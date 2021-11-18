Best arm cast cover for shower

You can use waterproof arm cast covers to cover the arms of people with bandages, PICC lines, ports, adhesive glucose monitors, stitches and wounds.

Which arm cast covers for showers are best?

Arm cast covers for showers seal off one area of your arm to keep moisture and liquid from going inside the cast, which can lead to a buildup of bacteria, mildew and mold. You should purchase an adult arm cast cover instead of taping plastic wrap or a plastic bag over your cast. The BrownMed Seal-Tight Original Cast and Bandage Protector is a first-rate choice.

What to know before you buy an arm cast cover for the shower

Uses

Any adult with a cast can wear an arm cast cover, but that’s not the only use for it. Waterproof cast covers can also be used to cover the arms of those with ports, adhesive glucose monitors, stitches, wounds, bandages and PICC lines.

Protecting your cast

Adult arm cast covers are typically used to protect your cast during baths or showers. Many consumers purchase two covers at the same time, which is cost-efficient since you have a spare cover in case the first cover breaks or punctures.

Arm cast cover sizes

It’s important to find the appropriate size of adult arm cast cover for showers by taking your measurements, including the length of your arm and the circumference of your wrist and bicep.

What to look for in a quality arm cast cover for the shower

Materials

Arm cast covers for showers are usually composed of top-quality thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) or polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Both of these materials are waterproof.

Diaphragm

The diaphragm refers to the opening of the adult arm case cover for showers, which stretches to accommodate the circumference of the arm. This offers a nearly perfect seal that keeps moisture from going inside. It’s important to find a cast cover with a diaphragm that fits well, since one that’s too tight could feel uncomfortable and one that’s too loose won’t keep your cast dry.

Shape

There are a few sleeve shapes for adult arm cast covers for showers, including an open-hand sleeve, a mitten sleeve and a nondescript sleeve. The nondescript sleeve includes a diaphragm at your bicep, as well as a shapeless, plain sock that you wear on the remainder of your arm.

The mitten sleeve has a similar design to the nondescript sleeve but with potholder or mitten hands. The open-hand sleeve looks like a leg warmer for your arm and can be used by someone whose hand is not enclosed in their cast.

How much you can expect to spend on an arm cast cover for the shower

Adult arm cast covers for showers range in price from about $12-$40. The most basic waterproof cast covers cost about $12-$20, while the most midrange adult arm cast covers for showers go for $20-$30 and the most high-end adult arm cast covers are about $30-$40.

Arm cast cover for shower FAQ

Should you tape up the diaphragm of an adult arm cast cover for extra protection?

A. As long as you buy an adult arm cast cover that fits well, you don’t need to tape up the diaphragm. If you are taping up the diaphragm since it feels loose, you need to immediately stop using the adult arm cast cover and purchase a smaller cover. Even if the cover is well taped up, you can’t guarantee that the cast won’t get wet if the diaphragm is too loose.

Should you use a child’s arm cast cover instead of an adult arm cast cover for showers if you’re petite?

A. Using a child-sized cover is the top option for ensuring a diaphragm that fits snugly, according to many customers. That being said, you should explore adult arm cast covers for showers that are available in multiple sizes. Many companies have increased their range of sizes to include some sizes for petite customers.

Can you repair a cast cover with a minor puncture rather than purchasing a new one?

A. It’s not suggested to repair cast covers yourself because there are no effective patch kits out there. It’s safer to simply buy another arm cast cover or two. Some companies have a satisfaction guarantee, so you should reach out to the company to figure out if they provide a refund or replacement.

What’s the best arm cast cover for the shower to buy?

Top arm cast cover for the shower

BrownMed Seal-Tight Original Cast and Bandage Protector

What you need to know: This functional and high-quality arm cast cover from BrownMed provides amazing arm coverage with an inexpensive price tag.

What you’ll love: It is much less expensive than competitors and includes latex-free material that works fairly well for people with latex sensitivities and allergies. The arm cast cover is about 40 inches long.

What you should consider: The opening hole is smaller than you would think.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top arm cast cover for the shower for the money

Veskimer Waterproof Arm Cast Cover

What you need to know: This waterproof arm cast cover from Veskimer is perfect for daily use.

What you’ll love: It is composed of durable surgical rubber and comes with a waterproof design that keeps water entirely out of the cover. The arm cast cover also has a convenient, one-size-fits-all design.

What you should consider: The seal is fairly tight when placed on the arm.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sunby Waterproof Arm Cast Cover

What you need to know: This arm cast cover from Sunby comes with a waterproof seal with a secure and snug fit.

What you’ll love: It’s made of nonlatex PVC material that holds up fairly well to everyday use. It is simple to put on and take off with just one hand.

What you should consider: Some consumers say that finding the appropriate size is difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

