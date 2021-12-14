Best kegel weight

You don’t need to be pregnant or have a baby to use kegel weights. The pelvic floor can be exercised at any stage of life.

Which kegel weights are best?

A strong pelvic floor is an important part of sexual and reproductive health for everyone. Kegels are an exercise used to strengthen the PC (pubococcygeus) muscles in the pelvic floor. These muscles can become weak due to childbirth, age or injury, and kegels can help restore them. And just like you use hand weights to develop stronger arm muscles, kegel weights can help improve the quality of your kegels to build a stronger pelvic floor.

Whether you have experience using kegel weights or are just starting out, the Intimate Rose Kegel Exercise Weights are a great, easy-to-use option to start with.

What to know before you buy kegel weights

Kegel weights, also sometimes referred to as kegel exercise balls or ben-wa balls, can vary from brand to brand. It’s best to choose the one that fits your body best.

Shape of the weights

Some kegel weights are simply ball-shaped, while others have more contours to them. The different shapes can help exercise different areas in the pelvic floor. Some people also find certain shapes to be more comfortable than others. Finding the best shape for you may involve trial and error.

Size and weight

Consider the size and weight of the kegel weights you’d like. Most beginners will use a larger kegel weight as it is easier to keep in place, but it may not be heavy. As muscle tone improves, you can graduate to smaller sizes that weigh more.

Level of experience

You should not need a medical degree to use your kegel weights. If you are a beginner, look for very simple weights with simple instructions for use.

What to look for in quality kegel weights

Body-safe silicone or metal

Kegel weights are often available in either silicone or metal. Regardless of which material you choose, it is imperative that it is body-safe. Materials can degrade over time, leaking chemicals into one of the most sensitive spaces in the body. Look for clear labeling that means your kegel weights are safe for their intended use.

Multiple sizes

Instead of buying kegel weights individually, look for sets that have multiple sizes in terms of both weight and the size of the weight itself. This allows you to customize your kegel exercises as you gain more fitness and tone.

Long loop or string

Your kegel weights should have a long loop or a string that allows you to retrieve them when you are finished. While it is not technically possible to lose a kegel weight inside the vaginal canal, this just makes removal easier.

The long loop or string should be made of silicone. Do not purchase kegel weights with a fabric string, as fabric can harbor dangerous bacteria and is harder to clean properly.

Easy instructions

If you have never used kegel weights before, easy instructions are key. These may include written instructions, pictures or diagrams.Your kegel weights may also come with online support, including frequently asked questions and troubleshooting.

Easy care

Keeping your kegel weights clean is key. Silicone and metal kegel weights can both be washed in hot, soapy water after each use. This includes all parts of the weights from the weight itself to the loop or string.

How much you can expect to spend on kegel weights

A high-quality set of kegel weights will cost between $25-$50.

Kegel weights FAQ

What are kegels?

A. Kegels are a contraction and release of the PC (pubococcygeus) muscle. It is a muscle found in the pelvic floor of all humans, stretching like a hammock from the pubic bone to the tailbone underneath the body between the legs. This muscle is responsible for the support of a variety of functions, including bladder control and sexual function.

To perform a basic kegel:

Contract the PC muscle. This is the same muscle you use to stop the flow of urine.

Keep your breathing steady as you hold the contraction for up to 10 seconds.

Release the contraction for 10 seconds.

Repeat this up to 10 times a day.

If you are using kegel weights, you would complete these exercises with the weights inserted.

Who should perform kegel exercises (with or without weights)?

A. Because kegel exercises promote proper bowel, bladder and sexual function, everyone can benefit from kegel exercises.

At a minimum, the following people might want to consider incorporating kegels into their day:

Postpartum people

People experiencing bowel or bladder incontinence

People recovering from surgery

If you have suffered an injury to the pelvic floor that has resulted in an overly tight or constricted PC muscle, kegels may not work for you. As with any type of new exercise program, talk to your doctor.

What are the best kegel weights to buy?

Top kegel weights

Intimate Rose Kegel Exercise Weights

What you need to know: This set of six weights is great for both beginners and those who have used kegel weights before.

What you’ll love: These body-safe silicone weights come in six sizes to increase your pelvic floor workout as you’re ready. They also come with instructional videos and ample online support.

What you should consider: They may be too light for those with an already-strong pelvic floor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kegel weights for the money

Adorime Kegel Exercise Weights

What you need to know: These weights come in larger sizes and are best for experienced users.

What you’ll love: The four weights can be combined to provide six adjustable settings for a more personalized approach to pelvic floor exercise. These are also made of BPA-free, medical-grade-silicone and are a more affordable option.

What you should consider: These are not a great choice for women just beginning to exercise their pelvic floor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

MAN NUO Kegel Exercise Weights

What you need to know: These kegel weights are shaped to be particularly effective against bladder leaks.

What you’ll love: Four kegel weights come in a contoured shape designed to strengthen bladder muscles. The silicone is body-safe and easy to use.

What you should consider: Users noted a chemical smell that did not go away with use and cleaning.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews.

