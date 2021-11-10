The best winter gloves that are waterproof

Some gloves are made to be both mittens and gloves and feature a pullback cover that reveals fingers and allows for touch screen usage.

Which waterproof winter gloves are best?

As winter approaches, it is important to have gloves that will keep your hands warm and dry. Waterproof winter gloves will provide the user with multiple layers of warmth and use waterproof technology to keep the hands dry while adventuring outdoors this winter. In pursuit of the best winter gloves, consider the material that the gloves are made from, the size and how they are closed.

If you are looking for quality waterproof gloves with thermal properties and touch screen compatibility, The Northface Montana FUTURELIGHT Etip Gloves are the top choice.

What to know before you buy waterproof winter gloves

Material

Waterproof winter gloves are typically made from a polyblend mixture of cotton, polyester, nylon and spandex. Gloves with extra thermal properties may include fleece and will be coated with chemicals that allow for them to be waterproof. Gloves made from ripstop polyester and nylon will be the most durable and will allow for breathability to keep the hands from sweating while also keeping out snow and water. Gloves are often made up of layers of material with the waterproof material in the outer layer and the comfortable cotton or fleece lining in the interior of the item. You can find the make of the waterproof glove you plan to purchase listed in the product description on the website.

Size

The size and fit of the glove will be determined by preference and the size of your hands. A lot of gloves come in one size fits all, but some are specified. Men’s and Women’s gloves will vary in size and will be sized accordingly. Before purchasing a glove online, compare the size to gloves you’ve worn in the past. Check the product reviews to make sure that the item does not run small or large and your usual size will fit. Gloves that fit properly will not constrict or be bulky. The best-fitting gloves will leave you a little wiggle room in your fingers and breathability throughout while not being loose enough to let out heat.

Closure

Before purchasing winter gloves consider how securely they close. Gloves that feature a Velcro strap or snap closure will provide the user with adjustable fitting options but could lead to sweaty hands if the strap is fastened too tight. A zippered closure will work to allow for breathability but may not be enough to fit correctly to the hand. Gloves that feature straps and zippers will provide the most adjustable, breathable form of closure. A glove that features elastic followed by fleece at the bottom of the glove will be the most breathable and adjustable option.

What to look for in quality winter gloves that are waterproof

Thickness

A quality waterproof glove will be thick and feature many layers without being too bulky to partake in activities. Gloves that feature multiple layers of insulation to keep the hands more insulated than gloves that feature one layer. The thickest gloves with the most layers allow each layer to serve a specific purpose. The inside layer is for insulation and temperature regulation while the outside layer is made durably and coated to be waterproof. A glove that is thick and is still lightweight and breathable will be of best use for those partaking in outdoor winter activities.

Touch screen compatibility

A quality winter waterproof glove will be touch screen compatible. Modern gloves are made so that when you touch your smartphone or tablet with your fingers, you can use the item rather than your touch not registering. This can be a handy feature for those looking to scroll through their phone in an outdoor setting and those who do not want to remove their gloves for purposes of warmth.

Color

A quality brand of waterproof gloves will give the customer options for color. Those that like to match their winter gear should consider buying from a brand that gives them multiple color options. Gloves that come in multiple different colors and feature various patterns will provide the buyer with more choices and more of a chance to choose a color that suits them and ties their winter look together.

How much you can expect to spend on waterproof winter gloves

The best winter gloves that are waterproof are priced anywhere from $20-$75 depending on how thermal they are and other added features. A glove that is made from a popular brand with the highest quality materials and greatest thermal properties will be priced higher.

Winter gloves that are waterproof FAQ

What makes most gloves waterproof?

A. The most common way to waterproof gloves is to spray them with PVC or silicone. Most gloves are sprayed or are designed with specific chemicals that allow the glove to be waterproof. Before purchasing a waterproof glove, make sure that the chemical that was used to make it waterproof is nontoxic and will not cause irritation.

What is the difference between gloves and mittens?

A. Mittens are gloves that are not made with separate spacing for the fingers. They allow the user to move their fingers around without being separated by cloth. Mittens are typically the warmer option in comparison to gloves but are not touch screen compatible.

What are the best waterproof winter gloves to buy?

Top waterproof winter gloves

The Northface Montana FUTURELIGHT Etip Gloves

What you need to know: These gloves are available in multiple different colors and come with a wrist leash to help users keep track of the gloves and prevent them from getting lost easily.

What you’ll love: This product works to keep out water and snow and lock in heat for maximum warmth and comfort. These gloves are touch screen compatible and allow users to use their smartphones and tablets while wearing the gloves. They are breathable, durable and are made with 70% recycled materials.

What you should consider: Users question the ability of the glove to keep their fingers warm and think that the fingertips could be more durable.

Where to buy: Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top waterproof winter gloves for the money

Balhvit Waterproof Winter Touch Screen Gloves

What you need to know: These gloves feature a unique five-layer design to keep the hands warm as well as a -30-degree resistance.

What you’ll love: These gloves are not bulky and work to allow users to use their touch screen devices while wearing the gloves. They feature two layers of waterproof materials and are breathable. The inner layer is sweat resistant and the gloves feature a buckle to keep them together when storing. The zipper closure helps to keep the gloves secure and fit while keeping in the heat.

What you should consider: These gloves only come in one color and users have trouble using their touch screen devices while wearing the gloves.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Carhartt Women’s Quilts Glove

What you need to know: These waterproof gloves feature a stretchy fleece cuff for flexibility while keeping the thermal properties inside the glove. They are made with microfiber ripstop material for added durability and come in multiple colors.

What you’ll love: These gloves dry quickly and are made with a snap strap to keep the glove fitted on the hand. They work well to keep the whole hand warm, including the fingertips.

What you should consider: These gloves are bulky and are not touch screen compatible. They need to be washed by hand rather than in a machine with other clothes.

Where to buy: Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

