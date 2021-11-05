Best eyeglass cleaner

Say goodbye to streaks, debris and dirt with a high-quality eyeglass cleaner that’s formulated to be safe for any type of eyewear.

Which eyeglass cleaner is best?

Many people clean their glasses with plain water and a standard cloth, paper towel or shirt. Some people may even use regular glass cleaner to wipe away marks from the lenses. However, these methods can end up scratching the glasses or creating more smears than there were in the first place.

That’s why it’s important to have an eyeglass cleaner on hand. If you want a reliable product that will thoroughly clean your glasses without damaging them, check out the Koala Eyeglass Lens Cleaner Spray Kit.

What to know before you buy eyeglass cleaner

Glasses coating

Whether you have prescription or nonprescription glasses, the lenses themselves may have a coating that’s meant to help with your vision. Here are the most common coating options.

Scratch-resistant: This specific coating makes the lenses stronger and less likely to become scratched if they hit the ground or something gets on them.

Anti-reflective: Sometimes known as anti-glare, this coating makes it easier to see the surrounding environment better without interference from light hitting your lenses. It’s particularly useful for night driving or when staring at a computer or phone screen. This coating also helps improve vision and reduces potential eye strain.

Tinted: Transition glasses use tinted lenses to darken or lighten based on the existing lighting. Some glasses with this coating use lenses that are tinted for cosmetic reasons.

Blue-light blocking: Blue-light blocking glasses use a special coating that provides extra protection from digital screens by cutting down the glare they produce.

Ultraviolet-protective: This coating blocks out harsh sunlight and provides UV protection.

Some eyeglass cleaners will remove certain types of coating, such as an anti-reflective coating. Make sure the cleaner you’re using is safe for your glasses.

Cleaning method

Cleaning a pair of eyeglasses shouldn’t be difficult, but it does require a cleaning solution and a microfiber cloth. If possible, get a complete cleaning kit to make things easier.

To clean the glasses, start by washing your hands. This will prevent any dust or germs from transferring over to the lenses. If your glasses have excessive amounts of debris, dirt or dust on them, run them under warm water. Then, use a microfiber cloth to gently dry them.

Finally, use the eyeglass cleaner on both sides of the lenses. With a new microfiber cloth, dry them in a circular motion. Don’t rub the lenses too much or any debris may scratch the lenses.

For best results, give the glasses a light clean daily. Along with this, give them a thorough clean once a week.

Helpful practices

There are several ways to make the most of your eyeglass cleaner, as well as to make sure your eyeglasses last as long as possible.

In addition to using the right type of eyeglass cleaner for your lenses, avoid any cleaners that have harsh chemicals like acetone. Acetone is particularly harsh on anti-fog lenses since it can cause the coating to easily break down.

Along with this, clean your lens cloth regularly to prevent any dirt or dust buildup. Also, air dry your glasses if you have time. This prevents any tiny fibers from your cleaning cloth from getting on them.

What to look for in quality eyeglass cleaner

Labels

Check the label or manufacturer’s warning when picking out eyeglass cleaner. A high-quality eyeglass cleaner should mention whether it’s safe or not for certain types of glasses and coatings. Some eyeglass cleaners may list that they’re suitable for all types of eyewear. These cleaners are a great choice since they take out the guesswork.

Chemicals

Some eyeglass cleaners use rubbing alcohol, ammonia or artificial fragrances. These chemicals are abrasive and can permanently scratch up the lenses. The best eyeglass cleaners should be free from these types of ingredients. A safe option contains a mild detergent, since this will clean the lenses without causing damage.

Keep in mind that some chemicals can be harmful to the skin as well. If you notice any burning sensation after making contact with the cleaner, stop using the cleaner immediately and wash your hands. In general, if the cleaner is harmful to you, then it will probably be harmful to your lenses.

When using any type of cleaner, make sure your glasses are completely dry before putting them on. This will prevent the solution from getting in your eyes or leaving an unwanted residue on the lenses.

Accessories

Some eyeglass cleaners come in kits. Kits typically also include microfiber cloths and lens wipes. However, if you have an individual eyeglass cleaner, you may want to purchase these other components separately.

The best accessories include:

Microfiber cloths — great for cleaning lenses without damaging them

Specialty products like CarbonKlean by Peeps — this is a handheld device with a clean, microfiber surface meant for cleaning lenses

Moist wipes — good for cleaning lenses without a traditional spray cleaner

Glasses cases with a separate compartment for a microfiber cloth — these protect the glasses when not in use

How much you can expect to spend on eyeglass cleaner

Liquid or spray eyeglass cleaners typically cost $10-$20. Specialty cleaning solutions run $20-$35 on average.

Eyeglass cleaner FAQ

Can you use regular glass cleaner on your glasses?

A. No. Products like Windex glass cleaner contain harsh chemicals and ingredients that can damage the coating on lenses.

Is there anything better than an eyeglass cleaner?

A. If you want an alternative to an eyeglass cleaner solution, clean your glasses with a mild dishwashing soap that doesn’t have lotion or artificial fragrances in it.

What’s the best eyeglass cleaner to buy?

Top eyeglass cleaner

Koala Eyeglass Lens Cleaner Spray Kit

What you need to know: This kit comes with two 8-ounce spray bottles and a small, one-ounce spray bottle that’s safe for most eyeglasses.

What you’ll love: The honeycomb-designed microfiber cloth is especially useful for removing smudges, debris and other marks with ease. The cleaner is also safe for other things like designer sunglasses, phone screens and camera lenses.

What you should consider: This eyeglass cleaner may come with a strong smell.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top eyeglass cleaner for the money

Care Touch Eyeglass Cleaner Spray Kit

What you need to know: This eyeglass cleaner is alcohol- and ammonia-free, making it safe enough for any eyeglasses.

What you’ll love: Despite not having harsh chemicals, this cleaner is still powerful enough to remove grime and dirt from your lenses. The kit is complete with a travel-size bottle, 26 lens wipes and two microfiber cloths. The formula is also quick-drying and safe for other screens.

What you should consider: Using too much spray may leave a slight film on the lenses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Optix 55 Gel Lens Cleaner Kit

What you need to know: This complete eyeglass cleaning kit uses a unique gel-based formula to remove streaks and debris buildup from lenses.

What you’ll love: Highly effective on anti-reflective lenses, this kit includes two travel-size gel cleaners and two microfiber cloths. The cleaner does not contain alcohol or ammonia, making it safe for most eyewear, as well as tablets and other screens.

What you should consider: The spray nozzles may spray different amounts of gel.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

