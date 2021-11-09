Best probiotic powder

Besides incorporating probiotic powder into your diet, some food naturally contain the ingredients to help you settle your stomach or improve your gut health. Food such as yogurt and other fermented food are great ways to incorporate healthy probiotics into your diet.

Which probiotic powder is best?

An unhappy gut can show up in lots of ways. Whether it’s bloating, gas or constipation, poor gut health is never fun. Your gut is an essential part of your health and can cause many issues if you neglect it. The gut is home to many bacteria, both good and bad, but it’s when the bad starts to take over that you will begin to suffer. Signs of an unhealthy gut can be anything from bloating to a life-threatening illness. Probiotic powders are designed to detox and refresh your gut, encouraging the growth of good bacteria. Finding the right probiotic for you can take a bit of trial and error, but it isn’t impossible. Your gut is responsible for 70% of the body’s immunity, so you must look after it.

Our top choice for a probiotic that works is the Ora Organic Prebiotic and Probiotic Powder Supplement.

What to know before you buy a probiotic powder

Ingredients

Making sure that the probiotic you are choosing is the best one does require you to do some research. The first port of call should be identifying your issues and what you need your probiotic to do. Once you have established your needs and wants, you can move on to identifying the strain and number of CFUs you need. Check the ingredients list and look out for what genus and species the probiotic contains. A good rule of thumb is to choose a probiotic with multiple strains in it. If you are unsure which strain will work best for you, consult a healthcare specialist or dietitian.

Testing

As with any supplement, you should ensure that it has gone through all of the relevant checks. What you put in your body matters, so it’s vital that you pay attention to the ingredients and whether or not the probiotic has gone through third-party testing. Third-party testing will let you know whether or not the supplement is pure and how effective it will be.

Storage

Depending on the probiotics you choose, you may have to store your powders in the fridge. As probiotics are essentially made from live cultures, they do have a lifespan. You should choose a probiotic that will fit in with your lifestyle. Whether you will be on the rod a lot or at home most of the time, make sure you read the storage instructions before purchasing your probiotics.

What to look for in a quality probiotic powder

CFU count

A high CFU count will be an indication that the product is of good quality. CFUs will be what improves your gut health and helps you avoid issues in the future. A good CFU count to look out for will be between 25 and 30B.

Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus

A sign of a good quality probiotic will be whether or not it contains Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus or not. These two ingredients are two of the most potent probiotics and are the most likely to help you get your gut health back on track. Look for a probiotic with eight to 10 strains of Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus.

Includes a prebiotic

A probiotic is nowhere near as powerful as it is when used in conjunction with a prebiotic. A prebiotic is needed so that the probiotic will have enough good bacteria with which to work. Look for products with 70 to 100 mg of inulin. This will indicate whether or not the probiotic you are looking at will be effective.

How much you can expect to spend on a probiotic powder

Probiotic powder FAQ

Good quality probiotics that check everything mentioned in the points above will cost around $20. You will find ones for cheaper but will find them less effective.

What are CFUs?

A. CFUs are otherwise known as colony-forming units. This ingredient represents the number of live and active microorganisms present in your probiotic of choice.

Will probiotics keep you regular?

A. Probiotics can help relieve symptoms of constipation but are not classed as a laxative.

What’s the best probiotic powder to buy?

Top probiotic powder

Ora Organic Prebiotic and Probiotic Powder Supplement

What you need to know: This probiotic delivers everything you need from a probiotic supplement with a high CFU count and number of strains.

What you’ll love: The sachets contain 20 billion CFU per serving as well as a high number of strains. The strains include Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium and are sourced from organic Jerusalem artichokes and tapioca. This probiotic is vegan, gluten, dairy and GMO-free. The sachets can be stored at room temperature.

What you should consider: The flavor of these sachets is not always enjoyable but can be masked in certain drinks,

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top probiotic powder for the money

Zebora Prebiotics and Probiotics Powder for Digestive and Immune Health

What you need to know: This is a probiotic that contains slow-release technology so that strains can reach deep into the gut and survive acidity levels.

What you’ll love: This probiotic is easy to take and works quickly to improve your gut health and overall mood. The ingredients include 13 strains of probiotics and 50 billion CFU cultures. This powder does not need to be refrigerated.

What you should consider: The dosage will be different for men, women, and children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Zebora Probiotics for Women 100 Billion CFU With Prebiotics and Enzymes

What you need to know: This is a potent probiotic for women which works as a three-in-one.

What you’ll love: This probiotic contains 100 billion CFU and 15 strains of probiotics along with valuable enzymes and prebiotics. All of the ingredients are non-GMO and free from soy and gluten.

What you should consider: The cherry flavor is not to everyone’s taste.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

