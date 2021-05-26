Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Traffic
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Election
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Video Game News
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
Despite rain, dozens gather for Memorial Day ceremony in Clearwater
California eyes shuttered shopping malls, big box retail stores for new affordable housing
Former drug dealer becomes attorney after judge gives him a chance to change
Video
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for non-verbal Jacksonville boy
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Riverview summer camp teaches kids discipline, self-confidence through martial arts
Video
Top Stories
Dream job! Score $2,000 by playing video games with a friend
Video
Top Stories
School principal escorted off campus after controversial graduation speech
Video
Gold Star families remember loved ones at MacDill Park Memorial Day service
Video
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: A few showers fire up and push offshore
Video
Vaccinated versus unvaccinated children: What can they do?
Video
Weather
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Yacht owner details failed St. Pete deal involving Rep. Gaetz, fiancée
Video
Top Stories
Clearwater residents worried about electric cable left above ground in neighborhood
Video
Top Stories
Safeguard lapse allowed student to access and disrupt Pinellas County school computer system, police say
Video
Man accused of stabbing St. Pete teen won’t face charges due to ‘stand your ground’ law
Video
Rep. Matt Gaetz, fiancée claim money for St. Pete yacht deal ‘went missing’
Video
County-owned sidewalk repaired after Seffner woman nearly loses homeowner’s insurance
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Rays win for 16th time in 17 games, Hill beats Yankees 3-1
Top Stories
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open one day after fine
Top Stories
USA Volleyball drops tournament after breastfeeding mothers denied entrance
Video
Cubs pitcher’s dad will travel to every game his son starts after beating terminal cancer diagnosis
Video
Kyrie Irving dodges bottle in another ugly NBA incident
Lightning fans celebrate win against Hurricanes inside Amalie Arena
Video
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Lightning fans celebrate win against Hurricanes inside Amalie Arena
Video
Gold Star families honored in Hillsborough County with flag exhibit
Video
Rough Riders honor Tampa’s ‘Hometown Heroes’ with Ybor City parade
Video
Lennar to build 651 new homes in Zephyrhills
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Backpacks
The best commuter backpack 2021
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
PHOTOS: Most expensive homes for sale in Tampa
Video
Memorial Day Weekend Events: Live entertainment, video games & parades in the Tampa Bay area
Video
National Burger Day: Freebies, deals to celebrate in Tampa Bay
Home from Hollywood: The Voice runner-up Kenzie Wheeler returns to Tampa Bay
Video
‘Jungle Cruise’ attraction to be re-imagined in Disney World this summer, go behind-the-scenes in California
More Don't Miss