Which Mother’s Day necklace is best?

Looking to get Mom something sentimental and heartfelt this Mother’s Day? A necklace that honors the bond between mother and child is personal, timeless and something she can cherish for years.

These days, there is a wide array of personalized jewelry in assorted styles for all kinds of prices. If you’re looking for something special, the Macy’s Mother and Infant Diamond Pendant Necklace is a high-quality piece of jewelry that beautifully symbolizes motherly love.

What to know before you buy a Mother’s Day Necklace

Customizing

If you want a Mother’s Day necklace personalized with a meaningful engraving, photograph or name, you’ll have to plan ahead. Personalized jewelry is made-to-order, which means it isn’t created until you’ve bought it, so delivery can take longer. While a personalized necklace might not be practical if you’re down to the wire, it’s a great way to give a gift that one-of-a-kind touch.

Special meaning

There are plenty of ways to imbue a Mother’s Day necklace with special meaning. Consider incorporating your mother’s birthstone or the birthstones of all her children. If you want to get a pendant engraved, you can get an elegant font or an engraving that replicates your own handwriting to make it more sentimental. If there’s an animal your mother loves or a color she prefers, look for a necklace that features nods to those favorites.

Pendant size

Most Mother’s Day necklaces feature a central pendant, and it’s crucial to pay attention to the size. If you’re shopping online, close-up images of a pendant can make it look larger than it actually is. A pendant made from high-quality materials at a lower price is probably much smaller than the picture makes it look.

What to look for in a quality Mother’s Day Necklace

Gem color and clarity

It’s important to consider the color and clarity of any featured gemstones, especially when diamonds are involved.

Diamonds come with color and clarity ratings designed to help you determine their quality. When it comes to clarity, the smaller the number, the fewer the flaws and the higher the quality. For color, it’s a letter-based grading system. D means the diamond is colorless, and the system goes all the way to Z, which means there is some color in the stone.

Well-faceted stones

The last thing you want is to give your mom a beautiful Mother’s Day necklace only to have the stones fall out of their settings. While a prong setting is common for gemstones, a basket setting that cradles the stone usually lasts longer. Basket settings are popular for engagement rings but some necklaces, bracelets and earrings use them too.

High-caliber chain

If you’re getting a high-quality pendant, the chain should be of the same quality. Poor-quality chains can break or turn the wearer’s neck green. To prevent having to buy a new chain, look at necklaces with chains made from reliable metals, such as gold, silver or platinum. Alternatively, you could consider rhodium chains plated in any of the previously mentioned metals. Remember, thinner chains are more delicate and less durable.

How much you can expect to spend on a Mother’s Day Necklace

Prices vary widely depending on the metals used. Pieces start at around $30 and go up to $500 or higher if they are made from solid gold or feature large good-clarity diamonds.

Mother’s Day Necklace FAQ

What is vermeil gold?

A. Vermeil gold has a silver base with gold plating on the outside. It’s pretty and durable, and it costs more than sterling silver or other gold-plated jewelry but less than solid gold.

Is Argentium silver different from sterling silver?

A. Argentium silver is a tarnish-resistant metal alloy. It’s over 90% pure silver with other metals mixed in, so it is bright and provides a long-lasting shine. It’s nickel-free and hypoallergenic but more expensive than sterling silver.

What’s the best Mother’s Day Necklace to buy?

Top Mother’s Day necklace

Macy’s Mother and Infant Diamond Pendant Necklace

What you need to know: This is a diamond-studded mother and child pendant in two-tone 14-karat gold and sterling silver on a silver chain.

What you’ll love: The mother and child are beautifully entwined at the top of the heart, and the two-tone design is striking. The pendant isn’t too big or too small, and the diamonds are lovely.

What you should consider: The chain isn’t durable, so you might want to replace it before gifting the necklace.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top Mother’s Day necklace for the money

Lizardi Jewelry Personalized Birthstone Necklace for Mom

What you need to know: This necklace has a 0.9-inch pendant featuring two hammered Argentium silver circles affixed with mother and child birthstones on a sterling silver chain.

What you’ll love: It can be personalized to include as many birthstones as needed for multiple children. The hammered style is understated and sophisticated. There are three chain length options.

What you should consider: It can get pricier if you want more than two or three birthstones.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Danique New Mom Child Footprints Necklace with Birthstone

What you need to know: This necklace is engraved with your child’s footprints and features a birthstone bezel accent on a gold-filled or sterling silver chain.

What you’ll love: It’s deeply personal and great for first-time moms. It can feature just the footprints or the footprints with a name and birthdate. Engraving is available on one or both sides. There are two types of chains to choose from in five lengths. The birthstone bezel can be framed in vermeil gold or sterling silver.

What you should consider: You have to provide a print of the baby’s footprints for the engraving.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

