Some vegan multivitamins have extra-small or enteric coated tablets to make them easier to swallow, which is great if you aren’t a fan of taking tablets.

Package size

Packs of multivitamins can contain anywhere from 30 to 180 tablets, lasting you anywhere from a month to 6 months. Make sure to check the recommended dosage. You might expect a pack of 60 tablets to last 2 months, but if the dosage is two tablets a day, they’ll only last a month.

How much you can expect to spend on vegan multivitamins

You can spend anywhere from $5-$50 on vegan multivitamins, depending on factors such as the quality of the supplement and the size of the package.

Vegan multivitamin FAQ

Should I take a multivitamin as a vegan?

A. Vitamin B-12 is the only essential vitamin or mineral that you simply can’t get from (unfortified) vegan food. If you eat a well-balanced diet, is it enough to just take a vitamin B-12 supplement? If you want to thrive, it makes sense to take a vegan multivitamin. There are some nutrients that you technically can get from plant-based foods, but not in sufficient quantities.

How can vegans get omega-3 fatty acids?

A. Omega-3 fatty acids are found in some plant-based foods, such as chia seeds, hemp seeds and walnuts. However, they only contain ALA fatty acids and not DHA and EPA fatty acids, which are important for brain health and cardiovascular health. These are usually found in seafood, but you can buy vegan supplements made from seaweed. Some vegan multivitamins contain DHA and EPA fatty acids, but you may need to buy an additional supplement.

What’s the best vegan multivitamin to buy?

Top vegan multivitamin

Solgar Formula VM-75 Multivitamin

What you need to know: A high-quality multivitamin from one of the most respected brands in vitamins and supplements.

What you’ll love: These high-potency multivitamins contain well over 100% of several vitamins and minerals (only those safe to take in large doses). They’re enteric coated, so they’re easier to swallow and easier on the stomach than non-coated alternatives.

What you should consider: There’s very little to fault about these vitamins, but they are on the pricey side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top vegan multivitamin for the money

Deva Vegan Multivitamin

What you need to know: An affordable multivitamin perfect for buyers with a tight budget.

What you’ll love: The tiny tablets are easy to swallow and you only need to take one a day. They contain all the essential vitamins and minerals you’d expect from a vegan multivitamin, including vitamin B-12 and iodine.

What you should consider: The daily value of each vitamin and mineral is lower than more expensive vitamin supplements.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wholier Plant-Based Multivitamin

What you need to know: A whole food multivitamin made from natural ingredients.

What you’ll love: In addition to vitamins and minerals, these supplements contain EPA and DHA omega fatty acids. They contain the vegan version of D3, which is easier for the body to process than D2. Their natural citrus flavor helps avoid an unpleasant aftertaste.

What you should consider: Although they contain most of the core vitamins and minerals vegans require, they don’t contain much else, so pairing with a balanced diet is essential.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

