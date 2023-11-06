Alexa turns 9 today

Hey, Alexa! Happy birthday! Amazon’s home assistant was “born” nine years ago today, and to celebrate, you can save on all kinds of Amazon devices — with or without Alexa. The online retailer is offering up to 55% off of some of its bestsellers, like Fire TVs, Echo devices and even the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The Fire TV Soundbar is also on sale (for the first time ever).

If you’ve been eyeing Amazon devices ahead of the holidays, now’s your time to shop and get some of the best prices you’re likely to see.

Shop this article: INSIGNIA 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, All-new Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023 release) Kids, Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus

Celebrate Alexa’s birthday with discounts on Amazon products

All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max 25% OFF

The all-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max gives you access to more than 1.5 million movies and TV shows from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Max and more. But it does so much more than that. This is the first streaming stick that also lets you display museum-quality art and photography on your TV in ambient mode. Plus, you can use it to control compatible smart devices like lights, cameras and the built-in weather app.

All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K 40% OFF

Get instant 4K access to streaming all your favorite movies and TV shows on major platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Max and more. The Alexa voice remote makes it fast and easy to navigate. If you buy your Fire TV Stick now, you get a free six-month subscription to MGM+.

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar 17% OFF

For the first time, the Fire TV Soundbar is on sale, letting you enhance your TV audio with dual speakers that provide clearer sound and deeper bass, all in a compact design. DTS Virtual:X and Dolby audio create a 3-D sound experience so you can immerse yourself in whatever you decide to watch.

Amazon Fire TV 55″ 4-Series 48% OFF

The 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10 and HLG give you the clearest picture possible as you watch whatever you want. Streaming is built in on this smart TV. Plus, you can easily find what you want to watch with Alexa voice controls.

INSIGNIA 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV 26% OFF

The 4K Ultra HD TV provides a noticeable step up from Full HD. Built-in Fire TV means instantly streaming content from any major platform, with Alexa voice controls helping you search seamlessly.

All-new Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023 release) 56% OFF

The latest Echo Show is smaller but packs a bigger punch with better sound quality and a screen that can show more than ever. Set alarms and timers, play your favorite music and podcasts, create smart home routines, and see your calendar — all with just your voice.

All-new Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023 release) Kids 55% OFF

The latest Echo Show is also for kids, with built-in parent-approved features. Kids can play videos, ask for help with their homework or make video calls to approved contacts. Alexa comes in the voices of some of their favorite Disney characters, too.

Echo Dot Kids (Latest release) 53% OFF

Echo Dot is made for kids, with fun colors and patterns and parental controls built in to filter Alexa’s responses so they’re always safe for little ears. Kids can play music, ask for bedtime stories and more.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus, White with Ring Video Doorbell 41% OFF

Get the best home security with this bundle that includes a Ring Video Doorbell and a wired Floodlight Cam — a 1080p HD security camera with motion-activated LED floodlights to offer ultimate peace of mind.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.