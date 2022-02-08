Best ashwagandha supplement

Ashwagandha has long been used in Ayurvedic medicine for its effect on overall health and wellness. Modern medicine is finding other specific research-backed benefits, too.

Which ashwagandha supplement is best?

For over three millennia, Ayurvedic practitioners have used food and herbs to balance the body and increase overall health and wellness. Modern researchers have been looking into health claims on some of these practices to see if they actually work. One specific herb of interest is ashwagandha. Ashwagandha root has been touted for its stress-relieving effects, but it’s also showing promise for other specific health conditions.

If you are considering trying this powerful ancient herbal remedy, it’s important to start with a quality supplement. The best ashwagandha supplements are potent, thoughtfully extracted and available in a form that is easy to take. In capsule form, the Nutricost KSM-66 Ashwagandha Root Extract is a good choice.

What to know before you buy ashwagandha supplements

Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic herb that follows Ayurvedic herbal tradition. Adaptogens help people to naturally manage stress levels in the body. You might be more familiar with golden milk, another therapeutic treatment influenced by eastern medical practices. When learning more about ashwagandha supplements and how they might work for you, there are a few things to consider.

Potency

Ashwaghanda’s potency is measured by looking at the amount of withanolides present. These are key compounds that affect how well the herb works. Look for at least 0.3% and 1.5% of withanolides in root powder or a root extract, respectively.

Form

Ashwagandha supplements come in a variety of forms, including powder, capsule, extract and gummies. The best form is the one that you will take regularly.

Do note that ashwagandha is incredibly bitter. If you choose the powder or extract form, you’ll need to mix it into a smoothie or other sweetened beverage to balance out the bitterness. Don’t add the powder to hot tea, though. High heat will cancel out ashwagandha’s benefits.

Lab testing and analysis

The best ashwagandha supplements will include a lab analysis of the contents of the supplement. This lab analysis will also certify that there are no harmful heavy metals — arsenic, cadmium, lead and mercury — that can lead to damage in the liver, kidneys, central nervous system, immune system and reproductive organs.

What to look for in a quality ashwagandha supplement

No allergens

The best ashwagandha supplements are allergen-free. This means that they are vegan, gluten-free, soy-free and nut-free.

Full-spectrum, root-based extract

Your ashwagandha supplement should contain all the beneficial compounds that are present in the roots of the plant. These include not only withanolides but also flavonoids, vitamin A, saponins, amino acids and choline. Each of these compounds enhance the effects of the others to provide a more well-rounded supplement.

Stay away from supplements extracted from leaves. The end result will not be as potent and is missing some key components. Leaves also contain high amounts of withaferin A, a cytotoxic compound.

Chemical-free extraction

Some ashwagandha supplements use alcohol or other solvents for extraction. This process can leave harmful chemical residue behind. Look for water extraction for the safest extract available.

How much you can expect to spend on ashwagandha supplements

The price of ashwagandha supplements varies depending on the form and quantity. Expect to pay between $14-$25 for a high-quality supplement.

Ashwagandha supplements FAQ

How much ashwagandha should you take?

A. As always, before taking any supplements, talk to your doctor. In general, ashwagandha root powder’s daily dose is between 1 and 6 grams.(1,000 mg to 6,000 mg). Because of their concentrations, extract dosage is a bit lower at 500 mg to 1,500 mg. Look for a daily dose that provides at least 6 mg of withanolides (and no more than 30 mg).

It’s important to note that it can take one or 2 weeks before you begin to feel the effects of ashwagandha. And it may not be necessary to take ashwagandha long-term. Noting the bitter taste, ancient Ayurvedic practitioners recommended not taking the herb when the taste became pleasant. This indicated that balance had been achieved.

What conditions does ashwagandha help with?

A. Ashwagandha has great potential for improving overall health and reducing stress. Recent studies have confirmed these and other benefits, including:

Is ashwagandha safe?

A. In general, ashwagandha is considered safe. However, talk to your doctor if you are pregnant or nursing, immunocompromised, scheduled for surgery of any kind or have allergies to nightshades or grasses. Start with a lower dose, as too much too soon can cause side effects like vomiting or diarrhea. Several small doses over the day are more effective than one large dose.

What’s the best ashwagandha supplement to buy?

Top ashwagandha supplement

Nutricost KSM-66 Ashwagandha Root Extract

What you need to know: A safe, full-spectrum capsule that’s a great way to get your daily dose of ashwagandha.

What you’ll love: Each capsule has 30 mg of withanolides. They are GMO-free and extracted from the organic root only using water extraction. Added BioPerine helps the body to better absorb it.

What you should consider: Some users found this was a little too effective at stress relief and made them drowsy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ashwagandha supplement for the money

Starwest Botanicals Ashwagandha Root Powder

What you need to know: An economical and versatile way to explore the benefits of ashwagandha.

What you’ll love: This organic root powder is non-GMO and certified kosher. There is no filler or additives — just pure ashwagandha powder.

What you should consider: It can be hard to get a consistent dose, and some users struggled with the taste.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Worth checking out

Goli Nutrition Ashwagandha Gummies

What you need to know: A great choice for ashwagandha on the go.

What you’ll love: These gummies use the same KSM-66 organic ashwagandha root extract, one of the most potent full-spectrum extracts on the market. They are vegan and gluten-free. They also include vitamin D for a mood boost.

What you should consider: Some users report that packages arrived with the seal broken or the gummies melted.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

