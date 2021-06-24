It’s OK for kids to wear volume-limited headphones, but parents should still monitor their use and limit the amount of time young children use them.

After the 10th time listening to Baby Shark or 20 minutes of unboxing videos online, parents and caregivers will see the need for kids’ headphones. Made for smaller ears, kids’ headphones have built-in volume limiters. It’s crucial to select proper headphones for kids rather than letting them use adult models.

When searching for the best kids’ headphones, there are several features to keep in mind. LilGadgets Untangled Pro Headphones are among the best around for kids with volume limiting and a wireless design.

What to know before you buy headphones for kids

Volume limiter

Although most children’s headphones have some kind of volume limiter, you shouldn’t necessarily rely on this alone to regulate the volume at which your child listens to their headphones. Depending on which source you rely on, the maximum safe volume for children to listen to headphones is between 75 and 85 decibels, but many kids’ headphones have higher maximum limits than that. It’s up to parents and caregivers to check the volume at which their kids listen with their headphones and make sure they don’t set them at total volume.

In-ear vs. over-ear

The vast majority of kids’ headphones on the market are over-ear models rather than in-ear headphones. The main reason for this is that kids tend to find over-ear headphones easier and more comfortable to wear. However, it’s also generally not recommended for young kids to wear earbuds as the sound is directly channeled down the ear canal and is more likely to damage the ears.

Comfort

Headphones for kids should be as comfortable as possible. Otherwise, children may refuse to wear them. Look for well-padded earpieces, as well as padding on the inside of the headband. This should be enough to keep children comfy.

What to look for in quality headphones for kids

Kid-friendly design

Many sets of headphones for children have lively kid-friendly designs. Not only is it a bonus for your kids if they like the look of their headphones, but the right style may sway children who are reluctant to wear headphones. Some kids’ headphones simply come in a range of bright colors, while others have more exciting design features, like light-up parts, ears or cartoon character designs.

Sound quality

Although children aren’t usually too fussy about sound quality, you should still aim to buy headphones for kids that sound decent. If the sound is too tinny or muddy, it’s more likely that users will turn the headphones up louder in an attempt to improve clarity. This won’t work, but it might damage your child’s hearing.

Foldability

Foldable headphones are easier to store and take up less room in a bag if you’re carrying them around with you. This is helpful when traveling or when you bring headphones to restaurants or other busy places to distract your kids.

Adjustability

Ideally, headphones for kids should be size adjustable since children’s heads can vary significantly in size depending on their age. If they aren’t adjustable, the same set of headphones that fits a 5-year-old won’t fit a 10-year-old.

How much you can expect to spend on headphones for kids

Headphones for kids are reasonably affordable. Most pairs cost somewhere from $10-$50.

Headphones for kids FAQ

Are headphones bad for children’s ears?

A. Listening to loud audio on headphones for long periods can cause hearing damage, so you must be cautious when allowing your child to use headphones. Luckily, ass quality headphones for kids will have a volume limiter, so they can’t listen to audio at volumes that will cause hearing damage. That said, it’s best to avoid letting your child use headphones too regularly or for long stretches. Stick to using them when not using headphones would disturb others, such as at restaurants or when the rest of the family is watching or listening to something else in the same room.

Are wireless headphones good for kids?

A. One of the easiest ways to break headphones is by accidentally pulling on the wire. Adults often do this, so you can’t expect kids to avoid it altogether. That’s why wireless headphones are an excellent choice for kids. Wireless headphones for kids will likely last significantly longer than wired models since there isn’t a wire to get tangled or yanked.

What are the best kids’ headphones to buy?

Top headphones for kids

LilGadgets Untangled Pro

What you need to know: These wireless Bluetooth headphones are perfect for serial breakers of wired headphones.

What you’ll love: The volume limits at 93 decibels, you have the option to use wired when out of battery and there is a share-port so kids can listen together. They also come in a wide range of color choices.

What you should consider: Some users report that faux leather covering on the padding starts to peel after a year or so of regular use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kids’ headphones for the money

Noot Products Kids’ Headphones

What you need to know: This is a solid pair of affordable kids’ headphones for parents and caregivers on a budget.

What you’ll love: They’re easy to adjust. Foldable and have a durable braided cord. The volume limits at 93 decibels and the padded earpieces and headband are both comfortable.

What you should consider: Not the most hard-wearing headphones overall.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Riwbox Kids’ Bluetooth Headphones

What you need to know: These stylish wireless headphones include a built-in mic that’s ideal for family video calls.

What you’ll love: The light-up earpieces appeal to kids, there’s a wireless and a wired option and it’s available in several colors. They’re also foldable and adjustable.

What you should consider: This option does not have a volume limiter, so you’ll need to monitor the volume while your child is listening.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

