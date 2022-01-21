Our readers swear by this affordable TV on Amazon. We tested it to see if it delivered

To ensure the setup process flows smoothly, it is recommended that you compile all of your streaming service login information ahead of time. This way, everything will be on hand when you need it.

TVs are like phones — after only a few short years, you find yourself far behind the technology curve. My current TV isn’t old, but it’s not a smart TV. This is partly because the last time I was shopping for a TV, the built-in technology was a little slow and clunky, so I opted to access streaming content via an external device.

After playing with a friend’s high-end smart TV that was equipped with a surround sound system, however, I started wondering if it was time to upgrade. My goal was to find an affordable model that still had all the features I desired. It needed to be intuitive and responsive as well as offer a decent picture. That’s when I found the Insignia smart TV.

What is a smart TV?

A smart TV is simply a TV that can connect to your home’s Wi-Fi network using built-in technology. For the content-hungry individual, this gives you access to thousands of apps and channels that contain over a million movies and TV episodes. With a smart TV, you will never run out of fresh, engaging and entertaining content.

For the tech-savvy homeowner, a smart TV has even greater functionality: It can be used to control your smart home. A smart TV can adjust the temperature, control the lights or even let you see who is at the front door.

How does the Insignia smart TV work?

While the Insignia smart TV allows me to control my home from the couch using just the included remote (and other smart devices that are connected to my network), I was primarily interested in using it to view content. In that regard, it is simple and intuitive.

When you turn on your Insignia smart TV, you are prompted to connect to your Wi-Fi network and log in to your Amazon account (to experience all the features the Insignia smart TV has to offer, you need an Amazon account). The TV will then run through an upgrade process that can take several minutes, but requires no user input.

After you are connected and the software has been updated, you can begin choosing the apps you want to install on your Insignia TV. This process is similar to downloading and installing apps on your smartphone.

Once you’re all set up, you can use the included remote to control your smart TV. This is accomplished by either manually navigating to where you want to be or simply pressing a button and telling the TV what you’d like to watch, such as “Alexa, play Cobra Kai.”

What you need to know before purchasing the Insignia smart TV

The 24-inch Insignia smart TV is small and lightweight, making it possible for one person to handle. It is affordable, features a decent build quality and has color depth and contrast that offer vivid highlights and deep blacks.

This TV is a great fit for a smaller room. The remote has dedicated buttons for Disney+, Amazon Prime, Netflix and Hulu. If you’d like to connect a gaming console or a computer, the unit has three HDMI ports.

Where to buy the Insignia smart TV

The Insignia 24-inch smart TV is available at Amazon for $169.99. If you prefer to pay in interest-free installments, you can apply for an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card. If approved, the cost is $28.33 per month for 6 months.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews.

