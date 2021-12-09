Best Vybe massage gun

Which Vybe massage gun is best?

Vybe produces some of the best quality massage guns on the market, used by athletes and active people alike. The versatility all Vybe models carry can help you target not just muscles, but tendons, tissue and more. Visiting a massage therapist can be highly beneficial for the body, but it can be time consuming and expensive. If you’re looking for a Vybe massage gun that has some of the most intense levels and is extremely light, the Vybe Pro is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a Vybe massage gun

Vibration speed

Vibration speeds for Vybe massage guns can range from 1500 to 3500 rpm. The higher the rpm, the more vibrations possible in a minute. Vybe models have different set speed levels that represent how fast the gun attachment vibrates. Having the gun operate at high speeds can be damaging to the body, especially when used incorrectly. Start at low speeds and work your way up if you have to. You may not even have to go up that high in speed.

Percussive force

Percussive force represents the amount of pressure a massage gun can apply. With Vybe massage guns, the percussive force can range from 25 to 60 pounds. The heavier weight of force means the gun will strike the body more intensely. The percussive force works with the vibration speed to give you the therapeutic feel you need. However, that doesn’t mean you have to use the highest percussive force and vibration speed. If you choose to have a model with a high percussive force, start at a low vibration speed and work your way up. If you’re a beginner and operate the massage gun at high speeds with a strong percussive force, you can damage your body.

What to look for in a quality Vybe massage gun

Travel case

Simply stuffing a Vybe massage gun in your personal bag can be simple, but for proper maintenance, it’s best to keep these devices in proper storage. Many Vybe guns come with a portable travel case. The travel case holds the massage gun as well as many of the accessories that come with the gun. So whether it’s attachment heads, a battery or a charger, the travel case can come in handy when you want to keep your Vybe massage gun safe and secure.

Quiet operation

Older models of massage guns were loud. Vybe massage guns operate at very quiet levels so you can use them in quieter areas or when you’re winding down at night. There are Vybe massage guns that operate at 45-80 decibels. Models in the 45-60 decibel range are very quiet.

Portability

Most Vybe massage guns are portable and wireless so you can bring them wherever you’re traveling. So if you’re an athlete traveling to a game, or someone who wants to bring their device to the gym with them, these massage guns have the battery life to go on trips with you. There are certain Vybe models that have approximately four hours of battery life or even more.

How much you can expect to spend on a Vybe massage gun

Vybe massage guns range from $100-$200 depending on the speed, design, percussive force and attachments included. You can find more portable and compact models for $100, while guns that are faster and stronger are more in the $200 range.

Vybe massage gun FAQ

Can you over massage with a massage gun?

Using a massage gun may feel nice but you can definitely overuse it. While manufacturers will list the recommended time of use, it’s recommended that you don’t use a massage gun in one area for more than two minutes. Keep your massage gun sessions short; a daily 15-minute session for different areas of the body is around the maximum time you should be spending using one. These devices are meant to duplicate actual massages, but massage therapists are professionals and they know what they’re doing when you’re in long sessions at a time.

Do massage guns help you lose weight?

Massage guns by themselves can’t do anything to make you lose weight. However, when used in tandem with workouts, dieting and other supplements, the devices can help aid the process of muscle recovery and burning fat.

What’s the best Vybe massage gun to buy?

Top Vybe massage gun

Vybe Pro

What you need to know: With more than nine vibrating speeds to choose from, this massage gun gives you as much intensity as you need.

What you’ll love: The massage gun is very lightweight and operates at quiet levels so you’re not a disturbance to others nearby. There are eight attachments included so you can target muscles, tissue and other areas of the body.

What you should consider: The handle may not be as ergonomic as other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Vybe massage gun for the money

Vybe V2

What you need to know: It may be slightly bulkier than other models, but this massage gun provides the most percussive force for your body.

What you’ll love: There is 60 pounds of percussive force possible with this gun, the strongest among other models. You can swap out the two batteries so you don’t have to worry about having your massage gun dying when in use.

What you should consider: It’s not as portable as other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Vybe Flex

What you need to know: One of the most compact massage guns Vybe has to offer, the Vybe Flex features a curved handle that can make applying pressure with the gun easy and comfortable for your hands.

What you’ll love: The massage gun has four hours of runtime, some of the best battery life among other models. The set features six attachments that can provide different soothing properties for your body.

What you should consider: There are limited vibrating speeds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ade Hennis writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.