Best electric breast pump

Which electric breast pumps are best?

There are many benefits to breastfeeding, including more bonding time between the baby and parent, possible disease reduction later in life and an increased immune system for your baby. But parents who breastfeed might need to give the baby a bottle from time to time, and that’s where electric breast pumps come into play. The Medela Portable Double Electric Breast Pump is an exceptional solution if you’re seeking out a first-class electric breast pump.

What to know before you buy an electric breast pump

Kinds of electric breast pumps

There are a few different kinds of electric breast pumps available, including personal-use electric breast pumps, hospital-grade electric breast pumps and battery-powered electric breast pumps. The kind of electric breast pump you choose depends on the needs of you and your baby, including any medical issues, the amount of time you have, the age of your child and how frequently you want to use the electric breast pump.

How to use an electric breast pump

There’s typically a learning curve when you first start using an electric breast pump to express milk. Just make sure to stick to a fairly regular pumping schedule, as this will reduce discomfort and leaks and keep your milk supply stable. You can also boost your milk flow by massaging your breasts before you pump.

Adjustable settings

You should find an electric breast pump with adjustable suction, rhythm and speed settings, since it helps to be able to personalize the settings on your breast pump to your own needs and comfort level.

What to look for in a quality electric breast pump

Memory

Many electric breast pumps allow you to store the settings you want in the pump memory, so you don’t have to take up any precious time resetting your electric breast pump every single time you need to pump.

Double pump

There are many electric breast pumps out there with attachments that enable you to pump both of your breasts at the same time, essentially cutting your breast pumping time in half. Double pumping can also help boost your levels of prolactin, which is the hormone that regulates your supply of breast milk.

Portability

It’s crucial to find an electric breast pump that’s fairly discreet, simple to carry and lightweight, especially if you need to bring the pump to work on a daily basis.

How much you can expect to spend on an electric breast pump

Electric breast pumps range in price from about $200-$500, depending on the features and quality of the pump.

Electric breast pump FAQ

For how long can you store breast milk?

A. Your breast milk will stay safely in the refrigerator about three to five days, as long as the container is properly sealed. You can also freeze your breast milk for up to about six months.

What should you do if you feel pain or discomfort from pumping?

A. Pumping should not be painful, but you may experience some discomfort when you first start pumping. If pumping does cause you pain, you should make sure that the flange of the pump isn’t rubbing against your nipple. Be sure to lower the pump suction if it is.

You can apply a moisturizer to your breasts to help treat sore or chapped nipples. If you do find that the pain is too much or it interferes with your pumping or breastfeeding, then you should speak to a lactation consultant or doctor.

Are there any techniques you can enact to boost your milk production while pumping?

A. Yes, there are some tactics you can use to increase your milk production. Make sure that you’re relaxed and comfortable and that your breast pump is appropriately set, then try some power pumping sessions, which are several short-term pumping sessions you do within an hour.

A power pumping session might include 20 minutes of pumping, then a 10-minute break, then 10 minutes of pumping, then a second 10-minute break, then a final 10 minutes of pumping. You should try to perform at least two power pumping sessions per day. You could also add some additional pumping sessions between nursing your baby or try pumping more during the day.

What are the best electric breast pumps to buy?

Top electric breast pump

Medela Portable Double Electric Breast Pump

What you need to know: This portable electric breast pump from Medela is the perfect option for busy parents.

What you’ll love: This top-notch Medela electric breast pump offers a battery that lasts two hours, a closed system and a MyMedela app that tracks pumping sessions. The pump is also extremely quiet, compact and lightweight.

What you should consider: The suction on this breast pump is not strong enough for pumping exclusively.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Top electric breast pump for the money

Spectra Baby USA Double Electric Breast Pump

What you need to know: This inexpensive electric breast pump from Spectra Baby USA comes with a lightweight and packable design.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly Spectra Baby USA electric breast pump features a closed system that prevents backflow, a helpful built-in nightlight and adjustable suction in both expression and letdown modes.

What you should consider: There are some cases of this product breaking down after only a few months.

Where to buy: Sold by buybuy Baby and Bed Bath & Beyond

Worth checking out

Elvie Wearable Double Electric Breast Pump

What you need to know: This wearable electric breast pump from Elvie is a great choice if you have to pump on the go.

What you’ll love: This hands-free Elvie electric breast pump comes with smart settings that change automatically from stimulation to expression mode, as well as a free web app that controls settings and tracks your milk volume.

What you should consider: This breast pump can take a bit of trial and error.

Where to buy: Sold by buybuy Baby

