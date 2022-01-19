Best nasal pillow

Using a nasal pillow isn’t suitable if you have nasal congestion or allergies that make it difficult to breathe through your nose.

Which nasal pillows are best?

While it’s important to address the underlying cause of your snoring, sometimes all you need to take care of the noise and enhance your breathing is to improve air pressure into your nose. If you’re considering this strategy, wearing nasal pillows can be a great option. A top pick is the ResMed Airfit P10 System, a lightweight mask with a comfortable, secure fit.

What to know before you buy a nasal pillow

Nasal pillow vs. CPAP mask

CPAP masks work in a way similar to nasal pillows. The key difference is their coverage and pressure setting. A full CPAP mask covers the nose from bridge to upper lips and is ideal for patients who need a higher pressure setting. A nasal pillow is designed to allow minimal contact with the face and can be used in low- to moderate-pressure settings.

Function

Nasal pillows improve airflow into your nasal airways and may be more comfortable than other types of masks. If you toss and turn often in your sleep, or if you have claustrophobia while wearing other masks, your doctor may suggest one. Your doctor also may recommend one if you have a lot of facial hair or breathe through your nose.

Reaction

The increased airflow in your nose may be uncomfortable and may increase your risk of nosebleeds and nasal dryness. Nasal pillows also may irritate the bridge of your nose because of the way they are designed to make contact with your face.

What to look for in a quality nasal pillow

Design

Some nasal pillows are anatomically shaped to allow for easy, secure fitting. They may also include a pivot system to ensure the tube is firmly anchored in the right position for stability.

Fit and sizing

Nasal pillows can be uncomfortable to wear if you get your size wrong, yet there are products that only come in one size. If you’re unsure of your size, go for one with different size options.

Comfort

Nasal pillows are made to be lightweight and minimize facial touch points, comfort features many people find appealing.

Noise

To minimize noise and ensure a quiet night, nasal pillows are often equipped with a sophisticated air diffuser system to reduce the noise from your exhaled air. Look for options that include this advanced air diffuser.

How much you can expect to spend on nasal pillows

The cost depends on the brand you buy. Expect to pay $70- $110 depending on the brand you choose.

Nasal pillows FAQ

If I breathe through my mouth, can I use a nasal pillow?

A. If you’re a mouth breather, you tend to lose air pressure as you exhale while using a nasal pillow. To solve this problem, combine the nasal pillow with a chin strap to keep your mouth closed at night and prevent loss of pressure.

Who should use a nasal pillow?

A. They’re ideal for nose breathers, active sleepers, people with claustrophobia or those with facial hair that may make it difficult to wear other masks. They can also be a great option if you like to read or watch TV before falling asleep.

What’s the best nasal pillow to buy?

Top nasal pillow

ResMed Airfit P10 System

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a quiet yet effective mask, this is an excellent choice thanks to its woven-mesh venting that lets it easily diffuse exhaled air.

What you’ll love: Its lightweight design doesn’t compromise on stability, and its split-strap headgear ensures minimal facial contact to make you feel comfortable. It is made of three simple parts, so it’s easy to clean and assemble.

What you should consider: Some users complained that it only lasted a few months.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top nasal pillow for the money

ResMed Swift FX Pillow

What you need to know: Its lightweight, unobtrusive design ensures it won’t get in your way or make you feel uncomfortable, regardless of how long it is worn.

What you’ll love: It is designed to stay in place and always maintain a secure fit. The silicone headgear is soft and flexible, letting you adjust it to fit your face. Its three parts are easy to assemble, disassemble and clean.

What you should consider: Some users said it runs large, so you may need to size down to get the right fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Opus 360 Nasal Pillow Mask

What you need to know: This featherlight mask gives optimal comfort and reliable support while you sleep.

What you’ll love: Its sleek style includes anatomically shaped pillows and a mask frame that comfortably conforms to the shape of your face. It also features an air diffuser system to ensure you enjoy a quiet night.

What you should consider: Some users mentioned that the headgear felt uncomfortable due to its sharp edges.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

