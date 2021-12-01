Best kids’ karaoke machine

Many kids’ karaoke machines, particularly those geared toward younger kids, have pre-programmed songs so they can start singing as soon as they open the box.

Which kids’ karaoke machine is best?

Many kids who love singing get excited every chance they get to belt out lyrics to their favorite tunes. If you’d like to support their musical interests, invest in a kids’ karaoke machine.

There are now several kids’ karaoke machines available, including a few models for toddlers with preloaded songs and interactive games. If you’re looking for a Bluetooth model for easy audio streaming, Singing Machine Karaoke Machine is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a kids’ karaoke machine

Types of kids’ karaoke machines

Karaoke machines for kids: These are designed to be fun and easy to use through pared-down or simplified versions of adult machines. There are three main models on the market:

Deluxe karaoke machines: These are all-in-one machines that have powerful speakers and several features, which may include audio controls, voice effects and Bluetooth capabilities. Many of them have more than one jack to support multiple microphones.

Microphone stand karaoke machines: They have smaller speakers, but they still project plenty of sounds. They often have onboard screens for lyrics as well as built-in stands to hold devices or water bottles.

Microphone karaoke machines: These are usually wireless Bluetooth models that stream music through companion apps. Although the speakers are obviously limited in these models, they still offer an enjoyable singing experience with decent sound.

Corded vs. cordless karaoke machines

Cordless karaoke machines are convenient options because they allow singers to move around while they perform. Although they’re more portable, they often require batteries or constant recharging — and when they run out of power, karaoke sessions get cut short.

Corded karaoke machines, on the other hand, have unlimited power because they’re connected via AC or USB power cords. Some models, however, have an unusually short microphone or power cords, which may be fairly limiting in certain situations. Cords may be prone to damage from wear and tear, as well.

What to look for in a quality kids’ karaoke machine

Audio format support

Karaoke machines may support one or more audio formats. Older models have CD players that read regular CDs as well as CD+G discs, which have both audio and graphics like scrolling lyrics. Newer karaoke machines have Bluetooth capabilities and can stream music from popular apps. A few karaoke machines also play MP3s.

Audio adjustments

Besides volume controls, kids’ karaoke machines may have other audio adjustment settings for balance, treble, bass or echo. A few models even have effects like echo, chipmunk or reverb. Some karaoke machines may offer speed controls for incoming audio as well, giving kids the option to slow down or speed up songs.

Built-in screen

Certain kids’ karaoke machines have built-in screens that display scrolling lyrics. Depending on the machine’s design, the screen may have interactive games or moving images to accompany the music. While built-in screens are popular alternatives to hard-wiring the machine to TVs, they may not be the ideal option for everyone. The screens on karaoke machines tend to be small and have low resolutions, which could make lyrics hard to read.

Built-in recorder

A few karaoke machines for kids have built-in recorders so kids can replay their performances. Most models only record up to five minutes of audio, though expensive machines with more memory may record up to an hour. Although the recording quality isn’t the best, it’s a fun feature that both kids and adults can enjoy using.

How much you can expect to spend on a kids’ karaoke machine

Basic karaoke machines with a limited number of pre-programmed songs cost $20-$40. All-in-one kids’ karaoke machines cost between $50-$100, and any machines over $100 will have premium features like high-quality speakers and built-in screens.

Kids’ karaoke machine FAQ

Are karaoke machines portable?

A. To some extent, yes. Even deluxe karaoke machines have handles or wheels to move around more easily. If they don’t, they’re easily transported inside spinner luggage. Microphone stand karaoke machines can usually be broken down into small pieces that fit into a backpack.

Should I get a karaoke machine with LED lights?

A. Because karaoke is largely a performance, LED lights are an easy way to make singers feel like they’re on stage. The flashing lights add a touch of theatrical excitement to the show, especially when karaoke singers are belting out tunes at night or in darkened rooms.

What’s the best kids’ karaoke machine to buy?

Top kids’ karaoke machine

Singing Machine Karaoke Machine

What you need to know: This deluxe Bluetooth karaoke machine has kid-friendly controls and powerful speakers, making it ideal for parties.

What you’ll love: The machine streams kids’ favorite tunes from compatible devices and also plays CDs. It’s equipped with 54 colorful LEDs to put on a disco light show during performances. It also comes with TV cables so kids can sing along to scrolling lyrics displayed on the TV screen.

What you should consider: There are some reports that the machine lacks reliable Bluetooth connectivity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top karaoke machine for the money

Move2Play Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone for Kids

What you need to know: The Bluetooth karaoke microphone is an affordable introductory model with a simple, straightforward design.

What you’ll love: The microphone is preloaded with 30 iconic songs and lets kids stream from popular music apps, like Spotify or YouTube. It comes with four-voice effects, including a chipmunk. On average, the rechargeable battery lasts through eight hours of singing.

What you should consider: The microphone isn’t very durable and may break if you drop it, according to some customers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

VTech Kidi Super Star Karaoke System

What you need to know: It’s a pared-down version of a full-fledged karaoke machine, so it’s fairly approachable for younger kids.

What you’ll love: Besides eight built-in songs, the system connects to MP3 players for singalongs. The machine has six musical games to boost memory and rhythm skills. It is well-made and designed with durable plastic components as well as a mic stand that is easy for kids to adjust.

What you should consider: It lacks the Bluetooth streaming capabilities seen in comparable models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

