Best bath soak

Using a bath soak is a wonderful way to create a spa-like experience in one’s own home.

Which bath soak is best?

Relaxing in a soothing bath is perfect for sore muscles, dry skin and stress relief. The ingredients that you use in the water can elevate the experience to one that feels almost spa-like. Finding a bath soak made from calming essential oils and nourishing minerals is key for making the most of your self-care time.

If you are looking for a quality bath soak, Dr. Teal’s Epsom Salt Bath Soaking Solution is the top choice. Each blend from this brand is carefully crafted to address specific needs and concerns, which optimizes every bath.

What to know before you buy a bath soak

Desired benefits

The best bath soaks on the market can address many health or beauty issues. Whether in search of detoxification, pain relief or a sleep blend, it is wise to choose a bath soak based on one’s needs and preferences.

Most brands specifically state the kinds of benefits their bath soaks provide. However, others only include a list of top ingredients. In instances like these, research each ingredient to learn more about how they support health and wellness. Taking some time to educate yourself on all-natural bath soak benefits helps ensure that you select the right option for your unique needs.

Scent

There are no right or wrong choices when it comes to the bath soak scents you select. While some scents can promote or enhance relaxation, the scent many people choose is a matter of personal preference. Since most bath soaks get their fragrance from all-natural and organic essential oils, there are a myriad of options, such as frankincense, lavender, eucalyptus, citrus and many others. Always select scents that are appealing to you to create the best possible experience.

Skin sensitivities and allergies

A common misconception about buying all-natural and organic beauty products is that they are suitable for all skin types. Although this is largely the case, individuals can still be sensitive or allergic to plant-based ingredients. If you have any sensitivities or allergies, be sure to choose a bath soak that is free from all problematic ingredients.

What to look for in a quality bath soak

Quality ingredients

All top bath soaks are made with quality ingredients that adhere to strict purity standards. Be cautious of bath soak blends that use artificial ingredients and chemicals. Blends like these are generally made by brands that do not specialize in personal care products, and can cause skin irritations. Also, they are sometimes scented with strong perfumes which can trigger headaches and other health issues for those with sensitivities.

Some of the best bath soaks available use 100% natural and/or organic ingredients. This includes essential oils, epsom salt and natural carrier oils, such as almond oil.

Easy storage

Preserving your bath soak for weeks or months is made possible with smart packaging designs. Many brands store their blends in resealable bags, keeping all of the goodness in for as long as possible. Transferring the contents to an air-tight container is another ideal way to keep the bath soak fresh longer for those who infrequently take relaxing baths.

Multiple benefits

In addition to offering a specialized focus on issues like relaxation or skin treatments, quality bath soaks usually provide multiple benefits. For example, if you purchase a muscle-relaxing soak, it may also contain oils that heal dry skin. Unique blends of essential oils can also provide enhanced benefits, including sleep support, improved concentration and anxiety relief.

How much you can expect to spend on a bath soak

The price of a bath soak depends on the size of the bag and ingredients. A 3-pound bag of bath soak solution generally runs $6-$15.

Bath soak FAQ

What are the primary benefits of a bath soak?

A. Overall, bath soaks promote a sense of calm and relaxation. This is achieved through the use of muscle-relaxing epsom salt, and soothing essential oils (such as lavender). Every bath soak provides specific benefits, so be sure to read the product description before making your selection.

How often should you use a bath soak?

A. The decision is completely up to you. When possible, treating yourself to one bath per week (or more) is ideal.

What’s the best bath soak to buy?

Top bath soak

Dr. Teal’s Epsom Salt Bath Soaking Solution

What you need to know: As a trusted brand for decades, Dr. Teal’s Epsom Salt Bath Soaking Solution blends provide a host of important benefits.

What you’ll love: This bath soak uses epsom salt to calm tight and sore muscles. Multiple blends, such as Soothe & Sleep and Relax & Relief, offer targeted support for an individual’s specific needs. It is packaged in a resealable hook-and-loop bag for extra convenience.

What you should consider: The scent of the essential oils does not last long.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Ulta Beauty and Bed Bath & Beyond

Top bath soak for the money

Minera Dead Sea Salt Bath Soak

What you need to know: Certified pure and natural, this bath soak can provide relief from symptoms of multiple conditions.

What you’ll love: Minera Dead Sea Salt Bath Soak is both affordable and top-quality. The sole ingredient in this bath soak is salt from the Dead Sea. This salt is known to contain 21 minerals, which help relieve acne, psoriasis and eczema.

What you should consider: There have been a few remarks about the packaging’s durability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Village Naturals Therapy Chronic Pain Relief Bath Soak

What you need to know: The dual blend of arnica and epsom salt work together to create a powerful, all-natural pain relieving bath soak.

What you’ll love: Made with arnica, epsom salt and other healing ingredients, this all-natural bath soak is perfect for those who desire rapid pain relief. The sweet citrus scent is pleasing to most individuals. It is a wonderful choice for those who face joint, muscle or nerve pain.

What you should consider: There have been several reports stating that the bags arrived open.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Valerie Jacobsen writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.