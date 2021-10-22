Best office phone

Before purchasing any office phone, you need to know what type of phone system you have in your office to make sure the product is compatible. Small offices are easier to accommodate, but offices with over a dozen people will probably have a specific phone system already in place.

Which office phones are best?

Landlines are mostly a thing of the past, but if you work in an office, they can be useful for your business. Luckily, there are some excellent models out there with great high-tech features that can make your life easier.

The size of your office, the number of lines you need and your budget will go far in determining what model is best for you. A top pick is the AT&T 4-Line Expandable Corded Phone, which has all the options you’ll need for a small business.

What to know before you buy an office phone

Traditional phone line

How do you receive your phone signal? If you go through the telephone company or a PBX (private branch exchange) and connect through their public network, a traditional office phone is a good fit. You’ll be able to hook up multiple phones and handle multiple incoming and outgoing calls. If you have a bigger office and need to handle more than one call at a time, you will need a phone hardware system.

VoIP phone system

Unlike a traditional phone line, a VoIP (voice over internet protocol) system goes through your internet connection. You don’t need a PBX, but you can still get many of the same features while being able to effectively manage incoming and outgoing calls.

What to look for in an office phone

LCD screen

Display screens on office phones vary in size and function, but most will provide caller ID information, along with any other system alerts.

Speed dial

Dial the numbers you call frequently with the touch of a button. Most phones can store between 10 and 40 numbers on the speed dial.

Voicemail

You’re not going to be able to answer every call, so luckily, most office phones have a custom voicemail feature. This way callers can leave a message and you don’t miss out on any opportunities or potential business.

Conference call

When you need to speak with more than one person at a time, the conference call feature allows you to loop in multiple parties. Most quality office phones have a speaker and microphone, so you can gather in a conference room and speak with multiple people on the other line.

How much you can expect to spend on an office phone

There are many models of office phones that are relatively inexpensive and offer features that can benefit your office or business.

A basic model with no call management features ranges from $10-$25. A mid-range phone can run you up to $75 but offers hold and transfer options, caller ID and speed dial and display screens for updates. A top-of-the-line office phone can cost between $100-$250. It can handle multiple calls simultaneously and offers auto-answer features.

Office phone FAQ

What are the best features to have in an office phone?

A. Four favorite features on an office phone include:

Headset jack for hands-free calls

Speakerphone for group calls

Speed dial for commonly made calls

Battery backup options

Does an office phone need to be able to handle many incoming lines?

A. Office phones that can only handle one call at a time are good options for small businesses with limited phone traffic because it keeps down the cost of your bill. For a growing office, purchasing a phone that can handle four or more calls at a time ensures that you don’t miss any incoming calls. Evaluating the needs of your business prior to purchasing an office phone is beneficial so you select the model best suited for your office and your budget.

What are the best office phones to buy?

Top office phone

AT&T 4-Line Expandable Corded Phone

What you need to know: This multi-line office phone can meet the needs of your business without a PBX system.

What you’ll love: This AT&T model office phone (which is not limited to AT&T service) is loaded with features, including four-line operation, three-party conferencing and 32-speed dials. The call waiting and caller ID features will notify you of the name and number, even if the call is on call waiting.

What you should consider: Some customers have noted that setting up the individual voicemail can be difficult, and this model does not come with hold music.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top office phone for the money

AT&T Corded Standard Phone

What you need to know: This budget-friendly home office phone with a giant LCD screen is an ideal office phone for anyone with visual and auditory impairment.

What you’ll love: Older users will love the simple corded phone with an oversized screen, easily identifiable buttons and increased volume capabilities. The audio assist features allow for volume control and enhancement of sound frequencies, which makes it easier to understand with the touch of one button.

What you should consider: This model is a single-line only phone and does not come with a battery backup.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

RCA 1-Handset 2-Line Landline

What you need to know: This two-line traditional hard-wired office phone is a level up from entry-level models while being compatible with copper wire phones.

What you’ll love: This office phone model has a full-duplex speakerphone as well as two-line conferencing, which gives you the ability for successful group or conference calls. The display option includes English, Spanish and French, making this a great option for businesses working in international markets.

What you should consider: Customers have noted that the buttons can stick over time.

Where to buy: Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.