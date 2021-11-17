Don’t forget that you’ll need to have a large, flat and clean surface to project your image onto. A popular choice is hanging a plain white sheet, but using a large wall painted white is typically preferable.

Which Epson projectors are best?

Projectors have long since crossed the professionals-only barrier and entered into the mainstream for an alternate method of enjoying all your favorite visual content. From movies and television to gaming and office work, an Epson projector has plenty of options to perfectly fit your needs.

The best Epson projector is the Epson Home Cinema 5050UB 4K PRO-UHD 3-Chip Projector with HDR, White. This beast of a machine may cost thousands of dollars but it also projects with the current best-in-class image quality that can be found.

What to know before you buy an Epson projector

Image quality

Size: The size of an Epson projector refers to the maximum and minimum dimensions of an Epson projector’s projected image. Most Epson projectors have an adjustable size to select between 8 x 6.67 feet, 10 x 8.34 feet or 12 x 10 feet.

The size of an Epson projector refers to the maximum and minimum dimensions of an Epson projector’s projected image. Most Epson projectors have an adjustable size to select between 8 x 6.67 feet, 10 x 8.34 feet or 12 x 10 feet. Brightness: The brightness of the projected image relates to how clear the image can be seen in brighter situations, given in lumens. A higher lumen count means an easier to see image in high-light situations. Most Epson projectors have lumen counts between 2,600 and 3,300 with exceptions on either side.

The brightness of the projected image relates to how clear the image can be seen in brighter situations, given in lumens. A higher lumen count means an easier to see image in high-light situations. Most Epson projectors have lumen counts between 2,600 and 3,300 with exceptions on either side. Resolution: An Epson projector’s resolution refers to how many pixels are available with more pixels meaning a more detailed image. The average Epson projector has a resolution of 720p with better machines reaching 1080p. The best Epson projectors can have full 4K resolution but these Epson projectors can cost thousands of dollars.

Throw

With Epson projectors, throw refers to the distance required between the Epson projector and the projection surface to project a clear image. It is typically given in a ratio of throw distance/image width. For example, if the throw ratio is 2:1 then for every foot of width the Epson projector must be 2 feet away. The smaller the throw ratio the better.

What to look for in a quality Epson projector

Built-in speaker

Some Epson projectors include a built-in speaker which can replace the need for an external speaker. For the best sound quality it’s recommended to still use an external speaker, but most Epson projector speakers are good enough to get the job done.

Connection types

Epson projectors can have a multitude of connection types. The most common are USB and HDMI ports, though audio jacks are also common. Some of the better Epson projectors also include WiFi connectivity.

How much you can expect to spend on an Epson projector

Epson projectors aren’t cheap machines, just like the television they replace. An entry-level Epson projector costs roughly around $300 but usually isn’t meant for more than office or classroom tasks. Better quality machines for entertainment purposes typically start around $500-$600 but if you want the best image quality you’ll likely need to spend a minimum of $1,500-$2,000.

Epson projector FAQ

Are Epson projectors safe to use outdoors?

A. They can be. Epson projectors are high dollar machines so it can be risky to use them outdoors in any weather conditions other than dry or in extreme temperatures. Some Epson projectors can be sealed inside a clear case for protection as well.

Does it really matter what I project my image onto?

A. Yes, it does. The color, material and size of your projection backing can greatly affect the quality of your image. White backgrounds are the most important aspect to ensure, as using any background with some kind of color will alter the colors being projected. Using surfaces that aren’t flat will cause the light of the projector to warp around those bumps and cast shadows and distort the image; even a fold in a sheet can warp your projected image. If you’re really serious/concerned you can buy a projector screen.

What are the best Epson projectors to buy?

Top Epson projector

Epson Home Cinema 5050UB 4K PRO-UHD 3-Chip Projector with HDR, White

What you need to know: This Epson projector easily replaces some of the best available television sets on the market with its high-quality projection.

What you’ll love: All of the current best-in-show features of visual displays are present in this Epson projector including support for High Dynamic Range and 4K resolution, plus this Epson projector can project an image up 12 feet x 10 feet.

What you should consider: This Epson projector’s cost of $3,000 makes this machine prohibitively expensive; you can get a large and equal quality television for much less.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Epson projector for the money

Epson VS260 3-Chip 3LCD XGA Projector

What you need to know: An excellent budget Epson projector option that still displays a bright, quality image.

What you’ll love: A built-in speaker means a sound system isn’t required plus the 3,300 lumen brightness and high contrast ratio make your projected images clean and pop off your background, even in bright rooms. An HDMI port makes device connection simple.

What you should consider: This device can project videos but it’s mostly meant to serve as an office or classroom based projector for still images and graphs, etc. instead.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Epson Home Cinema 880 3-Chip 3LCD Projector

What you need to know: An excellent Epson projector option for those who are interested in moving away from televisions for their entertainment needs.

What you’ll love: Multiple ports including an HDMI, two USB and an audio out jack make setting up your new theatre system a breeze. A built-in adjuster can sense if the picture isn’t perfectly square and alter the image without your intervention.

What you should consider: While the image projected is 1080p resolution, it isn’t full HD so if you really want the best image quality you’ll need to consider spending a few thousand dollars.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.