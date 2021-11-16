Best aloe vera juice

Once opened, refrigerate your aloe vera juice to keep it fresh and use it within the time frame specified on the bottle.

Which aloe vera juices are best?

You might think of aloe vera as simply a cute houseplant, or you may be familiar with its topical uses. You may have even tried a refreshing aloe vera drink. But many people also buy aloe vera juice for its medicinal properties, particularly relating to the digestive system.

So, what should you look out for when buying aloe vera juice, and what makes some worth buying and others best avoided? If you’re looking for a quality aloe vera juice made from the inner fillet of the leaf, Lily of the Desert Aloe Vera Juice is the top choice.

What to know before you buy aloe vera juice

Aloe vera juice vs. aloe vera drink

Aloe vera juice isn’t the same as an aloe vera drink — aloe vera juice is consumed for its medicinal properties, while aloe vera drink is simply a refreshing beverage that contains some aloe vera. It’s easy to tell the difference between the two once you know what to look for. Aloe vera juice is made predominantly from aloe vera, though it may contain preservatives and occasionally flavorings. Aloe vera drinks, on the other hand, will usually have flavorings and always contains sugar or another form of sweetener. Aloe vera isn’t usually the main ingredient; it’s just one ingredient among many included in the beverage.

Whole leaf vs. inner fillet

Aloe vera juice can either be made from the whole leaf or just from the inner fillet, the clear, gel-like substance in the center of the leaf. The trouble with aloe juice that’s made from the whole leaf is that there’s a latex-containing layer between the outer layer of the leaf and the inner fillet. This layer contains bitter-tasting compounds and can cause gastrointestinal issues if consumed in large enough quantities. With that being said, any good whole-leaf aloe vera juice will be filtered to reduce the content of troublesome compounds.

Inner fillet aloe vera juice has the same medicinal benefits but without this potentially problematic substance. However, inner fillet aloe vera products cost more, as removing the gel from the center of the leaf is a more time-consuming process.

What to look for in a quality aloe vera juice

Flavorings

Unlike the aloe vera drink, aloe vera juice rarely contains flavorings, but you can find a handful of products that buck this trend.

No added sugar

Aloe vera juice is consumed for medicinal reasons rather than for its flavor, so any quality option will be sugar-free. We’d also recommend avoiding juices with added artificial sweeteners.

Organic

It’s possible to buy aloe vera juice made from organically grown aloe plants. USDA-certified organic options are a little rarer, but you can find them if you do a bit of digging.

Purity

Aloe vera juice should be made almost exclusively of aloe vera. Look for juice that contains at least 99% aloe vera. The other 1% or less is generally made up of preservatives that keep the juice fresher longer.

How much you can expect to spend on aloe vera juice

An average bottle of aloe vera juice contains around 34 ounces and costs $5-$15. However, prices can vary depending on size and quality.

Aloe vera juice FAQ

What are the benefits of drinking aloe vera juice?

A. People typically drink aloe vera juice to benefit their digestive system. The results of studies vary, but some research found that people with irritable bowel syndrome and types of inflammatory bowel disease can benefit from drinking aloe vera juice. It also contains a range of nutrients, although these can also be found in other food sources, as well.

How is aloe vera juice different from aloe vera gel?

A. Aloe vera juice and aloe vera gel are both made from the leaves of the aloe vera plant, but aloe vera juice has a thin, watery consistency while aloe vera gel has a thicker, gel-like consistency. Generally, aloe vera juice is made to be ingested, while aloe vera gel is used for topically for burns, scrapes, blemishes and so on. Depending on how it’s processed, aloe vera gel may not be suitable for consumption, so you shouldn’t use them interchangeably.

What’s the best aloe vera juice to buy?

Top aloe vera juice

Lily of the Desert Aloe Vera Juice

What you need to know: This is a premium aloe vera juice made only from the inner fillet of the leaves.

What you’ll love: This juice is made from organically grown aloe vera, produced in the USA and certified by the International Aloe Science Council. It stays fresh for 5-6 months if refrigerated after opening, and it is less bitter tasting than whole-leaf aloe vera juices.

What you should consider: Preservatives increase the shelf life once it’s opened, though some buyers would prefer it didn’t contain them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top aloe vera juice for the money

Nature’s Way Aloe Vera Leaf Juice

What you need to know: This whole-leaf aloe vera juice is reasonably priced and great for anyone who doesn’t want to commit to buying a large bottle.

What you’ll love: For optimum effectiveness, this aloe vera juice is enhanced with Aloe PolyMax, a proprietary aloe polysaccharide (carbohydrate). It’s certified by the International Aloe Science Council and made from organically grown aloe.

What you should consider: The taste isn’t great, and whole leaf aloe juice isn’t ideal for continued use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fruit Of The Earth Aloe Vera Juice

What you need to know: Sold in gallon-sized bottles, this is an ideal choice for aloe juice lovers who plan to drink it regularly.

What you’ll love: Since this aloe vera gel is made from the inner fillet of the leaf, it tastes better than whole-leaf juice and is less likely to cause any side effects. It offers excellent value for money and is made in the USA.

What you should consider: The bottle is large, so you’ll need to drink it regularly to get through it before it spoils.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

