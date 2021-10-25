Best postnatal vitamins

Postnatal vitamins can help offer the nutrients you need to replenish your energy and fortify your baby’s breastmilk diet.

Which postnatal vitamin is best?

Many people start taking vitamins when they find out they’re pregnant, but it’s important for new parents to continue taking vitamins after the baby’s delivery, especially if you are breastfeeding. Postnatal vitamins can help offer the nutrients you need to replenish your energy and fortify your baby’s breastmilk diet. That being said, you should consider a few things before purchasing a postnatal vitamin.

A top choice for postnatal vitamins is the New Chapter Perfect Postnatal Multivitamin. It offers great probiotic, mineral and vitamin support.

What to know before you buy a postnatal vitamin

Think about milk production

Breastfeeding can be a difficult process, and there are a lot of postnatal vitamins out there that can help you boost your milk production, especially if you are struggling with lactation. These postnatal vitamins feature vitamins and herbs, like fenugreek and brewer’s yeast, that help promote lactation.

Supplement your postnatal vitamins with a healthy diet

It’s important to supplement your postnatal vitamins with a healthy diet fortified with nuts, vegetables, fruit, meat and fish. You also need to make sure to stay hydrated, especially as you are breastfeeding, because you will be constantly depleting the fluids in your body. Iodine is also crucial since it helps support brain development in newborn babies, so make sure to use iodized salt in your food prep if your postnatal vitamin doesn’t include iodine.

What to look for in a quality postnatal vitamin

Organic

You definitely don’t want unknown chemicals going into your baby’s body, and many postnatal vitamins are unregulated by the FDA. That being said, most of the top postnatal vitamins on the market are organic certified and non-GMO project verified. These postnatal vitamins usually exclude any synthetic fillers or animal gelatin.

Taste

Postnatal vitamins don’t usually have a great taste, except for gummy postnatal vitamins and a few vitamins that are naturally flavored with lemon. Keep in mind that most organic vitamins don’t include any artificial flavors or dyes, which is usually for the best since sugar is not the best ingredient to be consuming on a regular basis.

Key nutrients

Postnatal vitamins should include a few key nutrients, including vitamin C, vitamin D, B complex vitamins and docosahexaenoic acid, also known as DHA. Vitamin C can help speed up the healing process, which can be helpful whether you delivered vaginally or through a C-section.

Vitamin D is important for immunity and strong bones, while B complex vitamins can help with milk production and mood. DHA is an omega-3 fatty acid that helps promote newborn development and helps new parents fight postpartum depression.

How much you can expect to spend on a postnatal vitamin

A bottle of postnatal vitamins usually costs about $10-$45 on average. The most basic postnatal vitamins cost about $15 or less, but these vitamins are usually not organically certified. Some of these vitamins have quality issues, like a fishy or unpleasant taste. Midrange postnatal vitamins cost about $20-$35, and these vitamins are usually organic. The most high-end postnatal vitamins go for more than $35 per bottle.

Postnatal vitamin FAQ

What’s the difference between prenatal and postnatal vitamins?

A. Prenatal and postnatal vitamins are similar since both types of vitamins include folic acid and B complex vitamins, but one big difference between the two kinds of vitamins is that postnatal vitamins feature vitamin D and other vitamins that are important to the early development of your infant.

Is it OK to take prenatal vitamins when you’re postnatal?

A. Some doctors might recommend that you continue taking your prenatal vitamins after delivering your baby, but postnatal vitamins offer additional vitamins for breastfeeding.

Can’t you get the nutrients you need from food alone?

A. Foods do offer the nutrients you need for breastfeeding, but it can be hard for new parents to regulate their diet to make sure that they get enough vitamins. Postnatal vitamins take the guesswork out of your vitamin intake, so you have more energy to give to your new infant.

What’s the best postnatal vitamin to buy?

Top postnatal vitamin

New Chapter Perfect Postnatal Multivitamin

What you need to know: This energy-boosting postnatal vitamin from New Chapter provides excellent probiotic, mineral and vitamin support to new parents.

What you’ll love: This postnatal vitamin is considered the best of the best with a fermented probiotic formula that won’t upset your stomach. The postnatal vitamin also boosts your nail and hair growth and improves your energy and lactation.

What you should consider: This postnatal vitamin includes soy, which is an allergen for some breastfed babies.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Top postnatal vitamin for the money

Rainbow Bright Vibrance Postnatal Multivitamin

What you need to know: This comprehensive and nutrient-heavy multivitamin from Rainbow Bright is meant to be taken from conception through birth up to age two.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly postnatal vitamin includes enzymes, probiotics and prebiotics and is vegetarian and free of eggs, milk, soy and gluten. The postnatal vitamin also comes with 19 nutrients to promote the healthy growth of organs and muscles.

What you should consider: Keep in mind that it’s recommended to take two of these postnatal vitamins per day across almost three years.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Worth checking out

Megafood Baby & Me 2

What you need to know: This postnatal vitamin from Megafood is an herb-free version of the Baby & Me whole foods multivitamin.

What you’ll love: This versatile multivitamin can be used as both a prenatal and postnatal vitamin. The postnatal vitamin is non-GMO, soy-free, dairy-free and gluten-free, and many customers see improved nail and hair growth.

What you should consider: This postnatal vitamin is missing essential vitamins like magnesium and calcium.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

