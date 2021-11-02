Best tablet for Cricut

Depending on the model of Cricut printer, users can incorporate a wide variety of materials in their artistic endeavors, including wood, fabric, vinyl, paper, window cling, contact paper and much more.

Which tablets for Cricut are best?

Whether you are a dedicated design professional or simply an avid craftsperson who frequently makes use of Cricut, you might want to consider using a tablet. There are several advantages to using a tablet for Cricut projects, including greater portability of your equipment and much more detailed designs. which can’t be easily replicated on laptops or PCs. If you are looking for the best Cricut tablet on the market, look no farther than the SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7+ Plus Android Tablet for all your design, product development and home craft-production needs.

What to know before you buy a tablet for Cricut

Cricut Design Space

In addition to producing a number of models of printers capable of creating intricate designs on materials including paper, leather, vinyl, cotton and ceramics, Cricut is responsible for creating the Cricut Design Space. Cricut Design Space is a freemium app offered by Cricut, which has an impressive number of capabilities, including the free use of thousands of images, more than 15 fonts and over 250 premade projects. In addition to providing access to more resources and projects, Cricut Design Space users with Standard or Premium accounts can enjoy significant savings on Cricut printers, materials and shipping costs as well as dedicated technical support services.

Designing

While there’s nothing wrong with designing a Cricut project using a mouse, a tablet with equipped stylus provides elements of hand-drawn compositions that can’t be replicated using a typical PC.

For example, a typical PC lacks a common feature included in many tablets, known as palm rejection. This is an incredibly useful function for distinguishing between desired input from fingers or styli and ignoring pressure from palms, wrists and other body parts. Another important thing to consider is that a tablet for Cricut is a much more affordable option than a traditional drawing tablet, which can cost thousands of dollars.

What to look for in a quality tablet for Cricut

Ports and compatibility options

With the ability to connect a USB keyboard and the use of an HDMI cable to connect your tablet to a portable monitor, you can use your tablet as a lightweight laptop wherever you go.

Popular features to look for include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB, HDMI and Thunderbolt as well as included styli, keyboards and other peripheral devices.

Natural drawing experience

Tablets provide a much greater degree of accuracy and attention to detail when it comes to creating Cricut designs. Purchase one with a full complement of technology intended to facilitate a pen-and-paper-like drawing experience. With sophisticated features including tilt recognition, the ability to detect thousands of levels of pressure and prevent parallax or an object appearing to be displaced due to a change in the observer’s viewpoint, tablets for Cricut are ideally suited for creative projects.

Features

As with every piece of high-tech equipment designed to further artistic goals, the quality of your tablet’s display has a direct impact on the overall quality of your Cricut designs. At a minimum, your tablet should have a touch-screen HD display, although more advanced options include AMOLED, WQXGA+ and Liquid Retina displays, depending on which brand you purchase.

Other important features include a high-quality processor, innate memory, expandable storage, battery life, quick-charge capabilities and compatibility with Cricut. Some tablets even come with the Cricut Design Space pre-installed so you can start customizing your designs as soon as you’re finished setting up your new device.

How much you can expect to spend on a tablet for Cricut

Depending on your desired features as well as budgetary considerations, a quality tablet for Cricut can cost $650-$750 or much more.

Best tablet for Cricut FAQ

What are the technical requirements for a device to use Cricut Digital Space?

A. You can use a wide variety of PCs, laptops and tablets to create and manipulate designs in Cricut Digital Space, but a high-speed internet connection is required for using the app. However, it is worth noting that both the iOS and desktop versions of the Cricut app have offline modes.

What kind of operating systems support Cricut Digital Space?

A. While Unix and Linux devices are not currently supported by Cricut, compatible operating systems include iOS, Android, Windows 8 and later, and macOS 10.15 or later.

What are the best tablets for Cricut to buy?

Top tablet for Cricut

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7+ Plus Android Tablet

What you need to know: This is one of the best tablets for Cricut, built around the Android OS.

What you’ll love: This unit comes with Cricut Design Space pre-installed as well as the redesigned S Pen with an improved latency of 9ms. It has a Qualcomm SDM865+ Octa Core processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB of storage expandable up to 1TB with microSD cards, and an TFT LCD screen with a resolution of 2800 x 1752.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with being unable to disable the vibration function without disabling all notifications across the device.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tablet for Cricut for the money

Wacom DTK1660K0A Cintiq 16 Drawing Tablet With Screen

What you need to know: An affordable tablet for Cricut, it is backed up by the well-known Wacom brand.

What you’ll love: This unit has a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 resolution HD display with 16.7 million colors bit, 72 percent NTSC/Cie1931, and is resistant to glares and scratches. It has tilt recognition, Wacom Pro Pen 2 technology and 8,192 pressure levels of sensitivity. It comes with six months of Clip Studio Paint EX and three months of ZBrush 2021.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with being unable to attach VESA universal mounts without purchasing an additional accessory.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro

What you need to know: A stylish and powerful tablet for Cricut, it is ideal for fans of Apple devices.

What you’ll love: This unit includes an 11-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, P3 wide color and ProMotion. It has support for the Smart Keyboard Folio, Magic Keyboard, an all-day battery life and the Apple Pencil (2nd generation), which has pressure sensitivity and tilt functions while providing barely noticeable lagging or delays.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with Apple not being willing to exchange defective items without the purchase of a protection plan.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

