Best garlic supplement

There are more than 450 varieties of garlic and it has a cultivation history of longer than 4,000 years.

Which garlic supplement is best?

Consumers commonly use garlic supplements to relieve symptoms of various heart conditions. This vegetable bulb contains a chemical called allicin, which has been shown to have particular benefits for those suffering from blood and heart conditions. Allicin also is the chemical that makes garlic smell. Some garlic supplements are advertised as “odorless,” but this characteristic is a sign the supplement could be less effective since the process of removing the smell can decrease its potency.

A popular choice for garlic supplements is BRI Nutrition Odorless Garlic because it is both odorless and effective in treating high blood pressure and boosting immune systems.

What to know before you buy a garlic supplement

Ingredients

As with anything you plan on ingesting, reading the ingredients list is essential when buying supplements. Garlic supplements tend to use a combination of ingredients that give your body a health boost and prevent your breath from smelling garlicky. Allium sativum is an ingredient in most garlic supplements that is found in the garlic bulb itself. This is the ingredient that can help those with high blood pressure.

Occasionally, a supplement will add a few vitamins to the ingredients list. Chlorophyll is the green pigment in plants that is created during photosynthesis. Chlorophyll is commonly used in garlic supplements to neutralize the strong odor and mask any garlic taste.

Types

Powdered garlic capsules are the most natural and easy to ingest. Semi-distilled garlic oil capsules often include sulfur, which can be good for the body. Aged garlic extract takes a very long time to make due to the aging process, but is quite potent. Garlic oil macerate is a combination of crushed garlic and vegetable oil you can add to meals.

Benefits

Some medical professionals prescribe this supplement to those with high cholesterol, some gum diseases and gingivitis. Garlic supplements may boost the immune system and help with overall cardiovascular health.

What to look for in a quality garlic supplement

Odor fighters

Some supplements contain additional ingredients to combat the smell. Parsley is used for this as it can help lessen both the odor and the taste. Chlorophyll is another ingredient in garlic supplements due to its odor masking abilities.

Allicin and sulfides

Sulfides are not as strong as allicin, but are far more stable and can help regulate the body’s circulation and cholesterol levels. When choosing a garlic supplement, find one that contains both allicin and sulfides for effectiveness.

Amount of allicin

No one wants to walk into work smelling like garlic, but unfortunately, that odor is a sign your supplement is effective and that it contains allicin. Some garlic supplements do not contain allicin.

How much you can expect to spend on a garlic supplement

Two months’ worth of capsules should cost you on average around $12-$20. This price gets you a good-quality supplement, but you will always find more expensive options that could potentially be of higher quality.

Garlic supplement FAQ

Is a garlic supplement as good as fresh garlic?

A. Fresh garlic provides you with a higher dosage of allicin, but it is harder to get an estimate of how much you are ingesting each time. The effectiveness of the garlic also depends on how it has been prepared. Crushed garlic, for example, provides far more allicin than if it were sliced. Fresh garlic gives inconsistent levels of allicin and also is a lot harder to ingest on a regular basis.

Is raw garlic good for you?

A. Raw garlic is good for you and contains large quantities of allicin compared to a supplement. The only issue is that it is more challenging to regulate how much allicin you ingest every time you eat raw garlic.

What’s the best garlic supplement to buy?

Top garlic supplement

BRI Nutrition Odorless Garlic, 120 Softgels

What you need to know: This is an odorless garlic supplement for those with high cholesterol.

What you’ll love: this supplement contains Allium sativum, parsley and chlorophyll. The soft gel capsules are vegan and gentle on the digestive system. The recommended dosage is two capsules a day.

What you should consider: It can cause heartburn as a side effect.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top garlic supplement for the money

Odorless Garlic Pills, Extra-Strength Softgels 1000mg Immune Support Supplement

What you need to know: This is another odorless garlic supplement for those suffering from high blood pressure and a poor immune system.

What you’ll love: It contains aged black garlic, parsley, flaxseed oil and chlorophyll. The supplement is designed to boost your immune system and lower your blood pressure.

What you should consider: These capsules are not vegan-friendly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nutricost Garlic 1000mg, 240 Softgels

What you need to know: This is a gluten-free garlic supplement manufactured to boost cardiovascular health.

What you’ll love: These supplements are suitable for gluten-intolerant individuals.

What you should consider: The supplements must be taken with food.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

