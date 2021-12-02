Best cat7 Ethernet cable

Category 7 cables are the highest-rated Ethernet cables available for home use. There are Category 8 cables available, but those tend to be used for broadcasting or ultra-demanding systems. Cat8 cables can carry power as well as data.

Which cat7 Ethernet cables are best?

Having a Wi-Fi network in your house is great if you have a lot of devices that need to connect at the same time, but wireless technology also comes with a host of limitations, with speed and distance being the most troublesome.

Devices that are equipped with Ethernet ports, however, can connect to the router directly. This eliminates most of the problems, but cables can be unsightly and the speed reduces the further it has to travel. To get around that, you’ll need a high-speed connection like the Bifale Triple Shielding Cat7 Ethernet Cable.

What to know before you buy a cat7 Ethernet cable

Cable length

When preparing to use an Ethernet cable, an aspect that many people neglect is taking the length required into consideration. Carefully measure the distance between the two connection points along the route of the cable to get the required length. Add a few extra inches for good coverage if you want to move it to a different location later.

What will it be connected to?

Having the best cat7 cable means that your device can connect to the internet at maximum capacity — but you don’t always need a high-speed cat7 cable. If you only need to cover a short distance from the router to your computer, Xbox One or PlayStation consoles, a cat6 or cat5 Ethernet cable will suffice. Also, keep in mind that the device’s service might not be able to utilize the full capacity of the cable. While a cat7 can handle up to 10 gigabits per second, downloads on the Xbox One are capped at 50 megabits per second.

Flat vs. rounded cable design

Generally, cat7 Ethernet cables are available in either a rounded (traditional) design or a flat cable. The latter is best to use when the cable needs to go underneath a door or you want to tuck it away under a carpet. A flat cable also rolls up much easier than a rounded Ethernet cable. In terms of transmission speed, the cable’s design type makes no difference.

What to look for in a quality cat7 Ethernet cable

Durability

Ethernet cables must be durable to provide you with a solid connection at all times. While cat7 cables are available in different materials, a decent Ethernet cable should be able to withstand the forces of nature. Look for a cat7 cable that has robust shielding, solid jackets covering the cable and is waterproof.

Compatibility

It might seem like all cat7 cables are made according to the same specifications, but they can be rather different. A quality Ethernet cable for high-speed internet is compliant with the American National Standards Institute, compatible with 100BASE-TX (Fast Ethernet), 1000BASE-TX (Gigabit Ethernet) and 10GBASE-T(10-Gigabit Ethernet).

Materials used for transmitting data

Like most technology, better components usually provide you with a better experience. Ethernet cables are the same, and while they tend to look similar on the outside, it’s what’s inside that counts. High-quality cat7 cables have gold-plated connectors and contact pins, foil shielding and an alloy mesh wrapped around the conductors. This all helps the cable to withstand fluctuating temperatures, even when buried underground.

How much you can expect to spend on a cat7 Ethernet cable

The average price of a cat7 Ethernet cable depends on the manufacturing method, additional components and the lengths of the cable being sold. Affordable cables retail for $6-$8 for 10 feet. More robust, heavy-duty cables cost $30-$50.

Cat7 Ethernet cable FAQ

What’s the difference between a cat6 and a cat7 cable?

A. They might look similar, but the biggest difference between the two cables is the speed at which they can carry data. A cat7 is usually rated for speeds up to 10 gigabits per second, while a cat6 cable can only transmit data at 1 gigabit per second.

Does the shielding matter for a cat7 cable?

A. If you’re only using the cable inside your home, then the standard shielding is good enough. More robust shielding is preferable in cables that will be moved around a lot, exposed to the elements or when there’s a high possibility of electromagnetic interference.

What are the best cat7 Ethernet cables to buy?

Top cat7 Ethernet cable

Bifale Triple Shielding Cat7 Ethernet Cable

What you need to know: A heavy-duty cat7 cable that can withstand almost anything.

What you’ll love: If you’re looking for a high-speed cat7 cable that can withstand temperature fluctuations, be buried underground or transmit data flawlessly over long distances, this cable is the one. It has triple shielding, 24-karat gold-plated connectors, 50-micron gold-plated contact pins and oxygen-free copper conductors, all wrapped in an alloy mesh.

What you should consider: With the added shielding, the cable can be somewhat difficult to straighten over long distances.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cat7 Ethernet cable for the money

UGreen Flat Shielded Cat7 Ethernet Cable

What you need to know: A flat cat7 connection for neat cable management.

What you’ll love: With a flat design, this Ethernet cable from UGreen is convenient if the cable needs to run underneath a door or under carpets. Transmitting data at the standard 10Gbps, it has four Shielded Twisted Pair copper wires with two RJ45 gold-plated connectors on each end.

What you should consider: Some users received cables that had faulty RJ45 connections.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Amazon Basics Cat7 High-Speed Gigabit Ethernet Cable

What you need to know: A basic cat7 Ethernet cable that’s great for everyday use.

What you’ll love: Measuring a good length of 10 feet, this cat7 cable from Amazon is suitable for regular connections to a video game console, printer or smart TV. It’s compatible with all the networking standards and able to transmit data at 10 gigabits per second. For protection against Electromagnetic Interference, the cable features double STP copper wires.

What you should consider: Some users found that the connector clasps are rather tight.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

