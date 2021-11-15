Lenovo Chromebook vs. Samsung Chromebook

Is a Lenovo or Samsung Chromebook best?

Since its introduction in 2012, Chromebooks have been a force to reckon with in the PC industry. Not only do they run on a web browser operating system, but they tend to be more cost-effective than other brands. There’s a lot of competition in the Chromebook space, so it can be difficult to decipher which brand would be better for your needs.

The Lenovo and Samsung Chromebooks are two budget-friendly laptop brands that offer exceptional online computing experiences. We’ll address the major differences between the two brands, the pros and cons of each, and which is the ultimate PC pick for your needs.

Lenovo Chromebook

Lenovo offers a wide range of Chromebooks categorized by their function (either school or work). Their PCs offer simplicity and effectiveness for adults and children of all ages. Lenovo also makes 21 unique Chromebook styles, including tablets, laptops and 2-in-1s ranging from $119-$620.95.

For your peace of mind, each laptop comes with built-in security features, and you’ll benefit from access to productivity apps like Google Docs, Sheets and Slides, as well as compatibility with Microsoft Office. Most of their laptops also come with Full HD displays (FHD) for a more immersive viewing experience, and nearly all of their laptops are touchscreen.

Lenovo Chromebook pros

Built-in virus protection

Many options to choose from

Compatible with Microsoft Office

Cost-effective

Touch-screen displays

FHD

Lenovo Chromebook cons

Only two backlight keyboard options

Only Wi-Fi connectivity

Best Lenovo Chromebooks

Lenovo Chromebooks are built for individuals doing most of their work online. Whether it’s for work or school, they have many different budget-friendly options to meet your needs. Check out these top three options for Lenovo Chromebooks below.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5

This is the best Chromebook overall, sporting a sleek design and powerful capabilities. The laptop has multiple ports, giving you more connectivity options. Its brilliant FHD display, long-lasting battery life and compatibility with the Lenovo USI Pen make this laptop with 360-degree convertible design breezy to use.

Lenovo Chromebook S330

If you’re budget conscious, Lenovo offers the light-weight, budget-friendly Chromebook S330. You’ll benefit from a 180-degree hinge that allows you to find the best viewing option for you. The average battery life is between 10-12 hours, giving you interrupted work time when you need it the most.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet

This Chromebook is perfect for people who enjoy working from a tablet that doubles as a laptop. This device comes with a detachable keyboard and the Lenovo USI stylus, so you can always get your best work done. Your purchase comes with a 12-month, 100 GB membership with Google One.

Samsung Chromebook

A noticeable difference between Lenovo and Samsung Chromebooks is their availability. Samsung offers 11 laptop options ranging from $219-$829. Some of their laptops have cellular connectivity options, allowing you to work from anywhere without needing access to Wi-Fi.

They’ve recently rolled out the first Quantum LED Chromebook, with a display that’s crisply clear, 50-100 times brighter than other laptops and moisture-resistant. However, their laptops are also noticeably more expensive than Lenovo Chromebooks, potentially making it tougher to fit in your budget. Only three of their laptops have FHD, and less than half have touchscreen displays.

Samsung Chromebook Pros

LTE connectivity

QLED display

Samsung Chromebook Cons

Less budget-friendly options

Limited options

Best Samsung Chromebooks

Although their selection is smaller, Samsung Chromebooks pack a powerful punch in design and capability. You’re sure to find the laptop that meets your needs with some of the brand’s top-performing products. Check out the top three options below.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

This Chromebook is the best of the best that the company has to offer. It features a sleek, full-aluminum body design with a 360-degree hinge capability for incredible durability. You’ll also benefit from a magnificent 4K AMOLED display and a built-in Galaxy Chromebook Pen that’s so natural, it feels like you’re writing on real paper.

Not to mention, your purchase comes with 200 GB of cloud storage with Google One.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

This is a powerful laptop that improves upon the original model in some ways. This is the very first Chromebook sporting a crisp, QLED display. It also comes with a powerful Intel Core i3 processor, plus Wi-Fi 6 GIG, making it easy to switch between tasks with no interruption in performance.

You’ll also get next-level sound capability with the Smart Amp 178% louder than other amps.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go

This is a budget-friendly laptop perfectly suitable for children or individuals dedicating the laptop to one purpose. It has a decent battery life and military-grade design. The device can also easily pair with your phone to instantly share files or control your phone. For wireless data transmission, this laptop has LTE capability. You can also purchase the Wi-Fi version for cheaper.

Should you get a Lenovo Chromebook or a Samsung Chromebook?

A laptop is an investment and not something you want to have to replace a year after purchasing, so when choosing, do so wisely.

The bottom line is that both Lenovo and Samsung Chromebooks are trusted brands that offer exceptional solutions to your computing needs. If you’re budget conscious and looking for a laptop that will perform exceptionally well, then Lenovo products may be the best option for you. Lenovo offers a wide range of highly-rated Chromebooks to meet your needs.

On the other hand, Samsung offers limited options at a higher price point but premium options like LTE connectivity and brilliant display options. If you’re willing to spend the extra money, Samsung can offer you a high-performing Chromebook with all of the features you love so that you can get your best work done.

Ultimately, it comes down to price and specs and which are most important to you.

