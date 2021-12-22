To mask the unpleasant taste of your pure noni juice, you can mix it with any type of sweet-tasting fruit juice, honey or maple syrup.

Which noni juices are best?

Noni juice is a tropical beverage prepared from fresh, ripe noni fruits. It is rich in vitamin C, making it a powerful antioxidant and a beneficial supplement that can improve joint health, boost the immune system and promote heart health.

If you’re considering buying noni juice, you should consider its source and concentration. A top pick is Virgin Noni Juice, a 100% pure Hawaiian noni fruit juice sourced from organically grown noni fruits.

What to know before you buy noni juice

Benefits

According to the National Institutes of Health, noni juice has many potential benefits. It is high in antioxidants, so it may help reduce oxidative damage in heavy smokers. The antioxidant effect may also help athletes by decreasing oxidative damage in the muscles, which can improve their endurance. This juice may also help improve heart health by lowering cholesterol and decreasing inflammation levels. The high amount of vitamin C in noni juice also plays a vital role in its effect in boosting the immune system. In patients with osteoarthritis, noni may also reduce pain and boost their mood.

Safety

If you have a kidney condition, noni juice may not be an ideal supplement due to its high potassium content. If you’re also on a potassium-sparing diuretic, using it along with your medication can lead to excessively high potassium levels in your blood. For those on blood thinners like warfarin, taking noni with your medication can also reduce your body’s blood-clotting ability. Noni juice is also known to contain anthraquinones, which are potentially hepatotoxic so it may not be safe for you if you have liver disease. For people with diabetes, drinking these juices, especially sweetened ones, can also raise your blood sugar level. Notify your doctor if you’re considering taking noni juice to avoid potential problems.

Nutritional content

The nutritional content of the juice depends on the brand. Typically, an 8-ounce serving of the juice contains 32 calories, 20 milligrams of sodium, 8 grams of carbohydrates and 6 grams of sugar. However, some brands may contain more than 6 grams of sugar because they are sweetened. If you want to avoid high sugar content, opt for products without added sugars or artificial sweeteners. However, this may also mean your juice won’t be great-tasting. Make sure you look carefully at the nutritional content to make sure that you’re getting as much nutritional value as you’re looking for.

What to look for in quality noni juice

Source

Noni juice is obtained from the fruit of Morinda citrifolia, which is native to the Pacific islands and Southeast Asia. So if you’re looking for the best source of noni juice, brands that derive their juice from these regions are your best options. When buying your noni fruit juice, you will often see statements about where the fruits were sourced.

Sugar content

Depending on the brand, noni juice may contain high amounts of sugar. The juice may also be mixed with other sweet fruit juices to mask its bitter taste. If you have diabetes or nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, drinking this juice, especially the sweetened brands, may be unsuitable for you. If you have one of these conditions, consult your doctor before trying noni juice to avoid problems.

Ingredients

Because noni juice is often mixed with other fruit juice, not all brands contain “pure” noni juice. Check the packaging to know the concentration of noni juice in the product you are buying. Ideally, you should take a product that contains 100% noni juice, but this may also mean taking a bitter-tasting drink.

How much you can expect to spend on noni juice

Most noni juice brands cost between $35-$55 per liter of juice. The more expensive brands usually contain pure noni fruit juice while the cheaper options include other fruit juices.

Noni juice FAQ

Can I drink noni juice every day?

A. While there is no recommendation on how often you can consume noni juice, according to the National Institutes of Health, drinking 750 milliliters daily is generally considered safe.

Which is a better option, Tahitian noni juice or Hawaiian noni juice?

A. Whether the noni juice is sourced from Tahitian noni fruits or Hawaiian fruits, the nutrients are basically the same.

What’s the best noni juice to buy?

Top noni juice

Virgin Noni Juice — 100% Pure Organic Hawaiian Noni Juice

What you need to know: It is sourced from Hawaiian noni fruits and the formulation contains 100% noni fruit juice with nothing else added.

What you’ll love: It is 100% pure noni fruit juice. This supplement is organic and is of very high quality. It is also vegan-friendly and free of preservatives and added sugar.

What you should consider: Some users complained about the unpleasant taste but you can always add honey, maple syrup or any other natural sweetener to improve the taste.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top noni juice for the money

Tahitian Noni International Original Black Bottle

What you need to know: Sourced from the French Polynesian region, this juice also includes two antioxidant-rich superfruits — grape and blueberry.

What you’ll love: It contains a high amount of antioxidants thanks to the blend of noni fruits, grapefruits and blueberry fruits. This juice is also made with the highest quality noni fruits from Tahiti, where the fruit grows naturally.

What you should consider: Some users complained about it being too sweet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Certified Organic Hawaiian Noni Juice

What you need to know: This organic juice is made from 100% noni fruit and it is free of additives, preservatives and added sugars.

What you’ll love: It’s organic and includes a USDA certification to prove it. The juice is also extracted using ancient traditional Hawaiian methods to ensure the product delivers the highest possible nutritional value.

What you should consider: It has the bitter taste of natural noni juice which many users found unpleasant.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

