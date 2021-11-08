Best ‘Star Wars’ watch

One of the most expensive “Star Wars” watches costs an eye-watering $150,000. In the center, the tourbillon cage recreates the Death Star, completing one rotation per minute. The hour hand is an Imperial-Class Star Destroyer, and the minute hand is a Super-Class Star Destroyer. All of this is in a 45-millimeter dome-shaped sapphire crystal case.

Which ‘Star Wars’ watches are best?

The world became enthralled with the “Star Wars” universe when the first film hit the big screens 44 years ago. Since then, the numerous films have brought in over $10 billion in box office sales, and the entire franchise is worth around $70 billion.

The productions are notoriously time-consuming, with most of them clocking in at well over 2 hours. What better way to keep track of the running time than flashing your new Garmin Darth Vader Legacy Saga Series Smartwatch?

What to know before you buy a ‘Star Wars’ watch

Traditional quartz vs. feature-packed smartwatch

The “Star Wars” franchise features a wide variety of colorful characters, and so too do the watches, but there are two types of timepieces you need to decide on. The traditional quartz watch has an analog face, with hour, minute and second hands rotating around the center, and it has no other features. A Star Wars smartwatch comes packed with all the technology you’d expect.

Make sure it’s official or licensed

Not all watches are official merchandise or licensed to the copyright holder. Many forgeries or fakes are available, so ensure that you buy the real deal. You can often tell when something is a knockoff by looking at the comments or reviews. Watches sold or made by reputable manufacturers have a serial number on the back, and the quality will be much higher.

Budget

There’s no bigger heartbreak than when you decide on a “Star Wars” watch, only to find out that it’s several hundred dollars more than you expected. With merchandise of this caliber, set yourself a budget and do your best to stick to it. There’s no need to go into debt just for a device that can tell the time.

What to look for in a quality ‘Star Wars’ watch

Battery life

The purpose of a watch, whether it’s “Star Wars” or any other, is to tell the time. When a watch has an inferior battery life, it won’t be of much use. If you’re looking for a smartwatch, it’s a good idea to get a model that can be recharged and that has at least a few days of battery power. Other quartz watches can last for months before the battery needs to be swapped out.

Design vs. price

Watches aren’t cheap in general, but usually, when you put a brand or a franchise on it, you can expect to pay a lot more. Just because it costs more doesn’t automatically mean that the quality is better. A quality “Star Wars” watch should have a correlation between the overall design and function and the retail price. It might not be great value for money if the timepiece only has a tiny picture of Han Solo on it but retails for $300.

Warranty

Official “Star Wars” watches are made by companies that have a licensing agreement with Lucasfilm and Disney. That alone should indicate the quality, but many include a 5-year limited manufacturer’s warranty. This provides you with protection should there be anything mechanically defective with the device, entitling you to a replacement.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Star Wars’ watch

The cost of a “Star Wars” watch heavily depends on whether it’s a limited or official edition, made for children or has additional functions. At an entry level, “Star Wars”-inspired watches retail for about $20-$40. Limited edition and smartwatches can cost $150-$400.

‘Star Wars’ watch FAQ

Are ‘Star Wars’ watches for adults only?

A. No, certainly not. The franchise prides itself on the ability to span generations and age groups, so there are watches available for children, men and women. Watches for children are a bit more whimsical than adult gadgets.

Can you change the links or straps on a ‘Star Wars’ watch?

A. The strap of any watch is usually the first thing to show signs of wear and tear. Depending on how the watch is made and by whom, it may be possible to change the strap for something else.

What are the best ‘Star Wars’ watches to buy?

Top ‘Star Wars’ watch

Garmin Star Wars Darth Vader Legacy Saga Series Smartwatch

What you need to know: Channel the power of the dark side with a powerful smartwatch.

What you’ll love: Part of Garmin’s Legacy Saga series, this Darth Vader-inspired smartwatch comes with a plethora of features. The design taps into the black-and-red color scheme of Vader and features the Death Star on the watch face. The back of the watch features the Sith Lord’s famous quote, “Rule the galaxy.” Functions include smart notifications for fitness tracking, a music player, Garmin Pay and measuring your body’s energy levels. The battery life is about 8 days.

What you should consider: Several users have indicated that the screen isn’t as bright as they expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Star Wars’ watch for the money

Citizen Women’s Star Wars Classic Quartz Watch

What you need to know: Every Jedi needs a companion, so let R2-D2 keep time for you.

What you’ll love: This limited edition R2-D2 watch is the perfect timepiece for any “Star Wars” fan. The quartz watch has rose gold hour and minute hands and a stainless steel silver strap in the classic white and blue color scheme. It’s only limited to 1,977 pieces worldwide, making it an exclusive accessory. The case measures 35 millimeters, and the glass is made from mineral crystals. Just like the little droid, it never needs to be charged, as any light source powers it. On the back of the case is an image of R2-D2 and the watch’s edition number. It also ships in a limited edition box and watch holder.

What you should consider: The R2-D2 picture on the back can’t be removed if it isn’t to your liking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Yoda Dagobah Star Wars Quartz Watch

What you need to know: Master Yoda says, “To tell the time, a great watch you need.”

What you’ll love: To tap into Yoda’s home planet of Dagobah, this Eco-Drive watch from Citizen features a brown and bright green color scheme. The timepiece was launched to commemorate the 40th anniversary of “The Empire Strikes Back” and features a profile of Yoda and a swamp grass-covered X-Wing on the watch face. The hour and minute hands are stainless steel, while the second hand is gold. The case back is etched with “The Empire Strikes Back” 40th Anniversary logo and is limited to 1,980 pieces. It’s water-resistant up to 328 feet.

What you should consider: Some users have mentioned that the day of the month indicator can be difficult to read.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.