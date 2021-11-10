Best Paleo cookbook

The image of a caveman waving around a massive meat-covered bone isn’t far off from the principles of the Paleo diet.

Which Paleo cookbook is best?

Sometimes the best results occur when you go back to basics. In terms of diets, this means going way back, thousands of years, to a diet that Paleolithic ancestors followed. Anthropologist Dr. S. Boyd Eaton wrote that human beings were not adapted via evolution to consume the modern diet, and that the best solution was to go back to eating the way of Paleolithic people.The rules are simple and basic: If Paleolithic people didn’t eat it, you shouldn’t either.

But just because the rule is simple, doesn’t mean it isn’t challenging to cook ancient food for modern tastes. For beginners looking for delicious and easy Paleo recipes the whole family will love, “The Simple Paleo Kitchen: 60 Delicious Gluten- and Grain-Free Recipes Without the Fuss” is a great option.

What to know before you buy a Paleo cookbook

Proponents of the Paleo diet say it’s less of a diet and more of a return to a simpler lifestyle. This simplicity doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice taste, though.

Lifestyle

Do you have time for cooking luxurious meals with exotic ingredients over several hours? Or do you require quick weeknight solutions to feed a hungry family? The Paleo cookbook you choose needs to be tailored to your life.

Cooking experience

Some cookbooks are written for experienced home cooks. They use culinary terms and techniques that may be unfamiliar to beginners. If you are just starting out or learning to cook, stick with a Paleo cookbook that offers instructions you understand.

What to look for in a quality Paleo cookbook

Clear pictures

One of the best things about cookbooks is the drool-worthy pictures of food. More than eye-catching, these pictures give you a better idea of what your final dish should look like. Some people don’t need a lot of visual instruction, but if you do, make sure there are plenty of clear pictures.

Recipes for all meals

The best Paleo cookbook covers all meals and occasions, from breakfast to dessert. Bonus material might include dedicated sections on sauces, snacks and drinks, but look for, at the least, breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Common ingredients

While some people have time to hunt down (or create) unusual ingredients, most folks want to be able to create a delicious meal with pantry staples found at their local grocery stores. If this is you, save the experimental or conceptual cookbooks for the coffee table and seek out Paleo cookbooks that use common ingredients.

How much you can expect to spend on a Paleo cookbook

As with many cookbooks, expect to spend $12-$20 on the paperback or electronic version.

Paleo cookbook FAQ

What are the basic principles of Paleo cooking?

A. The main rule is very simple. If the food was not available in Paleolithic times, keep it off your plate.

This concept has been further refined into two core principles: avoid processed or refined foods and stick to whole foods.

There are specific food groups not to be consumed on this diet. These include sugar, grains (including wheat and corn), legumes and dairy. Strict adherents go further than this, too. They eliminate food that has been ranched or grown using large-scale agricultural practices. All food must be organic, and salt is limited because there was no salt available to early ancestors.

The Paleo diet is sometimes referred to as a hunter-gatherer diet, and modern eaters have added foraging practices to this type of eating, too.

What are the potential benefits of the Paleo diet?

A. Some studies have found that glucose tolerance is improved on the Paleo diet, as is glycemic control and the risk factors for cardiovascular disease. Another study also noted short-term cardiovascular disease prevention benefits, but recommended more research.

What are the risks of the Paleo diet?

A. Eliminating entire categories of food, such as grains and dairy, without proper replacement can be dangerous for some dieters. The Paleo diet is high in fat and animal products, and the long-term effects are not well-known, with some doctors recommending against it.

To maximize your benefits and reduce your risks, make sure the meat you consume is organic and non-GMO. This will more closely mimic the meat of the Paleolithic period with its omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.

What’s the best Paleo cookbook to buy?

Top Paleo cookbook

“The Simple Paleo Kitchen: 60 Delicious Gluten- and Grain-Free Recipes Without the Fuss”

What you need to know: Start with this book if you are new to Paleo cooking.

What you’ll love: This book clearly lays out the “rules” for Paleo eating before getting into recipes. Each recipe has five steps or less, which means even the most inexperienced cooks can create something.

What you should consider: The recipes are geared toward beginning cooks, so skip it if you are an experienced home cook or already have the Paleo basics down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Paleo cookbook for the money

“Clean Paleo Family Cookbook: 100 Delicious Squeaky-Clean Paleo and Keto Recipes to Please Everyone at the Table”

What you need to know: There is a recipe for everyone in your family in this cookbook.

What you’ll love: Each recipe in this book uses familiar ingredients, with easy adaptations for the pickiest of palates. It includes dedicated chapters for kid-friendly meals and sweet treats.

What you should consider: Not every recipe has a picture.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

“The One-Pot Paleo Cookbook: 100 + Effortless Meals for Your Slow Cooker, Skillet, Sheet Pan, and More”

What you need to know: Busy families will appreciate the quick and easy Paleo recipes in this book.

What you’ll love: You can make all the recipes in this book in just one cooking vessel (including slow cookers and Instant Pots). Prep time for each recipe is around 15 minutes (with tips for shortcuts). The book includes directions for stocking a Paleo pantry.

What you should consider: There are many unfamiliar ingredients in these recipes, and some users didn’t like the focus on fake ingredients (i.e., noodles). There are no pictures, so avoid it if you are a visual learner.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

