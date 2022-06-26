Which Bose wired headphones are best?

As one of the leading manufacturers of cutting-edge audio equipment, Bose headphones have a reputation for providing a high-quality listening experience for those interested in gaming, business and personal entertainment. However, for those who prefer to at least have the option of a wired connection for their headphones, there are still a few models that fit the bill.

With a handsome and versatile unit like the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 Gaming Headset at your disposal, you can enjoy a comfortable and disruption-free listening experience for years to come.

What to know before you buy Bose wired headphones

Brand recognition

Because of Bose’s excellent overall reputation as well as the perceived status symbol of owning such merchandise, the retail purchase price has the “prestige” factored in. In other words, while your Bose wired headphones will serve you well for quite some time, the fact that they’re made by Bose in the first place means they won’t be cheaply made or priced.

Active noise cancellation

While you’re shopping for headphones, there’s a good chance you’ll see the acronym ANC, which stands for Active Noise Cancellation. For those who are unfamiliar, Active Noise Cancellation is achieved through a combination of speakers and microphones that work in concert to eliminate or reduce outside noises from interfering with your listening experience. Bose itself released the very first noise-canceling headphones all the way back in 1989, though current iterations of the technology are now small enough to allow in-ear headphones to enjoy the same features as traditional wired headphones.

What to look for in quality Bose wired headphones

Comfort and style

If you happen to be in the market for a pair of Bose wired headphones, you either can easily afford some of the best headphones on the market or you’re making an investment in audio equipment that will work for years to come. Not only are Bose headphones filled with some of the best audio technology available, they’re manufactured using premium materials which have been selected for both their light weight and their impressive levels of comfort. Whether you’re entering the tenth hour of a marathon gaming session or are constantly taking calls on your headphones, you want headphones that can be worn with comfort for as long as is needed.

Bluetooth connectivity

Just because you happen to need or prefer to use wired headphones over wireless ones, it’s always better to have the option and not need it than to need it and not have it. As such, while Bose wired headphones come with the ability to make a physical connection, some also come equipped with Bluetooth to enable seamless wireless connectivity whenever you need it. Regardless of whether you’re devoted to the 3.5mm audio jack or not, why not have your cake and eat it too and be able to connect however you want?

Extra features

For those who need wireless headphones for either job or gaming-related needs, there’s a decent chance that your headphones will need to go above and beyond the typical models. Thankfully, Bose wired headphones come complete with useful features including the ability to incorporate digital assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant, greatly increasing your overall predictive and range of utilities. In addition to being able to adjust your music and communications directly from your headphones’ inline controls, some models feature detachable boom microphones which are Discord- and TeamSpeak-certified to provide crystal clear communication, even in noisy environments.

How much you can expect to spend on Bose wired headphones

Depending on your desired features and whether you can find a refurbished unit, a quality pair of Bose wired headphones can easily cost $200-$330, and sometimes more.

Bose wired headphones FAQ

Why are my wired headphones not working properly?

A. This could be an issue of your device not properly recognizing the headphones, the headphones could be wirelessly connected to another device or they could be marked as disabled by your PC.

How long does a pair of wired headphones last?

A. Assuming that you take good care of them, a pair of Bose wired headphones can last anywhere from 3-10 years.

What are the best Bose wired headphones to buy?

Top Bose wired headphones

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 Gaming Headset

What you need to know: A handsome and versatile pair of headphones for gamers and professionals alike.

What you’ll love: This unit features a removable gaming module with both boom microphone and a mic mute as well as a PC desktop controller with four levels of microphone monitoring for excess noise. They come optimized for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with failing noise cancellation as well as persistent static in earphones.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Bose wired headphones for the money

Bose QuietComfort 20 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones

What you need to know: An attractive and discreet pair of headphones for all your Apple devices.

What you’ll love: This unit comes with Active EQ and TriPort technology for deep sound, inline mic/remote for easy control over your calls and music on Apple devices, instant awareness of your surroundings at the press of a button and StayHear+ tips of varying sizes to ensure a comfortable fit for your ear that lasts for hours.

What you should consider: Users report the product becoming defunct within a 2-year period, as well as issues with Lightning adapters preventing volume control.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones

What you need to know: These wired headphones provide all-day comfort in a stylish and affordable package.

What you’ll love: This unit features a 56-inch QC25 inline remote and microphone cable as well as proprietary Bose Active EQ and TriPort technology. They’re compatible with a wide range of Apple devices and offer a comfortable and attractive means of taking your music and work with you on the go.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with individual ear speakers failing as well as problems with the AAA battery power source.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

