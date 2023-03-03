Smart home devices can improve your daily life and make many tasks easier. Still, some may worry that the technology is too challenging to set up or use. Luckily, there is a variety of accessible smart home devices. We interviewed our tech expert, Jaime Vazquez, to learn more about accessible smart home devices.

According to Vazquez, “Most smart technology is designed to be accessible to anyone. If you have an older loved one that you hope will enjoy the benefits of smart tech but aren’t sure how they’ll feel about adopting the technology, there are several products that are designed to be user-friendly for them.”

Voice commands

When buying a smart home device, it’s important to consider how well the voice commands work. These commands are ideal for those with difficulty using touchscreens and physical buttons. If they are already familiar with Amazon Alexa, it’s best to purchase an Alexa-compatible device, such as an Amazon Echo. You’ll want to consider a Nest device if they regularly use Google Assistant.

Many smart home devices have apps that let you control them using voice commands on your phone. These ensure that the user doesn’t have to be in the same room as their smart device to use it.

Safety features

Nowadays, many smart home devices can help keep you safe. Some have built-in smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and temperature alerts. You can often program them to alert family members if danger is detected.

Video doorbells allow people to see who is at their door before answering it. If they feel uncomfortable, they can alert a family member or the police. There is also a range of smart devices that can detect the sound of broken glass or when a door or window is opened.

Large screens

Smart speakers with large built-in screens are generally easier to use and control. Most have video calling features that are great for keeping in contact with friends and family. Additionally, many can be used as digital photo frames to display pictures of precious memories throughout the day.

Loud speakers

It’s best to buy a smart speaker that gets loud enough to hear with ease. Many newer smart home devices can be heard even when you’re in a different room. Speakers like the Echo Studio and Echo 4th-Gen can be connected to other smart speakers, letting you create a multi-room audio experience that makes them even easier to use.

Integration

In the near future, Matter and Thread technologies will make it easier for smart home devices to communicate with each other. However, in the meantime, it’s important to buy devices that integrate with others. Alexa and Google Home products have the broadest range of compatible products. For example, Alexa can pair with a wide range of smart lights, video doorbells, smart thermostats and other handy devices that make life easier.

When you buy smart home products that integrate seamlessly, you can control all devices from your phone or with a singular smart speaker; this eliminates the need for multiple smart home hubs and ensures you can use the home’s smart devices without hassle.

Best smart home devices with accessibility features

Amazon Echo Show 10 3rd Gen

This features a large screen that’s perfect for video calls with loved ones. The speaker can get relatively loud. It is available in black and white. It adds an extra layer of privacy with its microphone-off button and camera cover.

Amazon Echo Show 15

This sizeable device is ideal for video calls and streaming your favorite shows. It resembles a picture frame and is excellent for displaying pictures. You can purchase it with or without a remote.

Amazon Echo Studio

This easy-to-use smart speaker is loud and can be paired with other speakers for a richer sound. It can be used as an intercom to talk to family members in other rooms. The sound is top-notch, and the Alexa voice commands are intuitive.

Amazon Echo 4th Gen

It is compact, but the sound is surprisingly great. The setup process is straightforward. It’s an excellent choice for listening to music, podcasts and audiobooks.

Ring Video Doorbell

This lets you talk to guests from the comfort and safety of another room, making it an excellent choice for those who can’t reach the door immediately. You can use it alongside an Echo Show to see who is at your door.

Google Nest Protect

This is both a smoke detector and a carbon monoxide detector. You can share access with family members, so they’re alerted when something goes wrong. It tests itself automatically and displays a bright green light if it still has power.

Apple TV 4K

According to our tech expert, this is one of the easiest streaming devices to operate. Many said the setup process was straightforward. The picture is crystal clear, and the device responds to commands quickly.

Sideclick Universal Remote Attachment for Roku

This handy device turns your Roku remote into a universal remote control. It isn’t bulky and lets you control your TV, Bluray player and Roku.

Apple AirTag

This is an ideal way to keep up with your belongings. There are numerous attachments you can use to put on your pet’s collar. It is compact and features an understated design.

Facebook Meta Portal

This features a smart camera that adjusts automatically, so you won’t have to worry about manually altering the settings. It is designed to work with a variety of Facebook apps, making it an excellent choice for fans of social media.

