Which Baggu bag should you get?

Baggu was founded by a mother-daughter team in the U.S. in 2007. “Baggu” is the Japanese word for "bag."

Best Baggu bag

Baggu is best known for its reusable, long-handled totes that are convenient to use and pack away as well as waterproof. As of 2020, the company decided to stop using leather in its products in order to be more eco-conscious. Baggu bags are now made from cotton or ripstop nylon and come in a wide variety of vibrant, colorful patterns and designs. So which Baggu bag is right for you?

What do you put in a Baggu bag?

Baggu totes are great for groceries but are also useful for vacationing, shopping or even hitting up the pool. The company also manufactures bags for storage and organization as well as cute purses and backpacks.

What is ripstop nylon?

This is a lightweight nylon made with reinforced threads for a stronger, more breathable and more durable design.

Best Baggu bags for everyday use

Baggu Women’s Duck Bag

What you need to know: This canvas duck bag has a brown and beige cowhide print, measuring 14.5 inches in length and 15.25 inches in height.

What you’ll love: The canvas is durable and the print is stylish. There is a snap closure at the top as well as zippered pockets on the inside. It has a small carry handle along with an adjustable shoulder strap.

What you should consider: The print can fade a little in the wash.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Baggu Eco-Friendly Foldable Denim Lunch Bag

What you need to know: This 100% cotton tote/lunch bag is about 12.5 inches in length and 20.5 inches in height with a 6.5-inch drop handle.

What you’ll love: The bag holds up to 50 pounds but can also be folded up into a 7-by-7-inch square if you’re not using it and want to tuck it away. It’s sturdy, machine washable and comes in light blue denim or buttermilk striped white.

What you should consider: The handle length makes it a great daily lunch bag or even tote but does not work as well for shoulder bag use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Baggu Sailor Stripe Canvas Backpack

What you need to know: This white-and-blue striped backpack with a fold-over flap is 100% cotton canvas, measuring 10.5 inches in length and 15 inches in height.

What you’ll love: There is one large compartment with a snap closure as well as two open side pockets. The backpack is cute and durable with adjustable straps. It’s also eco-friendly, as over half the materials used are recycled.

What you should consider: The main compartment has a snap and drawstring closure. There are no zippers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Baggu Mini Cloud Bag

What you need to know: Here is a 100% nylon bag with a zipper closure that measures 15.75 inches in length and 10.25 inches in height.

What you’ll love: There’s plenty of room on the inside as well as a detachable inner pocket with a zipper. The straps are padded for comfort and durability. The bag comes in a beautiful shade of blue and is machine washable.

What you should consider: The straps are not adjustable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best Baggu bags for shopping

Baggu Reusable Mesh Tote

What you need to know: This foldable mesh tote measures 15.5 inches in length and 25.5 inches in height.

What you’ll love: It’s made from polyester mesh and ripstop nylon, holding up to 20 pounds. There are three colors from which to choose and the bag folds up into a 6-by-6-inch pouch for convenient storage. It’s also machine washable.

What you should consider: The mesh means it’s see-through.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Baggu Standard Reusable Shopping Bag

What you need to know: These bags come singly or in packs of three and measure 15.5 inches in length and 25.5 inches in height.

What you’ll love: There are plenty of colors and patterns from which to choose. The bag is made from 100% ripstop nylon, nearly half of which is recycled. It machine washable, can hold 30 to 50 pounds and folds conveniently into a 5-by-5-inch pouch.

What you should consider: The storage pouch is not attached to the bag itself, which can be inconvenient.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Baggu Large Reusable Shopping Bag

What you need to know: This large tote comes in several colors/patterns, measuring 16 inches in length and 33 inches in height.

What you’ll love: It holds up to 50 pounds and folds easily into a 6-by-6-inch square for storage. It’s made from 100% ripstop cotton, nearly half of which comes from recycled materials, and it’s machine washable.

What you should consider: Although it is machine washable, you should air-dry it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Baggu Nylon Wine Bag 3-Pack

What you need to know: This pack includes three wine totes measuring 4 inches in length and 13.75 inches in height.

What you’ll love: There are four color schemes from which to choose and each bag folds up into a tiny pouch for easy storage. The bags are made from recycled ripstop nylon and can be tied closed. They’re great for shopping, gifting or parties. They’re also machine washable.

What you should consider: The storage pouch is not attached to the wine bag itself.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best Baggu bags for storage

Baggu Dopp Kit Toiletry Bag

What you need to know: This little toiletry bag measures 8.5 inches in length and 4.5 inches in height with a zipper closure and a small carrying handle.

What you’ll love: The bag is made from 100% durable nylon and features three interior pockets for optimal organization. It’s machine washable and comes in three fun prints.

What you should consider: This item is air-dry only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Baggu Flat Pouch Set

What you need to know: This set comes with three flat pouches in different sizes, all with a matching honey leopard print. The smallest is 5 inches in length while the largest is 10.5 inches in length.

What you’ll love: Each pouch has a zipper closure and a tiny hook loop on the side. They are all made from durable recycled nylon and machine washable.

What you should consider: There are no interior pockets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Baggu 3D Expandable Nylon Zip Pouch Set

What you need to know: This versatile set comes with three ripstop nylon pouches in different patterns and sizes.

What you’ll love: There are nine sets from which to choose, and each bag has a different color or print for variety so they don’t match too exactly. Each bag is expandable with a zipper closure and loop handle on one side. They’re also machine washable.

What you should consider: The bags are air-dry only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Baggu Go Pouch Set

What you need to know: This set comes with three expandable pouches in small, medium and large with a hook loop on the side and zipper closures. The smallest is 6.7 inches in length while the largest is 14 inches in length.

What you’ll love: The bags are made from 100% ripstop nylon, which is quite strong, and can lie flat to pack when you’re not using them. There are seven sets from which to choose, some of which all match and some of which are in assorted colors.

What you should consider: The loop on the side is rather thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

