In today’s world, it’s hard to tell where the things we buy come from and how they’re made. Even if we do know, it’s all too easy to turn a blind eye because we like the product and the foul things that may be occurring are far away.

That’s where Cotopaxi comes in. It’s one of the few brands committed to sourcing sustainable materials and following humanitarian work policies. It’s a bonus that the bags it makes look good and are crafted well.

In this article: Cotopaxi Cusco Backpack, Cotopaxi Tarak Climbing Pack and Cotopaxi Uyuni Duffle Bag.

Cotopaxi bag types

Cotopaxi makes many types of bags, including backpacks, travel bags, duffel bags, hip packs, carry-ons and daypacks.

B Corporation

Cotopaxi is a certified B corporation, meaning it uses its position to further social, environmental and economic good.

Charity

Cotopaxi dedicates a minimum of 1% of its revenue to its Cotopaxi Foundation. The foundation focuses on supporting nonprofits dedicated to assisting communities experiencing poverty, especially Latin American communities. It also accepts donations and has a yearly impact report with records available on its website as far back as 2015.

Nonprofits it supports include:

International Rescue Committee.

United to Beat Malaria.

CARE Ecuador.

Escuela Nueva.

Mona Foundation.

Mercy Corps.

The Chain Collaborative.

Range of Motion Project.

True Colors United.

Environment

Cotopaxi is a certified carbon-neutral company. It has a goal of using only repurposed, recycled or responsible materials in every product by 2025.

Factories

Cotopaxi is committed to human rights and partners with factories that agree to codes of conduct and audits to ensure the codes are adhered to. Partner factories and what they make include:

Bataan, Philippines: Backpacks and bags.

Backpacks and bags. Tianjin, China: Insulation and outwear.

Insulation and outwear. Chinnakarai, India: Logowear and T-shirts.

Logowear and T-shirts. Shanghai, China: Headwear.

Headwear. Phnom Penh, Cambodia: Activewear.

Activewear. Jawa Barat, Indonesia: Woven apparel and gloves.

Gear for Good

This is the name of Cotopaxi’s promise to make durable bags and other products that are ethically and sustainably sourced.

Guaranteed for Good

This is the name of Cotopaxi’s warranty policies. It accepts returns and exchanges of unwashed, new items within 60 days of purchase, accepts claims to repair worn gear and accepts used gear in return for gift cards.

Cost

The smallest bags typically cost $30 to $50. Medium-sized bags typically cost $50-150. The largest bags typically cost $150 to $250.

FAQ

Q. What else does Cotopaxi make?

A. In addition to its wide range of bags, Cotopaxi makes hats for both hot and cold weather, scarves, gloves, headbands, shoes, socks, athletic wear and tops, jackets and bottoms of various types.

Q. Where does the Cotopaxi name come from?

A. Cotopaxi (koh-toh-PAHK-see) is the name for one of the world’s highest active volcanoes, which is located in Ecuador. It had a major impact on the life of Cotopaxi’s founder, Davis Smith, during his childhood, so he named his company after it. The llama logo is inspired by the wild llamas that wander the area around the volcano.

Best Cotopaxi bags

Cotopaxi Allpa Travel Pack

This backpack has a top and side handles, so you can carry it how you want to. It has an adjustable waist and chest buckle, plus each shoulder strap is adjustable. It comes in three colors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Cotopaxi Chasqui Sling Pack

If you’re the type who always wears your backpack with only one of its straps, maybe it’s time to consider a sling bag. This one comes in four colors.

Cotopaxi Cusco Backpack

This backpack has all manner of pockets so you can keep everything you need to carry perfectly organized. It has an internal laptop sleeve that fits most 15-inch laptops or smaller.

Cotopaxi Luzon Hiking Daypack

This hiking pack has a zippered pocket with an internal divider just for your shoes. It has mesh shoulder straps for breathability and dual mesh water bottle pockets.

Cotopaxi Mercado Tote Bag

This tote bag is perfect for going on a quick trip to the grocery store and avoiding having to use any plastic bags. The “Do Good.” wording might even inspire others.

Cotopaxi Tarak Climbing Pack

This climbing pack is perfect whether you like to go rock climbing or ice climbing. It has a hydration sleeve and a removable foam frame.

Cotopaxi Uyuni Duffle Bag

This is the ultimate travel bag for your trip around the world, thanks to its multiple carrying methods and roomy interior. It also has a front zippered pocket.

